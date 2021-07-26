(Clarinda) -- Clarinda baseball will continue their magical postseason run this week at Carroll in the Class 2A state tournament.
The Cardinals (18-11) play in their fourth state tournament in school history and first since 2005 on Tuesday when they meet Unity Christian (20-7) in a state quarterfinal.
“It’s great to be back,” Coach Rod Eberly said following their substate final win over Panorama. “The guys deserve it. They’ve worked their butts off.”
After narrow misses in 2008, 2012 and 2016, Clarinda broke through with an impressive postseason run that included victories over Treynor (6-1) and state-ranked Underwood (2-1) and Panorama (8-3).
This year’s Cardinals have ridden a bit of a roller coaster through the course of the season. They won six of their first seven, lost five of their next six, put together a small four-game win streak and then dropped three of the next four before beginning a run of six wins in eight games to qualify.
The key to the success for their positive stretches — including this one — this season? Pitching and defense.
“With pitching and defense, you can do a lot of things,” Eberly said.
This year’s squad brings a rotation with three experienced arms — all in different classes. Senior Michael Shull has thrown 50 2/3 innings, posted a 2.21 ERA and made strong starts in their postseason opener with Treynor and in the substate final with Panorama.
Junior Cooper Neal has gone 39 innings and put together a 3.05 ERA, including a complete game gem against Underwood. Sophomore Wyatt Schmitt is next at 31 1/3 innings and 41 strikeouts with a 4.02 ERA. He finished the state-clinching win over the Panthers.
With the shortened state tournament, Clarinda could play three games in three days in order to win a state championship. That means freshman Cole Baumgart (18.2 IP, 3.38 ERA), sophomore James McCall (12.1 IP, 4.54 ERA) and/or junior Eli Drennen (12.1 IP, 5.68 ERA) could get some looks on the mound.
Meanwhile, the offense has been timely enough to score 16 runs over three games in the postseason. Neal leads the team in hits (35), batting average (.365) and RBI (32) while Shull has scored a team-high 34 runs while hitting .333/.434/.452. Sophomore Tadyn Brown leads the club with a .495 OBP thanks to another team-high in walks (20).
Senior Jon McCall (.315), juniors Jarod McNeese (.313) and Logan Green (.316), sophomores Wyatt Schmitt (.316) and Isaac Jones (.308) and Baumgart (.333) are all hitting over .300 for a team with a .321/.434/.398 combined triple-slash.
“It’s always somebody new,” Coach Eberly said. “In tournament baseball, you have to plan on somebody stepping up. The bottom half of the order (has been) great. We’ve generated some runs that we hadn’t been doing.”
The Cardinals will open with another school making a rare appearance. Unity Christian is at state for just the second time in school history and first since 2002. Both squads have one state tournament win in their school’s history. For Clarinda, a win would mean their first since 1975.
“This is something we’ve been working for all season,” Schmitt said. “We are going to make a run as far as we can.”
“If we continue to pitch and play defense,” Eberly said, “we will have a chance to compete at state.”
