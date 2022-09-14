(Falls City) -- After a tough opening-week loss, Falls City Sacred Heart has rattled off two consecutive wins.
The Irish started the year with a 95-44 loss to Elmwood-Murdock. They have since regrouped with victories over Lawrence-Nelson (52-44) and Nebraska Lutheran (56-28).
"Our offense has been the highlight so far," Coach Doug Goltz said. "We've passed the ball and run the ball effectively. We've had a few turnovers, which we need to cut down on. Our biggest concern was our defense. We've given up a lot of points. It's gotten better, but it still needs to improve if we're going to be one of those teams in the end."
The Irish found many areas of improvement in their season-opener.
"We didn't tackle and weren't very physical," Goltz said. "I think we're getting better, but we still have a ways to go."
Coach Goltz liked what he saw from his team in their recent win over Nebraska Lutheran.
"They were a much-improved team," he said. "Overall, I liked how we played. We finished well. It was close going into the fourth quarter, but we got a couple of late stops and some late touchdowns. We're improving, and that's the main thing."
Sam Dunn has transitioned from running back to quarterback for the Irish. Evan Keithley has been their primary offensive weapon, and Joe Simon has made plays from the tight end position. The offense is meshing, but Goltz feels there's still room for improvement.
"We need to eliminate some turnovers," he said. "We need to go deeper in the playbook. With so many guys starting for the first time, it takes a while to figure things out."
The Irish's next opponent -- Diller-Odell -- comes in at 1-2 after a 36-8 victory over Deshler last week.
"They've always been a team with good athletes," Goltz said. "They always compete hard and well."
They certainly aren't overlooking their opponent, but Goltz says their focus is on themselves.
"I want to see us improve," he said. "We know where we started. We want to keep getting better. This is an opportunity for that. We need to get better at getting after the quarterback and eliminate some turnovers on offense. If we do those things, we'll be in a lot better shape."
Check out KMA Sports' coverage from 6:20 to midnight on KMA 960 and FM-99.1 Friday night. Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Goltz.