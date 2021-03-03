(Des Moines) -- Nodaway Valley’s first trip to state led to their first win at state.
The Wolverines (24-0) scored 22 of the first 29 on their way to a 53-47 Class 2A state quarterfinal win over North Linn on Tuesday night.
CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE GAME CDS
“I couldn’t be happier for them,” Coach Brian Eisbach said of his team. “We’ve been through ups and downs for three years now. First, it was the POI championship, and then it was to win the regional final. Today, I told the girls to just leave it all out there.”
Lindsey Davis and Maddax DeVault each hit a pair of three-pointers during the game-opening run, and that was enough cushion for the Wolverines to hold off the hard-changing defending state champions.
“That’s a powerful North Linn team,” Eisbach added. “They gave us a good game.”
Davis — a freshman — scored 20 points with four steals and four rebounds. Most importantly, she calmly sank five free throws over the final 1:21 to secure the win.
“I’ve heard these baskets are usually tough for teams to shoot on them because they’ve never shot on them,” Davis said. “I’ve shot on these in AAU, so I wasn’t scared of that. I just played like it was a regular game.”
“No surprise at all,” Eisbach added on the big play of his freshman star. “Lindsey Davis has been huge for us all year. There are games she won’t score much, and we get on her about passing up shots. She does all the little things, too.”
DeVault added 17 points while Corinne Bond put in nine with eight rebounds, six steals and two blocks. Lexi Shike chipped in seven points and eight rebounds, and Macy Kuhns posted five assists, four rebounds and two steals.
While Nodaway Valley jumped to the early lead, North Linn found themselves within six by halftime. The Wolverines kept finding a way to spread their lead while holding the Lynx to just 2-of-15 shooting from 3 and forcing 24 turnovers.
“We knew they were going to come back,” Eisbach said. “It’s a game of runs. When you have a team with that many kids that can shoot it, it really does put a strain on your defense.”
North Linn had plenty of chances — or second chances. They pulled in 16 offensive rebounds, including seven by Ellie Ware, who finished with 12 points, 17 rebounds and six blocks to lead the Lynx.
However, the Nodaway Valley defense continued to stay strong while allowing just eight field goals in the second half.
“I think we knew that we could do it from the beginning,” DeVault said. “We watched a lot of film and knew they could shoot it. I think from the start we really locked that down.”
The Wolverines are now on to a state semifinal on Friday morning when they will meet top-ranked and fellow undefeated Maquoketa Valley, which moved to 24-0 with a 51-35 win over Rock Valley.
“They’re really good,” Eisbach said. “It’ll be some late nights the next couple nights, but we’re still dancing and excited about that. (The girls) don’t want to go home. They don’t want to be done.”
View video interviews with Coach Eisbach, Davis and DeVault below.