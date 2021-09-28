(Corning) -- Following a week off last week, the Southwest Valley football team is gearing up for one of its biggest tests of the season.
The Timberwolves (4-1) picked up a forfeit win over Wayne last week, due to low numbers. Southwest Valley Head Coach Anthony Donahoo says his team used the week to get ahead on prep work for Earlham, as well as enjoy homecoming festivities.
"We had a lot of kids with just little injuries," said Donahoo. "They would have been able to play, but it's a nice time to get healed up. We also had some sicknesses and things like that that we got dealt with. I'm very, very proud of how they handled the week. I was a little nervous coming into that Tuesday practice with how the kids were going to respond, and we had a great day of practice."
The Timberwolves will take their perfect district record into a big matchup this week with Earlham, who is the only other undefeated team in the district. The Cardinals have won four-straight games, outscoring their opponents by an average score of 51-2.
"They do things that are just a little bit different," said Donahoo. "They are going to onside kick it about every time. They run about three plays, but they do it with just outstanding success. Some of those special teams things that normally you have to find the time during the week -- and we know as coaches that we're already strapped for time -- so to be able to have two weeks for that and really just hammer that home is a huge leg-up that we're able to have."
On offense, it's no secret what Earlham wants to do. The Cardinals lead Class A and are third in all classes in rushing yards with 1,785 as a team. Max Vandever leads the way with 493 yards and six touchdowns, while averaging over nine yards per tote. Six Cardinal players have rushed for over 100 yards this year.
"Coach (Chris) Caskey knows exactly what he wants to do," said Donahoo. "He wants to run dive, sweep and counter. You better be able to stop it. They always have just mammoth size over at Earlham, I don't know what they put in the water over there. They run real tight splits, so you can't shoot gaps and they run their three plays."
In addition to their run-heavy offense, Donahoo says Earlham does a good job of keeping the ball out of the opposing offense's hands.
"The problem with their offense is they're going to run you all the down the field and take up about eight or nine minutes of the clock and then turn around and onside kick it and probably get that ball back," said Donahoo. "It's very difficult when you don't get the ball. I think the last time we played them, I only had about six plays in a half, because they were able to eat up the clock, score, get the ball back and then do it again."
When the Timberwolves get the ball, it's also no secret that they want to keep it on the ground. Southwest Valley has only attempted 25 passes on the year and averages almost seven yards per rush.
"You've got two teams that want to do the same thing here," said Donahoo. "They run their plays and we want to run our option football. We know what we want to do as well. You're going to have two teams offensively that are just going to go at it. You've got to control the line of scrimmage, push and then you've got to get into those third and shorts, so you can convert and end in points."
Cody Konecne will have reports from Earlham Friday on the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show. You can hear the full interview with Donahoo below.