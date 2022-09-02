(Underwood) -- First quarter domination led to another lopsided victory for Underwood (2-0), as the Eagles downed Clarinda (0-2) 59-22 Friday.
It only took five minutes for Underwood to take a 28-0 lead.
“[We had] a really fast start,” Underwood head coach Nate Mechealsen said. “Obviously the first five minutes of the game, I’m pretty pleased with that.”
The game started with two big runs from Gage Savin, the latter for a touchdown, to put the Eagles on top 7-0 just 51 seconds into the contest.
On the ensuing Clarinda possession, Sam Schoening picked off a pass thrown by Clarinda QB Wyatt Schmitt in the flat and returned it for a touchdown.
“I just knew where I was supposed to be on that type of coverage,” Schoening said. “I just made it happen. He threw it right to me and I jumped the ball.”
Schoening ended the night with two interceptions, as did his secondary mate Josh Ravlin.
“It’s something we talk about every week, winning the turnover battle,” Mechealsen said. “Right now we’re committing too many offensively, but we’re also creating some defensively, which is nice. These guys on the backend, we pride ourselves on playing good coverage and we’ve got good athletes back there.”
In all, Underwood forced five Clarinda turnovers.
“We knew that they could score a touchdown at basically any time,” Josh Ravlin said. “They have a lot of playmakers, a lot of athletes, so we just tried not to let them get in space, and when the ball is thrown, we gotta go make plays.”
The stout defense setup another golden scoring opportunity by forcing a fumble on the Clarinda 16-yard-line. Savin capitalized with his second touchdown run of the evening.
After forcing a three-and-out, the Eagles took advantage of a botched punt by the Cardinals to set themselves up in prime field position again. Two plays later, Graham Jensen joined the scoring party with a 24-yard touchdown run to make it 28-0 just 5:08 removed from the opening kickoff.
Compared to the chaos in the opening minutes, the rest of the first half stayed relatively quiet as the teams traded turnovers.
Clarinda got on the board with a 15-yard touchdown pass from Schmitt to Ethan McAndrews, but Underwood answered with a touchdown pass of their own, as Alex Ravlin hit Mason Boothby in the endzone to extend the lead to 35-6 headed into the half.
Clarinda RB Tadyn Brown opened the second half with a bang with a sequence of big chunks of yardage on the ground leading to a scoring toss from Schmitt to Isaac Jones. The Cardinals converted a 2-point attempt to cut Underwood’s lead to 21.
It didn’t stay like that for long, though, as Alex Ravlin found his brother Josh Ravlin wide open and streaked down the sideline for a score on the next possession to make the game all but over.
Maddox Smith scored again to extend Underwood’s lead before Schmitt put up a rushing touchdown. Alex Ravlin found Boothby again for a score and Gus Bashore knocked in a 30-yard field goal to cap off the scoring.
“[We have] a lot to clean up,” said Mechealsen, whose team committed four turnovers of their own. “There are good things to build on, but with it being week two, [the miscues] are kind of expected. But we’ve gotta continue to make strides to get better.”
Following the scoring frenzy to start the game, Underwood only outscored Clarinda 31-22 the rest of the way.
“I think through the first couple weeks of the season, the scoreboard can be a little misleading. I don’t know if the final score is indicative of the way that game played out. So, we gotta have our blinders on a little bit and not pay attention to the scoreboard and just focus on us and what we can do to get better.”
With big wins come big suppositions. The Eagles, ranked in the top five in Class 1A in the vast majority of polls across the state, know that.
“We have high expectations,” Mechealsen said. “We’ll kind of address those as the season goes on. We’re trying to take it just one game at a time right now.”
Underwood will host Saint Albert (1-1) next week, while Clarinda seeks its first win of the season in a home date with Treynor (2-0).
View the full interviews with Ravlin, Schoening and Mechealsen below.