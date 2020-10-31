(KMAland) -- Five of the 30 medalists at Saturday's Class 1A State Cross Country meet hailed from KMAland.
In the girls race, Tri-Center's Peyton Pogge paced KMAland runners with a fifth-place finish in a time of 19:35.30.
The defending 1A champion was in a prime position to defend her title, battling fiercely with Haley Meyer (Kee), Billie Wagner (South Winneshiek) and Jalyssa Blazek (Turkey Valley), before ultimately finishing fifth. Pogge's finish ensured her of her fourth career medal, all of which have come in finishes of fifth or better.
"It means a lot," Pogge said. "Sticking with them was tough."
It's been a season full of adversity for Pogge, who has battled through illnesses this season and did not appear to be at 100 percent full-strength Saturday.
"Towards the end, I didn't think I could finish," Pogge said. "I've learned that setbacks bring opportunities."
Logan-Magnolia's Courtney Sporrer finished behind Pogge in sixth with a time of 19:51 for her second medal in three years after failing to reach the medal stand last season.
"It really motivated me a lot to work," Sporrer said of last year's shortcomings. "I just focused on my nerves and ways to calm them down."
Sporrer's podium finish paced the Panthers in their 11th-place finish as a team. Lo-Ma scored 245 points as a team. Mya Moss finished 79th, followed by Greylan Hornbeck in 82nd, Mariah Nolting in 112th, Kiera Hochstein in 118th, Marissa Brenden in 129th and Eowyn Sieck in 134th.
KMAland's other state medalist in the girls race came courtesy of Twin Cedars' Rylee Dunkin, who was 10th in a time of 20:05.90.
"I definitely used the hills to advantage," Dunkin said. "That's where I closed the gaps on the people in front of me."
AHSTW was the highest-finishing KMAland team, doing so with a sixth-place finish. The Lady Vikes scored 180 points as a team. Julia Kock led AHSTW with a 22nd-place finish. Chloe Falkena was 26th followed by Holly Hoepner (64th), Jade Draman (93rd), Kailey Jones (94th), Jordan Blotzer (148th) and Claire Denning (151st).
St. Albert's Reese Duncan narrowly missed medaling. Duncan finished 16th while Audubon's Grace Slater was close behind in 19th.
Other area participants in the girls race were Melcher-Dallas' Ja'Lyn Knutson (38th), Lenox's McKinna Hogan (58th), St. Albert's Carly McKeever (74th), Orient-Macksburg's Christa Cass (91st), Mount Ayr's Karlie Larsen (107th), Boyer Valley's Abby Mandel (115th) and Wayne's Hagan Arnold (122nd).
In the boys race, Southeast Warren's Randy Jimenez paced KMAland runners with a third-place finish. Jimenez led the early stage of the race before surrendering the lead to eventual champion Brady Griebel (Bellevue).
"I ran my best today," Jimenez said. "I had some hiccups that I didn't anticipate, but I did my best. I wouldn't want it any other way. I settled in with the top group and anticipated the fact that we were going to come out hard."
Tri-Center's Brett McGee was KMAland's final state medalist. The senior capped his prep career with his fourth top-25 finish, but first medal, doing so with an 11th-place finish.
"It's an honor to finish on the medal stand," McGee said. "It's what I've been going for my whole career. I just thought of my whole career during the final stretch, I had to get on the medal stand."
The lone qualifying area team -- Nodaway Valley -- finished 10th as a team. Doug Berg led the Wolverines with a finish of 18th. Toby Bower was 34th, followed by Ben Breheny (65th), Gavin Shoemaker (131st), Jaxon Christensen (142nd) and Jevin Christensen (146th).
IKM-Manning's Quentin Dreyer was 24th followed by St. Albert's Colin Lillie in 26th.
Woodbine freshmen Landon Bendgen finished 53rd. RC Hicks (Wayne) was 54th.
Other KMAland runners were Southeast Warren's Ronan Jimenez (43rd), Boyer Valley's Patrick Heffernan (58th), Riverside's Ben Schroder (69th) and Tri-Center's Sean McGee (85th).
Complete interviews with Dunkin, Sporrer, Pogge, Brett McGee and Randy Jimenez can be viewed below.