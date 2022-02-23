(Atlantic) -- A 9-0 start, an opportunistic defense and a night to remember for Quinn Grubbs returned the Exira-EHK girls basketball team to the Class 1A State Tournament for the second consecutive year and for the sixth time in the last eight years.
"It's been an up and down year for the kids," said Coach Tom Petersen. "Over the last two weeks, I've seen a group of girls that have really come together as one. When you do that, good things happen."
The 1A No. 5 Spartans (23-1) started hot and made life difficult for 1A No. 10 Stanton (24-1) in a 63-47 win.
"It's an amazing feeling," said senior Mollie Rasmussen. "This is my last year. Getting back with this team is amazing. I wouldn't want to do it any other way."
Rasmussen started Exira-EHK's impressive performance with a 3-pointer in the opening seconds and finished the night with 12 points.
Rasmussen's most impressive contributions came on the defensive end against Stanton's leading scorer Jenna Stephens.
Stephens finished the game with a team-high 18 points but struggled in the first half with only two.
"I was trusting my teammates behind me," Rasmussen said. "I had to play in front of her, so I was getting low."
"She was non-stop and relentless," Coach Petersen said.
The Spartans raced to a 9-0 start, led 15-7 after one and took a 31-16 lead into the break behind a lights-out shooting effort. Exira-EHK couldn't miss, burying nine 3-pointers in the first half.
"It all started on the defensive side," Coach Petersen said about his team's fast start. "I didn't talk about anything offensively. It was our defense that caused fits. That's a tribute to our girls."
"We knew they were a good team, but we felt we had what it took," said junior Quinn Grubbs. "To get what we wanted, we needed to come out strong and hard. That's what we did."
Grubbs spearheaded the Spartans' offensive clinic with 25 points and five 3-pointers. Sixteen of those points came in the first half.
"We were all playing together," she said. "We were looking for shots for our teammates and getting them open for their shots."
Aside from producing a monster night that led her team to the state tournament, Grubbs went over 1,000 career points.
"I'm going to remember this night for a long time," she said. "It's an amazing experience."
"You can see it in her eyes, and she had that prior to the game," Petersen said.
Shay Burmeister chipped in 13 for the Spartans.
Abby Burke tallied 11 points for Stanton, and Marleigh Johnson worked her way through foul trouble to record seven points. Wednesday's defeat is a devastating conclusion to Stanton's previously unbeaten season.
"Stanton's a helluva ball club," Petersen said. "They'll be back."
The Viqueens had zero seniors on their roster this season.
This year's trip to Des Moines is the sixth since the combination of the Exira and Elk Horn-Kimballton school districts.
"It doesn't ever get old," Petersen said. "As a coach, you don't get into this for yourself. You get into this for your kids. I couldn't be happier for them."
The Spartans drew the No. 5 seed. They will play MMCRU in a state quarterfinal on Wednesday afternoon at 3:15, a rematch from last year's state quarterfinal, which Exira-EHK won.
"Gotta stay hungry," Petersen said. "We are going for a purpose."
"We aren't done yet," Grubbs said. "This isn't our end goal. We want more."
Check out the full interviews with Rasmussen, Grubbs and Coach Petersen below.