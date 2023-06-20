(Clarinda) -- Clarinda baseball scratched across five runs in the first two innings to down Red Oak in Hawkeye Ten Conference baseball action Tuesday.
Twenty days after the Tigers (11-11) won a 3-1 pitcher's duel, the Cardinals (12-6) flexed their muscle with a 9-1 win on the KMA Video Stream. The victory came against the same pitcher that bested Clarinda the first time: Dawson Bond.
"I think we played really well," Clarinda head coach Rod Eberly said. "Dawson Bond is a great pitcher. He shut us down the last time. After a long road trip against Lewis Central last night, us bouncing back is impressive."
Clarinda put on three in the first and two more in the second off three errors and a pair of hits. Clarinda's offense ultimately forced five Red Oak errors and connected on nine hits.
"He's around the zone a lot, so we had to do a good job of putting it in play hard," Eberly said. "We went the other way and got in hitters’ counts. The errors changed the focus, but I'm proud of how we battled each inning. We were fouling off the tough pitches. When you do those things against quality pitchers, you give yourself a chance to get on base."
Andrew Jones had two hits for the Cardinals, while Justus Fine and Cole Baumgart had doubles and accounted for one RBI. Tadyn Brown and Ryan Wagoner also doubled, and Brown scored twice.
Sophomore Karsten Beckel got the win on the mound by relying on his defense. Five days after striking out 15 in a win over Shenandoah, Beckel only had one strikeout but surrendered just three hits and walked one.
"A lot to work on," Beckel said. "I can work on placing my pitches, but I got the job done. I trust my guys behind me, and they made the plays I needed them to."
"He was great," Eberly said. "Red Oak's an aggressive team. The big thing Karsten does is attack the zone. He throws strikes."
Bond, Chase Roeder, Adam Baier and Cale Hall had hits for Red Oak, while Braden Woods drove in their lone run. Red Oak returns to action on Thursday against Glenwood.
The Cardinals also return to action on Thursday when they face Creston. The Cardinals like their trajectory as they near the postseason, which begins on July 1st.
"I think we're playing pretty good baseball," Eberly said. "We've got everybody healthy. We have another tough couple of games this week and doubleheaders with Kuemper Catholic and Harlan to end our season. We'll find out more about where we're at next week."
View the full interviews with Beckel and Coach Eberly below.