(Avoca) -- AHSTW’s new cross country coach Jackson Renberg is excited to take over a program he’s seen grow over the last several years.
The Rockwell, Iowa native is in his eighth year teaching and coaching at AHSTW and has been a part of staffs for track, basketball and cross country.
“I’ve been around a lot of great coaches,” Renberg told KMA Sports. “I learned a lot from G.G. Harris, and I learned a lot from Jerry Christensen and Jenny Hamilton the last few years.”
Renberg says he didn’t know a lot about cross country when he first started coaching it.
“I played football in high school,” he said. “I’ve grown to love (cross country). You get to see people work hard, reach their goals and cross country runners come in all shapes and sizes. As long as they work hard and are mentally tough, they can be successful.”
As the program’s new head coach, Renberg says cross country is more than just running and competing. It’s about creating positive experiences for his athletes.
“We really push the positive attitude,” Renberg said. “We let them know when they reach goals or reach new successes. You want to make the experience good for the people. They work hard, and you want to make sure they have a good experience while working hard as well.”
The Vikings were originally slated to open their season – and Renberg’s head coaching career – this past Tuesday at Logan-Magnolia, but that meet was rained out and pushed to Thursday evening.
“It means a lot (to be the head coach),” he added. “It’s a little different for me. It means a lot to take over a position that I think is a very successful program. A lot of that had to do with what (Jenny) Hamilton did and the great group of girls we’ve had. But it does mean a lot.”
Listen to much more with Renberg in the full interview from Thursday’s Upon Further Review linked below.