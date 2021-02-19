(KMAland) -- Five KMAland Nebraska wrestlers are into the semifinals in the Class B and C state tournaments.
Ashland-Greenwood’s Blaine Christo (113), Josh Colgrove of Plattsmouth (160) and Nebraska City’s Mikah Ruiz (220) are in the Class B semifinals while Cameron Williams of Conestoga (132) and Burton Brandt of Syracuse (195) advanced in Class C to the semifinal round.
Five others — Cael Nielsen (113) and Cameron Aughenbaugh (170) of Plattsmouth and Ashland-Greenwood’s Luke Lambert (195) in Class B and Syracuse’s Jace Goebel (120) and Keaghon Chini of Conestoga (126) in Class C — are alive in the consolation bracket.
Here’s a look at the Class B and C wrestlers from KMAland schools that wrestled (and their results) on Friday:
CLASS B
113 lbs: Blaine Christo (Ashland-Greenwood) — won by decision, won by decision; Cael Nielsen (Plattsmouth) — lost by major decision, won by fall, won in SV
126 lbs: Wyatt Olberding (Falls City) — lost by major decision, lost by major decision (eliminated)
132 lbs: Dominic Cherek (Plattsmouth) — lost by tech fall, won by fall, lost by decision (eliminated)
145 lbs: Bayler Poston (Nebraska City) — lost by decision, won by tech fall, lost by decision (eliminated)
152 lbs: Lee Hobbs (Nebraska City) — lost by fall, won by fall, lost by fall (eliminated); Brad Hall (Auburn) — lost by major decision, lost by major decision (eliminated); Josh Adkins (Plattsmouth) — lost by decision, won by major decision, lost by fall (eliminated)
160 lbs: Chance Sjulin (Nebraska City) — won in SV, lost by decision, lost by decision (eliminated); Josh Colgrove (Plattsmouth) — won by fall, won in ultimate TB
170 lbs: Cameron Aughenbaugh (Plattsmouth) — won by fall, lost by fall, won by decision
182 lbs: Caleb Adkins (Plattsmouth) — lost by fall, won by fall, lost by decision (eliminated)
195 lbs: Thomas Fields (Falls City) — lost by fall, won by major decision, lost by fall (eliminated); Luke Lambert (Ashland-Greenwood) — won by fall, lost by decision, won by decision
220 lbs: Mikah Ruiz (Nebraska City) — won by major decision, won by major decision
285 lbs: Gavin Bailey (Nebraska City) — lost by decision, won by fall, lost by fall (eliminated)
CLASS C
120 lbs: Jace Goebel (Syracuse) — lost by major decision, won by injury default, won by decision; Braden Ruffner (Conestoga) — lost by decision, won by decision, lost by decision (eliminated)
126 lbs: Keaghon Chini (Conestoga) — won by fall, lost by fall, won by decision
132 lbs: Cameron Williams (Conestoga) — won by fall, won in SV
138 lbs: Carter Plowman (Conestoga) — lost by decision, won by decision, lost by fall (eliminated)
152 lbs: Dedrick Dowding (Palmyra) — lost by tech fall, won by fall, lost by decision (eliminated)
170 lbs: Owen Wander (Syracuse) — lost by fall, won by decision, lost by decision (eliminated)
195 lbs: Burton Brandt (Syracuse) — won by fall, won by fall
285 lbs: Zachary Burr (Syracuse) — won by fall, lost by fall, lost by decision (eliminated)