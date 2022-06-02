(Maryville) -- Maryville’s first state golf tournament in five years has landed their coach, Brenda Ricks, this year’s KMAland Golf Coach of the Year.
The Spoofhounds put together a strong season while fighting through some of the most demanding elements in recent memory.
“It wasn’t an easy season,” Coach Ricks told KMA Sports. “The weather was challenging the whole way through, but the last two days were great.”
And those last two days are what Maryville’s 2022 season will be defined by, as the Spoofhounds played at the state tournament for the first time since 2017.
“They just had a great season,” Ricks said. “I was deeper than I’ve ever been. That fifth position was up for grabs all year. There were about four or five that had the average, and I had to use numbers. I couldn’t just say you’re going to play fifth today. I kept their averages faithfully all season long, and so what it did was bring out the competitiveness.”
That competitiveness fostered throughout the rest of the team and allowed for the Spoofhounds to consistently put down low scores. They won their first three duals and first three tournaments, maintaining consistency throughout the spring in pushing to the state tournament.
Led by the group of Trevin Cunningham, Ethan and Jacob Scott, Jack Dinsdale and Marcus Henggeler, Maryville claimed a fifth-place finish at the Class 3 state tournament. The ‘Hounds shot a 338 on both days for a 676 finish. KMAland Missouri Golfer of the Year, Cunningham, led the way with a 157 in 24th.
“I think they handled (state) well,” Ricks said. “State is a different beast. It’s not an easy field. It’s tough. I know they didn’t do as well as they wanted to, but that’s golf.”
Ricks points to the performance of their No. 5 Henggeler at state as one of the most impressive points of the year. First, Henggeler had to earn his way to state. In Missouri, in order to golf a No. 5 at state, that golfer must qualify individually in districts. Next, he met his season-long goal of breaking 90, shooting an 89, on the final day of state.
“For him to accomplish that on the last day of state was huge,” Ricks said. “They all just did awesome.”
Ricks is the first Missouri coach to win the KMAland Golf Coach of the Year, joining previous winners Greg Ernster (Fremont-Mills), Jason Reynolds (Griswold) and Jamie Wieme (Missouri Valley).
Listen to the full interview with Ricks from Thursday’s Upon Further Review below.
PREVIOUS KMALAND GOLF COACH OF THE YEAR WINNERS
2021: Greg Ernster, Fremont-Mills
2019: Jason Reynolds, Griswold
2018: Jamie Wieme, Missouri Valley