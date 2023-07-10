(Missouri Valley) – Missouri Valley used a fast start and held on to advance to the State Softball Tournament for the third time in school history.
The Class 2A No. 8 Lady Reds (29-3) scored the game’s first eight runs and had just enough to fight off No. 12 Sioux Central 8-4 in a regional final Monday night.
"I'm really happy for our kids, our community and our parents," said Missouri Valley Head Coach Rick Barker. "They've invested a great deal into softball. It's fun to think that these kids right now were second grade or maybe kindergarten the last we made the State Tournament. This group has made history, and we're really proud of their effort."
The win sends Missouri Valley to state for the first time since 2011.
"I really have no words," said Pitcher Audrie Kohl. "This has been our goal since day one. We finally got there."
Kohl played a big part in the fast start for her team, drawing a lead-off walk in the bottom of the first. An error and walk would load the bases for Emerson Anderson, who ripped a single into left field to plate two. Maya Contreraz would follow that up with an RBI single to score one and Anderson scored on a double steal. Contreraz would add another run on an error to give the Lady Reds a 5-0 lead after one.
"We knew that we had to have a fast start and get after them right away," said Barker. "We knew they hit the ball well, and we knew their pitcher threw hard. Being the home team, you get to have a rolling start and we wanted to take advantage of that. We put some pressure on them right away and made it an uphill battle for them."
Missouri Valley added one more run in the second when Anderson collected her third RBI of the night on a single. The Lady Reds kept pouring it on with two more in the third on an RBI hit from Kohl and another Rebel error.
Sioux Central didn’t go quietly, as the Rebels in the fourth with back-to-back RBI singles and then Kendra Casey blasted a two-run homer in the fifth to cut the lead to 8-4.
Kohl battled back in the circle, stranded three Sioux Central runners over the final two frames to nail down the win. Kohl finished the night eight strikeouts, scattering seven hits and allowing four earned runs. She added an RBI and scored a run on offense.
Anderson led the way offensively, knocking in three runs on two hits and scoring once. In total, the Lady Reds collected seven hits and drew 10 walks.
"The bats were so hot tonight," said Anderson. "That pitcher pitched great, but I thought we handled it very well. I just thought we did great."
Following the game, KMA Sports talked with Anderson, Kohl and Barker in a video you can view below.
Casey led the charge for Sioux Central in the loss, going 2-for-3 with a home run and a double.