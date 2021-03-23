(Rockford) -- Northern Iowa’s Kam Finley has been named the WNIT Rockford Region MVP while Megan Maahs was picked to the all-tournament team.
Finley averaged a team-best 15.3 points per game while finishing with a team-high 12 assists. Maahs averaged 10.7 points per game, including a team-high 20 against Creighton, while nabbing 7.7 rebounds per game.
The Panthers will play in the WNIT semifinals against Ole Miss in Memphis on Friday at 7:00. View the complete release from UNI athletics linked here.