(Red Oak) -- In a spring where it was very hard to know what to expect, a constant in tennis rose up as one of the best teams in the area.
Thanks to Red Oak’s rise, Zoey Baker — the Tigers girls’ first-year head coach — is the 2021 KMAland Tennis Coach of the Year.
“I knew this group was a hard working group, but I don’t think I knew the extent of it,” Baker told KMA Sports. “They would get their 30 minutes in before practice would even start. They would go out on the weekends and play with each other.”
Baker — a former state doubles runner-up with Red Oak — played under legendary Tigers coaches Dan and Nita Martinez during her high school career.
“With being a first-year coach, there were a lot of things I wanted to try out,” Baker said. “They were always willing to do that, and I think that really reflected in their play.”
One element of this year’s Red Oak group that stood out to any observer was the constant movement throughout the lineup. That brought balance from No. 1 to No. 6, and that brought a lot of success.
“I think having so much movement gave the motivation to want to continue to work hard,” Baker said. “They were such a fantastic group, and they really went the extra mile to succeed.”
Possibly the best example of the balance within the group is their state doubles team of Rhenn Rolenc and Merced Ramirez, who were playing at No. 1 and 6 in singles at the end of the season. The season even opened with a full team tournament to work the lineup out.
“We continued to do challenge matches every Wednesday,” Baker said. “It motivated the athletes to work harder. We had a really solid team and everyone could play each other competitively. That went down through our JV lineup as well.
“I think being able to do that every week motivated them to do better, and it gave them the experience of playing matches where you have stressful situations. It helped prepare them for competition.”
And that paid off throughout the season. The Tigers went a perfect 10-0 in regular season duals and then dispatched of Southwest Valley, Atlantic and Creston in postseason play to advance to the first round of Class 1A state.
“It was a really cool experience to be on this side of it,” Baker said. “They worked so hard for it. Just being able to watch players get to the state level, as a coach it was cool being back there.”
Baker is the third Hawkeye Ten Conference coach to win the award in the three years of the award. Listen to the full interview with Baker below.
PREVIOUS KMALAND TENNIS COACH OF THE YEAR WINNERS
2019: Brian Daoust, Shenandoah
2018: Callie Ohm, Glenwood