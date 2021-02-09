(Logan) — For the 17th time in school history, the Logan-Magnolia wrestling team has advanced to the State Dual Tournament.
The Class 1A No. 3 Panthers (20-0) won 13 of the 14 weight classes and scored bonus points in each match, including eight falls and a forfeit in the first nine, to roll past Pleasantville 76-4. The State Dual appearance is the school’s third-straight and seventh in the last eight years.
“This is one of our main goals every year,” said Head Coach Dan Thompson. “I thought we came out really strong. There were some toss-up weights in the first five matches. We were ready to go. There was a lot of energy.”
Logan-Magnolia led 60-0 before a match got out the first period, getting falls from Gavin Maguire (160), Jordan Kerger (170), Dylan Oviatt (182), Joe Hedger (195), Cole Leonard (220), Rex Johnsen (285), Jacob Downey (106), Tarick Rowe (120) and Sean Thompson (126).
“Jordan and Dylan at 170 and 182 were our two guys that didn’t get through sectionals, so for them to come out with performances like that against quality guys was awesome,” said Thompson. “It really got it going the way we wanted.”
Following a major decision from Kitt Lundy at 132 pounds for Pleasantville, the Panthers got technical falls from Hagen Heistand (138) and Briar Reisz (152), sandwiched around a fall from Wyatt Reisz (145).
The Panthers advance to the Class 1A State Dual Tournament Wednesday at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Brackets will be set following a seeding meeting.
Pleasantville moved into the regional dual final courtesy of a 48-27 win over Bedford/Lenox. The Trojans got wins from Tyler Gibson (120), Caleb Cook (126), Lundy (132), Silas Koenig (145), Jacob Heimstra (152), Dillen Ammons (170), Isaac Mann (182) and Alex Swanson (195). Winners for Bedford/Lenox included Mizael Gomez (106), Jaycee Fitzgerald (113), Terence Sheley (138), Trenton Beck (160), Dawson Marshall (220) and Devin Whipple (285).
Logan-Magnolia 76 Pleasantville 4
160: Gavin Maguire (Logan-Magnolia) over Ross Stephens (Pleasantville) (Fall 0:28)
170: Jordan Kerger (Logan-Magnolia) over Dillen Ammons (Pleasantville) (Fall 1:23)
182: Dylan Oviatt (Logan-Magnolia) over Isaac Mann (Pleasantville) (Fall 0:33)
195: Joe Hedger (Logan-Magnolia) over Alex Swanson (Pleasantville) (Fall 1:53)
220: Cole Leonard (Logan-Magnolia) over TREVOR Daggett (Pleasantville) (Fall 0:56)
285: Rex Johnsen (Logan-Magnolia) over Matthew Kauffman (Pleasantville) (Fall 0:11)
106: Jacob Downey (Logan-Magnolia) over JESSE Smith (Pleasantville) (Fall 1:09)
113: Kai Carritt (Logan-Magnolia) forfeit
120: Tarick Rowe (Logan-Magnolia) over Tyler Gibson (Pleasantville) (Fall 0:35)
126: Sean Thompson (Logan-Magnolia) over Caleb Cook (Pleasantville) (Fall 1:07)
132: Kitt Lundy (Pleasantville) over Harley Christensen (Logan-Magnolia) (MD 13-2)
138: Hagen Heistand (Logan-Magnolia) over Trevor Nickel (Pleasantville) (TF 18-2 2:29)
145: Wyatt Reisz (Logan-Magnolia) over Silas Koenig (Pleasantville) (Fall 1:19)
152: Briar Reisz (Logan-Magnolia) over Jacob Hiemstra (Pleasantville) (TF 16-1 4:26)
Pleasantville 48 Bedford/Lenox 27
106: Mizael Gomez (Bedford/Lenox) over Jesse Smith (Pleasantville) (Dec 7-0)
113: Jaycee Fitzgerald (Bedford/Lenox) forfeit
120: Tyler Gibson (Pleasantville) over Colby Nelson (Bedford/Lenox) Injury Default
126: Caleb Cook (Pleasantville) forfeit
132: Kitt Lundy (Pleasantville) over Keegan Smith (Bedford/Lenox) (Fall 0:38)
138: Terence Sheley (Bedford/Lenox) over Trevor Nickel (Pleasantville) (Fall 1:01)
145: Silas Koenig (Pleasantville) over Dawson Stream (Bedford/Lenox) (Fall 2:09)
152: Jacob Hiemstra (Pleasantville) over Brayden Daly (Bedford/Lenox) (Fall 0:19)
160: Trenton Beck (Bedford/Lenox) over Ross Stephens (Pleasantville) (Dec 14-7)
170: Dillen Ammons (Pleasantville) over Jake Cox (Bedford/Lenox) (Fall 1:31)
182: Isaac Mann (Pleasantville) over Jed Weaver (Bedford/Lenox) (Fall 0:35)
195: Alex Swanson (Pleasantville) over Duncan Marshall (Bedford/Lenox) (Fall 2:51)
220: Dawson Marshall (Bedford/Lenox) over Trevor Daggett (Pleasantville) (Fall 2:42)
285: Devin Whipple (Bedford/Lenox) over Matthew Kauffman (Pleasantville) (Dec 7-1)