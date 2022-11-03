(KMAland) -- Platte Valley is finally healthy, and it’s coming at the right time as they head into the Missouri playoffs.
Fifth-ranked Platte Valley opens the postseason this Saturday when they host South Holt (6-4), and it’s likely they will have all 23 of their players dressed and healthy.
“We played a big chunk of our year without our full strength,” Coach Johnnie Silkett told KMA Sports. “That was actually a blessing in disguise, as we had a lot of guys that stepped up for us offensively and defensively. Now, if something does happen to us in the playoffs, I feel more confident with those backups stepping in.”
One of the players that was banged up through the year was senior Carter Luke, who was terrific in the final game of the regular season in helping Platte Valley win a 30-16 battle with 275 Conference rival, East Atchison.
Luke had 16 carries for 184 yards and three touchdowns to lead the offense while also finishing with nine tackles and 2.5 tackles for loss on the defensive side.
“Getting Carter Luke back was absolutely amazing,” Silkett said. “This week of practice, you can really tell he’s almost 100 percent. His cuts are way better than they were even two weeks ago. Knowing that we are going in with all 23 kids dressed out and healthy is a huge, huge thing. We’re pretty excited for what we can do in the playoffs at full strength.”
Their matchup with the Knights is their second this season after rolling to 46-6 win in mid-September.
“They beat us by two last year, and I think a lot of our kids really wanted a chance at redemption,” Silkett said of the win. “The Homecoming crowd was big, and they were pumped up. The thing kind of snowballed for South Holt. They are a better team than that score, and they had some injuries really early in that game and had to move people around. I expect this game to be a much tougher game than what we faced earlier in the year.”
To that point, Coach Silkett knows he will have to have his offense and defense prepared for some of the unique aspects of the South Holt scheme.
“They formation you to a point where they try to get your defense to try to do something wrong,” he said. “They cover the pass quite well. They move around a lot, and they try make you guess on who needs to be blocked. Recently, I’ve noticed that they’ve increased their tempo (on offense). They’re playing at an increased tempo, and we will have to be aware of that.”
Along with Luke, the running game of Platte Valley has been multi-faceted – and has needed to be with the injuries. Senior Jaxon McCrary (669 yards, 15 TD), junior quarterback Aydan Blackford (417 yards, 10 TD) and sophomore Leland Otto (229 yards, 2 TD) have also been effective in the ground game.
Defensively, Platte Valley has a dynamic duo on each end of the line with senior Trevor Weir posting 75 total tackles and 13.0 tackles for loss and sophomore Justin Miller adding 64 tackles and 10.0 TFLs. And Luke, in just seven games, has tallied 11.5 TFLs of his own.
“For us, it’s just knowing who we are and driving that home,” Silkett said of some keys for Saturday. “I told the boys this week, when we decide that we’re going to play our type of game, which is just get inside that phone booth and pound the rock, (we can be successful).
“Defensively, we just fly to the ball. Get in our lanes, and fly to the ball. The first guy might not make the tackle, but there’s a second, third, fourth, fifth guy coming that’s for sure. Those basic things is what we’ve got to do well, and when we do those things well, we give ourselves a chance.”
Listen to the full interview with Coach Silkett linked below.