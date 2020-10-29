(KMAland) -- The Nebraska volleyball district final pairings have been set for Saturday with five KMAland teams one win from state.
In Class B, Ashland-Greenwood is the No. 5 seed and will host Beatrice. Syracuse is the No. 6 seed in Class C1 and will take on Sidney, and Palmyra picked up the No. 10 seed in Class C2 with a matchup against Superior.
Johnson-Brock will play as the No. 8 seed in the Class D1 bracket against Kenesaw, and Falls City Sacred Heart is the No. 4 seed in Class D2 with a matchup against Franklin.
All C1, C2, D1 and D2 matches involving KMAland teams are a site to be determined. View the complete district final matchups and pairings linked here.