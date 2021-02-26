Bluegrass Conference
Photo design by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- Five members of the Bluegrass Conference's first-team boys basketball selections were named unanimous choices. 

Those choices were Carson Brown (Moravia), Colton Siefkas (Murray), Ryan Krpan (Melcher-Dallas), Cale Lever (Ankeny Christian) and Remington Newton (Mormon Trail).

Chace Hamilton (Moravia), Malachi Johnson (Ankeny Christian), Brayden Olson (Lamoni), Hayden Stewart (Lamoni) and Carter Houser (Seymour) were also first-team choices.

Second-team nods include Ankeny Christian's Ben McDermott and Christian Elrod, Murray's Christian Navarez and Jace Rodecker, Melcher-Dallas' Lane Vinderlinden and Steven Krpan, Moravia's Gage Hanes and Warren McLeod, as well as Gavin Dixson (Mormon Trail) and Javin Stevenson (Lamoni).

The complete teams can also be viewed below. 

