(Lincoln) -- Five Nebraska men's gymnasts have been named All-Americans by the College Gymnastics Association.
Those honors went to Taylor Christopulos, Donte McKinney, Sam Phillips, Charlie Giles and Jake Bonnay.
Bonnay earned his honor on the floor, Christopulos was tabbed an All-American on the vault, and Giles was named to the All-American team on the pommel hors. Phillips was an All-American in both the floor and high bar while McKinney claimed All-American honors on the high bar.
View the full release from Nebraska here.