(Creston) – Following a massive win last week, the Creston football team is looking to refocus heading into yet another test early in the season.
The Panthers (2-0) came up with a stop on a two-point conversion attempt with 59 seconds left to come away with a 22-20 road win over Class 4A No. 1 Lewis Central in week two.
"Our kids competed really hard," said Creston Head Coach Brian Morrison. "We knew LC and they are a great football program with the tradition that's there. Our kids were excited to play the game and they played for four quarters. You could see that every snap. They just kept going and going and going."
The win was Creston’s first over Lewis Central since 2011 and snapped a six-game losing streak against the Titans.
"With LC and Creston, I didn't think we'd ever see them again on the football field, to be honest, with the size and growth of their school," said Morrison. "We had a chance with non-district and going to their place, and it was real exciting for our community."
The Panthers will look to refocus their energy in week three as they take on a third consecutive Class 4A team in Ballard. The Bombers are 1-1 on the year with two games decided by a total of four points.
"They're another 4A school on our schedule," said Morrison. "They went to Pella and beat Pella. Pella is a mainstay in football as far as their program is concerned, so that's an impressive win. They played Humboldt in week two and lost 14-13. Humboldt was at the Dome last year, and they are a top-five team in 3A. We knew going into the season that our district is really good, and our non-district is tough. Our schedule in general is probably the toughest in 3A. We're just trying to improve every day and see what happens."
Ballard has leaned on a stingy defense early in the year and bring a strong ground game with 205-pound running back Eli Rouse, who has toted the rock 50 times and averages 7.4 yards per carry on the young season.
"We have keep improving in all three phases," said Morrison. "On special teams, we had a few letdowns against LC. On defense, we had some assignment breakdowns as far as gap responsibility. Offensively, I thought we did really well against Lewis Central, and they keep improving."
While some coaches might be worried about a letdown the week after a big win, Morrison says his team has prepared for what the first part of their schedule brings each week.
"Our kids understand our schedule," said Morrison. "They understand that the first five weeks you're playing the number one team in 4A, the number one team in 3A and you're playing a team in Ballard that almost knocked off the number four team in 3A. It will be a grind. It's going to be that way every week this year. Our kids embrace it. They are there come Monday and ready to work."
