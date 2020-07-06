(KMAland) -- The latest Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association/Radio Iowa state baseball rankings feature two schools from the Missouri River Conference, as well as one each from the Pride of Iowa, Western Iowa and Hawkeye Ten.
Martensdale-St. Marys is still number one in Class 1A while St. Albert sits at No. 3. Underwood finds themselves at No. 4 in Class 2A while Sergeant Bluff and Bishop Heelan are ranked fourth and seventh in Class 3A.
The complete rankings can be found here. KMAland teams can be found below.
CLASS 1A
1. Martensdale-St. Marys
3. St. Albert
CLASS 2A
4. Underwood
CLASS 3A
4. Sergeant Bluff-Luton
7. Bishop Heelan