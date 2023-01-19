(Tabor) – The Fremont-Mills boys basketball team is headed to the Corner Conference Tournament Championship thanks to a fast start in a win over Stanton.
The Knights picked up a 73-63 win over the Vikings, powered by a 32-point night from JT Mahaney.
“It feels great," said Mahaney. "We were getting the ball down low and scoring. We did what we thought we could do with the gameplan."
Mahaney’s big night was complemented Taylor Reed dropping 16 points and grabbing 22 rebounds, while Paxten VanHouten added 14 points and seven assists.
"We've talked all year about having five threats on the court," said Head Coach Chelsey Zimmerman. "A lot of times we are able to have guys step up because we have four other players on the court that are shooting with confidence. We knew there was a good chance they'd run a box-and-one on Reed. We also knew that we had a size advantage in the post, so I was proud of JT and Pax for making sure they put in the work to capitalize on that."
Fremont-Mills opened the game scoring at a proficient clip, leading 23-11 after one quarter and 44-31 at the halftime break.
Stanton made several big pushes in the second half, cutting the lead to 53-45 after three and getting the game within three points twice in the fourth quarter. The Knights had enough down the stretch to pull away and earn the win.
"I'm very, very proud of our guys," said Zimmerman. "We talked about a few focuses for our man defense and making sure we don't leave an inch to spare on the perimeter. They have some very good shooters from the outside."
Zimmerman credits her team for weathering the late push from Stanton despite a thin bench.
"I just love this group of guys," said Zimmerman. "They have a lot of experience. We have some great seniors on the court. We knew there were going to be storms to weather. We knew that them hitting from the perimeter could close that gap quickly."
The win moves the Knights into the Corner Conference Tournament Championship Saturday night against East Mills at Griswold at 7:30 p.m.
"It's been a long time since we've been to the championship game," said Zimmerman. "It's been a long time since we've won this many games in a season and we don't want to be done yet."
You can watch Saturday’s matchup at kmaland.com. Full interviews with Mahaney and Zimmerman can be found below.
Stanton was led by 20-point games from Evan Gettler and Nolan Grebin. The Vikings will play Sidney for third place Saturday at 6 p.m. in Griswold.