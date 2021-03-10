(Falls City) -- Falls City Sacred Heart's quest for a repeat is still alive thanks to an upset of second-seeded Mullen in a Class D2 state quarterfinal.
Jakub Jordan's game-winner in the waning seconds propelled the Irish to a 47-45 victory.
"To have that shot in state is amazing," Jordan said. "I knew what I needed to do and I did it."
Jordan's bucket completed the Irish's comeback after trailing by 11 at the half.
"I thought we adjusted well," Coach Doug Goltz said. "Our guys hung in there. We were settling in the first half. We attacked better in the second half. It all fed together."
Jakob Froeschl led the Irish with 14 points. Jack Fiegner added 13. Brogan Nachtigal scored eight. Jordan added six points.
Clayton Moore paced Mullen with 20 points.
Sacred Heart advances to Thursday's state semifinal, where they will face either Humphrey-St. Francis or Wynot.
The complete interview with Coach Goltz and Jordan can be viewed below.