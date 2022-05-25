KMA Sports Logo 2
(KMAland) -- The final KMAland Girls and Boys Track & Field Leaderboard is here!

Following another terrific track and field season for KMAland Iowa, Missouri and Nebraska runners, throwers and jumpers, here's a look at the top five in each event.

Download PDF 2022 GIRLS TRACK & FIELD LEADERBOARD FINAL.pdf
Download PDF 2022 BOYS TRACK & FIELD LEADERBOARD FINAL.pdf

