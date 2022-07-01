(Oakland) -- The Sidney softball team plated seven runs in the first two innings to avenge an earlier loss and grab their first postseason win in 1,460 days.
The Cowgirls (8-10) edged Riverside (6-20), 13-10, in a Class 1A Region 3 first round contest Friday night on KMA 960.
The victory avenged Sidney's 7-3 defeat at the hands of Riverside on June 11th.
"It was a good win for us," said Sidney Coach Dustin Sheldon. "We knew if we came in tonight and had good plate discipline, we'd be where we wanted to be at the end of the game."
The Cowgirls displayed their plate discipline early by scoring three runs in the first and four more in the second.
"Just because they (the umpire) call it a strike doesn't mean it's a pitch we want to drive," Sheldon said. "We got pitches we wanted to drive, and they weren't chasing."
Nobody exemplified the Cowgirls' offensive success more than junior Kaden Payne.
"It's exciting to get past the first round," Payne said. "We played as a team. Everybody made the plays we needed to make and hit the ball well tonight."
Payne finished the evening with two hits, a double and four total RBI. Her two-RBI double in the second set the stage for Sidney's big night of offense.
"The pitches were where I needed them to be," she said. "I could drive them. I waited for something I could drive and was as disciplined as I could be."
Emily Hutt added two hits and three RBI for the Cowgirls.
"Both of them have hit the ball well lately," Sheldon said. "Emily had been in a slump for a little bit, and Kaden has hit the ball well for the last 10 games. We've worked on their footwork, and they're staying disciplined. They're making the adjustments."
Lily Kingsolver added a hit and two RBI for Sidney, and Aunika Hayes had one hit and one RBI. Gabi Jacobs had two hits, and Fallon Sheldon and Mia Foster scored three runs for Sidney. Hayes, Jacobs and Sadie Thompson crossed home plate twice in the well-rounded offensive effort.
Riverside responded to Sidney's three-run first inning with one of their own, only for Sidney to add four more runs in the second. Riverside had a chance to trim the deficit in the bottom of the fourth, but left the bases loaded.
Sidney capitalized by tallying four runs in the fifth to balloon their lead to 11-3, but Riverside aptly responded with four runs to whittle the deficit to 11-7.
The Cowgirls tacked on a pair of runs in the sixth, and Riverside got one back to bring the score to 13-8 going into the seventh.
After Sidney failed to add to their lead, Riverside mounted a late charge with two runs on a two-RBI hit from Adaline Martens. The Bulldogs eventually put two runners on the basepaths, but a strikeout and flyout ended the threat and the game.
The Cowgirls' ability to work out of jams in the fourth and seventh innings proved to be the difference.
"We told our girls to keep their poise," Sheldon said. "The runners became irrelevant, and we worked on the batters. It worked out for us."
Makenna Laumann got the win in the circle. The senior tossed seven innings with two strikeouts, six earned runs and three walks on 12 hits.
Kylie Foutch sparked Riverside's offensive attack with three hits and three RBI. Martens had two hits and two RBI, and Markeli Yanes bopped two doubles and pushed in one runner. Bailey Richardson added two hits and scored once, and Ayla Richardson accounted for one RBI and scored two runs.
The Bulldogs end their season at 6-20. Reserve Maddie Heiny was their lone senior. Friday's defeat marked the end of an era for Riverside, as it was the final game for head coach Chris Conover, who will not return to the program after nine years in charge of the program.
As for Sidney, Friday's victory is their first in the postseason since they beat St. Albert on July 2nd, 2018.
"We don't have a girl on this team that had a postseason win," Sheldon said. "It's good for them. It keeps them hungry."
Coach Sheldon's team carries their hunger into Wednesday's regional quarterfinal against 1A No. 13 Exira-EHK.
The Spartans come into Wednesday's matchup at 20-3 behind ace Macy Emgarten (16-1, 107 2/3 IP, 171 K, 1.04 ERA).
The Cowgirls are a heavy underdog, but they'll give it their best shot.
"We have to put the ball in play," Sheldon said. "Emgarten's a very good pitcher, and they have one of the best shortstops in Western Iowa (Shay Burmeister). We have to play our game and play station-to-station (softball). If we have to play small, we'll play small ball."
Check out the full interviews with Payne and Coach Sheldon below.