UNI Panthers

(Rockford) -- Northern Iowa’s Kam Finley has been named the WNIT Rockford Region MVP while Megan Maahs was picked to the all-tournament team.

Finley averaged a team-best 15.3 points per game while finishing with a team-high 12 assists. Maahs averaged 10.7 points per game, including a team-high 20 against Creighton, while nabbing 7.7 rebounds per game.

The Panthers will play in the WNIT semifinals against Ole Miss in Memphis on Friday at 7:00. View the complete release from UNI athletics linked here.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.