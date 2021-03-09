(Falls City) -- The defending Class D2 champions are back in the state tournament and looking to defend their crown.
Falls City Sacred Heart (17-7) is making their 23rd state tournament appearance. It's also their fourth in a row and eighth in the past decade.
"It's always the goal," Coach Doug Goltz said about another trip to Lincoln.
This year's trip was far from perfect for the Irish, though, as they had to replace several pieces from last year's championship team.
"This team has really taken a while to gel," Goltz said. "We had a pretty rough January, but we've gradually gotten better and are playing pretty good basketball. We are happy to be in the state tournament and want to continue playing our best basketball."
Sacred Heart reached the state tournament with a dominant 53-22 over Medicine Valley in a district final.
"Our defense was very good," Goltz said. "That's really what wins games this time of the season. Our defense has gotten better as the season went on. Their top scorers never got going. That's because of our defense."
Despite their rough January, Coach Goltz feels his team is peaking at the right time. They've won five straight and eight of their last nine.
"It seems like things are clicking pretty good for us," he said. "You always hope to play your best at the end of the year. We hope we can keep it going for a few more days.
The Irish have found success thanks to Jakob Jordan, Jake Froeschl, Brogan Nachtigal and Jack Fiegener.
"Those four guys have started every game," Goltz said.
The Irish open their 23rd state tournament against Mullen. The Broncos are also quite familiar with the state tournament. They are making their 17th trip in school history and fourth in the last five seasons, all five starters from last year's third-place team return.
"You hope that maybe you are going to run into somebody that doesn't have that experience at state, but Mullen does," Goltz said. "They're a team used to playing in the state tournament. They are kind of long and athletic. We will have to play really well to hang with them."
Sacred Heart/Mullen takes place Thursday at 4 p.m. at Lincoln East High School. Cole Peterson (@ColePeterson_7). Goltz made his comments on Tuesday's sports feature. Click below to hear that interview.