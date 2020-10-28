(Denison) — For the eighth time in school history and second consecutive year, St. Albert’s volleyball season will end in Cedar Rapids.
The Saintes (14-13) took down No. 6 Newell-Fonda 25-8, 25-20, 21-25, 25-20 Wednesday night in a Regional Final match that featured a fast start from St. Albert.
"I thought we started really aggressive and on fire," said Head Coach Angie Lantz. "Everything was clicking in that first set. About halfway through the second set, we didn't lose focus, but I think we just started to relax a little bit."
The Saintes did start on fire, scoring 11 of the first 13 points of the match, as they ran away with the opening set 25-8. St. Albert got out to a 10-5 lead in the second, but it was Newell-Fonda who battled back to keep the set tight. A 7-2 run from the Saintes put the set out of reach and they went up 2-0.
In the third, the Mustangs got out to the fast start, scoring seven of the first eight points to prompt a St. Albert timeout. The Saintes would get within one point twice, but could never get over the hump as they dropped their first set of the postseason. In the final set, St. Albert broke free with a quick run to go up 17-13 and then scored the final four points of the match to get the win.
St. Albert Senior Allie Petry continued her dominate season in the win. The Iowa State commit had 22 kills to propel her team to Cedar Rapids.
"Allie did exactly what I expected her to do," said Lantz. "When the pressure gets on in a tight match like this, she wants the ball and if it's not coming to her, she's going to go get it. I couldn't be more happy for her, because she has worked so hard the last three years. In her freshman year in 2017 when we qualified, she was out with an injury and she didn't get to play, even though we went to state. This was my goal and this is what I wanted for her all year was for her to go out on top at the state tournament. I'm so happy."
Lauren Williams added 10 kills, while Lainey Sheffield and Allison Narmi had six and Georgie Bohnet and Elizabeth Elkins had five each.
The win capped a phenomenal run by the Saintes and sent them to the state tournament, something that seemed improbable just a few weeks ago. On October 8th, St. Albert entered a match with Class 3A No. 8 Red Oak at 7-13 overall. They pulled off a sweep that night and haven’t lost since then, sweeping Denison-Schleswig and Clarinda to end the regular season and then sweeping their way into the regional final.
"The girls really have come together and gelled," said Lantz. "It was right during that (Red Oak) match that they all came together. We did a little team bonding thing right before that match. That might have been a little bit of a spark for it, but it was just a huge shift. To play that match and play that way and get the result that we did, we've just fed off of that."
St. Albert is the 8-seed in the Class 1A State Tournament and will play top-seeded Janesville Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. on KMA-FM 99.1.
After the contest, KMA Sports talked with Williams, Petry and Lantz in a video you can view below.
Newell-Fonda was led by 14 kills from Ella Larsen, while Mary Walker finished with 10 in the loss.