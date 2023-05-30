(Underwood) -- Underwood softball tallied 46 runs in the first week of the 2023 softball season.
Thirteen of those came off the bat of sophomore Allissa Fischer.
Fisher's stellar week at the plate earned her the first Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week honor for the 2023 softball season.
"I'm feeling confident with myself and my team," Fischer said on Tuesday's Upon Further Review. "We were nervous coming into the season with a new pitcher. But we got our groove going. It was good."
Fischer hit .636 with 13 RBI in 11-at bats last week. She plated an astounding nine runs in the Eagles' wild 29-22 win over IKM-Manning last Tuesday.
"We kept getting up," Fischer said. "We were praying we could hold on. That was probably the longest game I've played in my life. It was insane. My approach was to get the first-strike pitches elevated. I went up there confident. I knew I needed to get hits."
Fischer added two hits and three RBI in another wild Underwood win -- this one a 14-13 victory over Missouri Valley on Thursday.
"It's good I got people in," Fischer said. "I had pressure on myself. Against Missouri Valley, we had to get those runs in. I came in confident and ready to go."
Fischer almost had more RBI last week (13) than she did all of last season (15).
"I've gotten better at covering when I have two strikes on me," she said. "When the runners are on, I score them. I struggled with that last year, but I'm ready to go this year."
Fischer's big start understandably raises her confidence for the rest of the season.
"I'm way more confident," she said. "I've seen these pitchers. I know what they're going to do. That has given me the confidence to do good things. It's a team effort. When people get in, I know I have to get up there ready to hack. It's about staying confident up there."
Hear the full interview with Fischer below.