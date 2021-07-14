(Underwood) -- A productive fifth inning and a pair of freshmen playing beyond their years catapulted Underwood to a 6-2 win over Shenandoah in a Class 1A District 15 Semifinal on Tuesday night.
It wasn't easy, but the Class 2A No. 6 Eagles held off Shenandoah's bid for an upset.
"It was a good game," Underwood head coach Andy Vanfossan said about the win. "Shenandoah is a scrappy team. Fortunately, it was enough to get the job done."
The victory came in large because of veteran-like performances from freshmen Mason Boothby and Jack Vanfossan.
Boothby's stellar showing came on the offensive end, where he tallied two hits, drove in a run and opened the contest by knocking a leadoff triple.
"The pitches looked good tonight," he said. "I knew if I got on, I was fine. I've grown a lot and gained confidence."
Vanfossan, meanwhile, made his presence on the mound, tossing six innings, striking out seven and walking one on six hits.
"The idea for me is to throw strikes and trust my defense," he said. "I didn't overpower them. But when I needed to throw hard, it worked out."
"He did a good job," Coach Vanfossan said. "Sometimes, he almost throws too many strikes, but that's not a bad thing to have."
Both teams tallied runs in the first inning, beginning with an RBI from Braden Knight to give Shen an early 1-0 lead. Underwood then took advantage of Boothby's leadoff triple with a sacrifice fly from Blake Hall. Neither team scored in the second, but Underwood regained the lead in the third, taking a 2-1 lead.
Shenandoah went down in order during the fourth but countered in the fifth with another RBI from Knight to tie it at 2. However, the Mustangs left the go-ahead run at third, as Vanfossan closed the inning with his seventh strikeout.
"I got nervous," Jack Vanfossan said. "That's when I started to overpower a bit, but I just had to put it in the zone and hope for the best."
Vanfossan's hold set the stage for Underwood's dynamic fifth inning, which began with a strange delay because of a rabbit on the field.
Following the brief delay, the Eagles moved the line with runs from Boothby, Coby Fink, Easton Eledge and Jake Reimer.
"We had better at-bats," Coach Vanfossan said about his team's fifth inning. We were able to do the little things in that inning, and they turned into big things.
Hall came in from the bullpen to relieve Jack Vanfossan in the seventh, and Shenandoah put a runner on in the seventh thanks to Hunter Dukes' single. However, Dukes was thrown out at the plate to end the game, securing Underwood's berth in a district final.
Senior Cain Lorimor paced the Mustangs' (8-21) offense with three hits while Knight and Dukes posted two each, and Cole Scamman muscled a senior. Freshman Jade Spangler started for Shenandoah, tossing a complete game, striking out one and walking three on four hits and three earned runs. The Mustangs close their season at 8-21. Six seniors -- Lorimor, Knight, Owen McCunn, Couper Gile, David Rendon and Brody Owen played in their final prep game.
Underwood (27-4) now turns their attention to Saturday's Class 2A District 15 Final against Clarinda, who beat Treynor 6-1 on Tuesday night behind a superb pitching performance from Michael Shull. The showdown on KMA-FM 99.1 should be a doozy, with the winner moving one win away from the state tournament.
"They are so fast and athletic," Coach Vanfossan said. "We are going to have to really shore up a lot of stuff to give ourselves a chance."
Click below to hear full interviews with Boothby, Jack Vanfossan and Coach Vanfossan.