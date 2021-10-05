(Red Oak) -- Red Oak brought the energy on Tuesday night, and the outcome was a ninth consecutive win and fifth straight sweep.
The KMA 3A/4A/5A No. 3 Tigers dispatched Hawkeye Ten foe Clarinda in three sets, 25-20, 25-16, 25-13.
"I thought we were really well balanced tonight," said head coach Angie Montgomery. "All of our kids stepped up big. We are a deep and talented team. It was good to see it flow tonight and have a good team effort."
The Tigers scored six of the first seven points in the first set, seven of the first eight in the second and the first nine in the third en route to a convincing sweep.
"(We had) good energy throughout the whole game," said senior Lexi Johnson. "It's always something we harp on no matter who we are playing."
"The energy was positive," Montgomery said. "The message this year has been not to sweat the small stuff and try to focus on the positives. I think that has translated onto the court."
Johnson led Red Oak with a team-high 13 kills and 16 digs.
"I found a lot of holes," she said. 'The quicker tempo worked tonight."
Classmate Payten Bass complemented Johnson's night with eight winners of her own.
"We had good gaps to look through," Bass said. "We wanted to take it to them from the beginning."
"She's a competitor," Montgomery said about Bass. "We've been working with her on efficiency, and she's stepped it up every night. Payten had a big night, and that's what we are going to need going forward."
Bass's stout night came in part because of a slow start from Liz Carbaugh, who was held scoreless until late in the second set but finished the night with six kills.
The combo of Merced Ramirez and Jordan Carlson set up Johnson, Bass and Carbaugh with 17 and 15 assists, respectively, while Ashlynn Blackman led the defense with 22 digs in a well-rounded effort for the Tigers.
"They're such a smart team," Montgomery said.
Paige Millikan unofficially paced Clarinda with eight winners. The Cardinals (10-10, 2-5) return to action on Thursday against Harlan.
Red Oak (19-9, 6-1) faces St. Albert (15-11, 5-2) on Thursday in a pivotal Hawkeye Ten Conference clash.
"They are a scrappy team," Montgomery said about St. Albert. "They reload every year. It will be a good match. I'm looking forward to it."
Coach Montgomery's team has not lost since September 18th and has won 11 of their 12, 10 of which were sweeps. The Tigers always seem to be playing their best volleyball when the calendar turns to October, and this year looks to be another example.
"You can't be the best unless you play the best," Montgomery said. "Our mental toughness comes from knowing where we've been and who we have played. We have some losses on the record, but everyone's record goes to 0-0 in a few weeks. At the time, your training pays. Hopefully, we can make a postseason run."
"Last year, we were the underdogs," Johnson said. "This year, I have a lot of hope going into the postseason, and I think we will do great things."
Click below to view the full interviews with Bass, Johnson and Coach Montgomery.