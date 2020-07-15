(KMAland) -- Iowa State’s Breece Hall, Iowa’s Tyler Goodson and Mekhi Sargent, Dedrick Mills of Nebraska and Missouri’s Larry Rountree III are among the names on the preseason 2020 Doak Walker Award Watch List.
Hall, a sophomore, had 897 yard rushing and 252 yards receiving in his true freshman season for the Cyclones. Goodson picked up 638 yards rushing and 166 yards receiving in his own freshman season for the Hawkeyes while Sargent had 563 yards on the ground last season.
Mills led Nebraska with 745 yards and 10 touchdowns rushing, and Rountree III finished last year with 829 yards on the ground.
View the complete watch list linked here.