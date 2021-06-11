(Tabor) -- Continued progression and a history-making season for the Fremont-Mills golf team turned heads and earned Coach Greg Ernster the 2021 KMAland Golf Coach of the Year honor.
"I don't know if it has truly set in," Ernster said. "It went by fast, and we are still talking about it.
When the much-anticipated 2021 season opened, few likely thought Coach Ernster's squad would compete for a state championship, but that's what transpired and why he earned this honor.
"Back in the spring, I thought we would have a good team," he said. "Our thought process was that we would have to see how the cards fall, but we got better as the season progressed and had to change our expectations a little bit."
Ernster coins the April 13th Shenandoah Tournament as the turning point for his team. Senior Cooper Langfelt claimed medalist honors at the tournament while the Knights won the small-school team title by five strokes over Corner Conference foe Sidney and weren't far off from matching the team scores of stout large-school programs Maryville and Atlantic.
"At that moment, Cooper was shooting low," Ernster said. "We knew if we got 20 strokes off from our other boys, we could do something special."
Spoiler: they did.
The Knights carried their momentum from Shenandoah into May, where they won their sectional at Lenox to qualify for districts.
"We thought we could get out of there, but some of those teams shot 20 strokes better, so it was a nail-biter," Ernster said.
F-M's sectional title set the stage for a trip to Anita, where they found themselves in a dog fight for the two state-qualifying spots. The Knights shot a 332 to finish second, edging Westwood by two points.
"We all played the course a couple of times, and the kids felt confident," Ernster said. "We were nervous and anxious, but it was really exciting when the kids found out we were going to state."
The Knights finished sixth Class 1A State Tournament in Newton with a two-day score of 717.
"We competed," Ernster said. "We wanted to go against the best golfers in the state. It was amazing the talent and seeing where our boys stacked up. The kids played extremely well, and I was really proud of their effort."
Like he did all season, Langfelt paced the Knights' efforts with a 13th-place finish.
The Central Missouri football commit was a late bloomer to golf but made up for lost time and posted a 44.08 9-hole average, 80.78 on 18 holes and a 42.34 combined/adjusted.
"You can't thank that kid enough for what he's done," Ernster said. "He got kids out and made sure they were golfing. He helped others along, pushed everybody and competed."
While Langfelt was a steady force for the Knights, JT Mahaney, Jake Malcom, Owen Thornton, Cooper Marvel and Caden Blackburn continually made strides.
"This is what coaching is about," Ernster said. "You try to get kids to see what their potential is, and these kids did that. They understood that continuing to do the little things right would translate. By the end of the year, kids were shooting under their average. Those are things you want to see."
With the first-ever trip to state behind them, the groundwork is there for future success.
"We are excited to have those guys back," Ernster said. "Our expectations at Fremont-Mills are to compete. Now that the kids got a taste of it, it will help us going forward. They are hungry and know what it takes. They have already been out on the links and doing what they can. I think there's a good possibility we can continue to do what we did this year."
Regardless of what the future holds for the F-M golf program, they will never forget the first time they qualified for state, or the team that got them there.
"It felt like a bunch of brothers out there having a good time," Ernster said. "I hope the kids remember that. There were so many fun memories. It was so fun to be around them."
Ernster joins Jason Reynolds (Griswold) and Jamie Wieme (Missouri Valley) as KMAland Golf Coach of the Year winners.
Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Ernster.