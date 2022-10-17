(Falls City) -- Falls City Sacred Heart football makes its unprecedented 36th consecutive playoff appearance, but the Irish have a tough hill to climb if they want to make their typical deep run.
"The goal is to always make the playoffs," Coach Doug Goltz said. "We're happy to be there, but we're not going in on the highest note. We're not quite at full speed, but making the playoffs is the goal. And we accomplished that."
The Irish come into the playoffs at 4-4. They ended the regular season with back-to-back losses to Johnson-Brock (44-22) and Lourdes Central Catholic (40-0).
The end of the regular season wasn't kind to the Irish. They suffered a handful of unfortunate injuries that forced them to shift positions around and put newer, younger faces in the lineup.
"We've had some players in new positions and some new starters," Goltz said. "When you lose your quarterback, that's always tough. We're a mash unit right now. It's part of football. Unfortunately, it hit us at a bad time."
One of the new faces in the lineup is junior James Froeschl at the quarterback position. Goltz liked what he saw from Froeschl and the passing game against Lourdes Central Catholic. They just couldn't convert.
"We threw the ball well," he said. "But our biggest downfall was not being able to punch it in once we got inside the 15 or 20-yard line. We need to do a better job in the red zone."
The Irish make their annual postseason trip Thursday night against Humphrey-St. Francis (5-3). The Flyers are making their 40th postseason trip and 28th consecutive. The two perennial Nebraska 8-Player powers have met 11 times in the postseason, including six times in the last decade. Sacred Heart has a 6-5 advantage in the postseason rivalry.
Freshman quarterback Carson Wessel leads this year's team with 677 passing yards and nine touchdowns while adding 12 scores on the ground.
"By Humphrey-St. Francis standards, 5-3 is not typical for them," Goltz said. "They have some youth and have improved each week. They've steadily gotten better and have a nice team. They're well-coached. It will be a big challenge for us."
Goltz hopes his team's offensive successes last week can turn into points this week.
"We can't make mistakes," he said. "We have to put some points on the board. Against Lourdes, we were in scoring position and didn't put it in the end zone. We can't have that happen."
Sacred Heart/Humphrey-St. Francis is a 4:30 start Friday afternoon. Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Goltz.