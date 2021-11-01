(Maryville) -- Maryville football kicks off what they hope is another deep postseason run on Friday when they host Trenton.
"We are feeling really good," said Maryville Coach Matt Webb. "You want to be playing your best at the end of the year. That's where we are at. We played a difficult schedule, but we are playing well right now and got healthy.
The Spoofhounds (5-4) come into their first playoff game as the top seed in Class 2 District 7, which earned them a bye week last week. Webb says his team used the week off to lick the wounds of a rigorous schedule but didn't shy away from any routines and focused on personal development rather than scheming for an upcoming opponent.
"We are accustomed to long playoff runs, so a bye week isn't something we haven't done before," he said. "We used it to focus on ourselves and tried to keep it as normal as possible."
Maryville enters the postseason on a two-game win streak. The Spoofhounds took on all challengers in the regular season, dropping contests to Blair Oaks, Harrisonville, St. Pius X and Lincoln College Prep. Those four teams are a combined 30-7, and three of those defeats came by less than eight points.
Quarterback Connor Drake leads the Spoofhounds offense while Cooper Loe has been the stalwart for the Spoofhounds' rushing attack.
"We've understood how to execute and stay on the field," Webb said. "We've been doing that well recently."
The defense has flexed its muscle lately, surrendering only six points in the last eight quarters -- wins over Savannah and Lafayette.
"We are getting pressure, playing good coverage and keeping teams off the board," said Webb. "I think we are going to be a hard out in the playoffs."
The Spoofhounds' quest for another long postseason begins on Friday against Trenton in a district semifinal. The Bulldogs (5-5) opened their postseason with a 28-6 victory over Brookfield.
"They've had a good season," Webb said. "They do a good job of running the football, so we will need to do a great job in our run defense and play playoff-style defense."
Maryville has not gone one-and-done in the playoffs in more than 15 years. To continue that trend, Webb feels the hidden key might be special teams.
"You have to be consistent, make your PATS and not have special teams mistakes that hurt your field position."
Mat Beu will have a recap of Trenton/Maryville on KMA's Keast Auto Center High School Football Scoreboard Show, which can be heard from 9:30 until 11 on KMA 960 and FM-99.1. Check out the full interview with Coach Webb below.