(Des Moines) -- There were plenty of medalists among KMAland wrestlers during the 5th and 6th grade portion of the Iowa AAU Kids State Championship on Saturday.
Powerhouse Wrestling Club’s Ryan Fletcher and Atlantic-CAM’s Collin Harris led the group with fourth place finishes at 82 and 90, respectively. Glenwood’s Drake Buthe and Powerhouse’s Weston Porter placed fifth, and Dayton Van Horn of Cox Wrestling Club in Atlantic placed sixth.
Tucker Dierking (Southeast Warren) and Mandius Volentine (Powerhouse) were seventh, and Mount Ayr’s Weston Adams placed eighth. The 3rd and 4th grade division will hit the mat on Sunday. View the complete list of KMAland medalists below.
4. Ryan Fletcher, Powerhouse Wrestling Club (5th-6th Grade 82)
4. Collin Harris, Atlantic-CAM (5th-6th Grade 90)
5. Drake Buthe, Glenwood Wrestling Club (5th-6th Grade 160)
5. Weston Porter, Powerhouse Wrestling Club (5th-6th Grade 74)
6. Dayton Van Horn, Cox Wrestling Club (5th-6th Grade 60)
7. Tucker Dierking, Southeast Warren (5th-6th Grade 215)
7. Mandius Volentine, Powerhouse Wrestling Club (5th-6th Grade 78)
8. Weston Adams, Mount Ayr (5th-6th Grade 60)