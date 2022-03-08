(Falls City) -- The Falls City Sacred Heart boys basketball team kicks off its quest for a third consecutive state championship when they meet the team they ousted to open last year's state title run.
The Irish (22-5) are making their fifth consecutive berth, eighth in the last 10 years and 24th in program history.
"It's kind of an expectation," said Coach Doug Goltz. "But it takes hard work, and you've got to have some breaks along the way. We're really happy we are at the state tournament again."
"I think people expected us to run over teams, but we have a good schedule and have played up in classes a lot. This team has improved and is playing good basketball. I think we are battle-tested."
The Irish have shown balance this season. Three players average double figures. Jakob Jordan averages 11.6 points per game, while Brogan Nachtigal and Evan Keithley are also in double figures with respective averages of 11.5 and 10.4 points per game.
"Our guys have worked into their roles, and their roles are balanced," Goltz said. "We don't have to rely on one or two guys to play a great game every night. Our offense has developed over time, so we've become better scorers."
Coach Goltz feels his team's ability to have different standouts on any night makes them dangerous in the postseason environment.
"You never know when a guy is going to have a night where nothing goes in," he said. "Sometimes, the difference is shooting well. We don't rely on one player, and they play well together. I feel like we have a smart team that makes good adjustments and plays for each other."
The Irish now turn their attention to another trip to Lincoln, where they enter with a target on their back after two consecutive state titles. Last year's championship run came surprisingly as the Irish won the title despite entering the tournament as the No. 7 seed.
"I think there's more pressure this year," Goltz said. "I don't think we were on many team's radars. Most people thought we would be one and done, but we played good basketball and ended up with a state title."
They opened their 2021 tournament with a win over No. 2 Mullen. The roles are reversed this year as Mullen enters the tournament as the No. 7 seed with the hopes of dashing Sacred Heart's championship dreams.
The Broncos (18-8) are making their fifth trip to state in the past six seasons. They likely have revenge on their mind heading into Tuesday night's matchup.
"Sometimes you'd like to have that first-round game against a school that hasn't been there," Goltz said. "That won't be the case with Mullen. They have one of the best players in our class, Clayton Moore. He was a great player last year. We need to be prepared and play the way we can, but they are going to be a tough match."
