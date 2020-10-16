(KMAland) -- It's another Football Friday with our first batch of playoff matchups. Check out the latest picks from the KMA Sports football gurus (or idiots depending on the week).
Derek was the winner last week with a 9-5 mark while Trevor went 8-5 and Ryan was a woeful 6-8. Get better, Ryan. The updated standings:
Derek: 66-38
Trevor: 60-37 (2.5 GB)
Ryan: 61-42 (4.5 GB)
Here are the week eight picks...
CLASS 2A: Shenandoah (3-4) at Clarinda (3-4)
I’m kind of glad that this is happening again so I can share all the information I’ve received on this rivalry since the last time they played. Shout out to Craig Lundquist for putting together the results all the way back to 1897. Clarinda currently holds a 54-50 edge, and there have been five ties. Clarinda, of course, won the matchup earlier this year 45-10.
Derek: Clarinda – Shenandoah is banged up, Clarinda is playing very well of late and the Cardinals will make it win No. 55 in the history of the rivalry.
Trevor: Clarinda - I think this game is a lot closer than the first, but I'm sticking with the Cards to keep their season alive.
Ryan: Clarinda - When these two teams played in the regular season, I picked Clarinda much to the chagrin of Derek Daniel Martin. But I was right. The gap between these two teams is a lot to make up for the Mustangs. I think it will be closer than 45-10, but I like the Cardinals to win.
BCMoore: Clarinda by 22.53.
CLASS 8-MAN: Stanton-Essex (3-3) at Murray (4-3)
Stanton or Stanton-Essex has won the three times they’ve played since 2016, including wins by 34, 58 and 36. Those appear to be the only three matchups in recorded BCMoore history.
Trevor: No Pick - Hear Trev and Todd Jacobson on the call at 7:00 tonight on KMAX-Stream1.
Ryan: Murray - Spoiler alert: I think this game will be close. Both teams had impressive showings in losses to end the regular season. I think Murray has shown a little more growth throughout the year and I like them by one score.
Derek: Stanton-Essex – Both teams played very well last week against very good teams. The Vikings’ success against the CAM running game gives me optimism that they can contain Murray’s own run game.
BCMoore: Murray by 0.77.
CLASS 8-MAN: East Mills (4-3) at Lenox (4-1)
Lenox has won four of the six meetings between the two teams since 2010. That includes a classic 34-29 victory back in week one – one of the best games of the entire season in the area.
Ryan: East Mills - A last-second touchdown separated these two in a Lenox win in week one. I think the Tigers have a couple things working against them here. They have been off for a few weeks and may need a little time to adjust back to game speed. East Mills has a few weapons available to them that they didn't have in the first matchup. Finally, it's really hard to beat a team twice -- especially when the margin is that razor-thin. I'll take the Wolverines to get a little revenge.
Derek: East Mills – The Wolverines had the game won early this season, but the Tigers found a passing game and scored with two seconds left. I’ll take the reverse this time around.
Trevor: East Mills - These two played a doozy the last time they met. East Mills is playing some of their best football and Lenox has been on the shelf for a few weeks. Advantage Wolverines.
BCMoore: East Mills by 0.80.
CLASS 8-MAN: Ar-We-Va (3-4) at Kingsley-Pierson (3-4)
There is significant history between the two teams with the Rockets routinely being sent north for district play. They have played six times since 2010 with both teams winning three times each. Ar-We-Va has three wins in the last four tries with the only exception being a 36-22 loss last season.
Derek: Kingsley-Pierson – I think this is a pretty decent Kingsley-Pierson team with losses to undefeated Montezuma (by 1), to a strong Harris-Lake Park team, to a really good Newell-Fonda squad (by 10) and to undefeated Remsen, St. Mary’s. A tough schedule hardens a team.
Trevor: Kingsley-Pierson - I admire what Ar-We-Va has done lately, but I think Kingsley-Pierson has too many weapons to overlook.
Ryan: Kingsley-Pierson - Things are really trending upward for the Rockets at the end of the year. They have won three-straight and seem to have figured out things on offense. However, K-P's four losses are to teams that are a combined 23-3. They are battle-tested and might have a little too much firepower for Ar-We-Va.
BCMoore: Kingsley-Pierson by 14.59.
CLASS 8-MAN: Boyer Valley (2-5) at West Harrison (3-4)
Another rematch between Class 8-Man District 8 teams. The Hawkeyes won 36-8 earlier this year, making for just their second win in 11 tries against Boyer Valley since 2009. There are another eight games in BCMoore with the Bulldogs holding a 15-4 overall advantage in the series history.
Trevor: West Harrison - The Hawkeyes kept the ball out of Gavin Reinecke's hands in their first matchup, I think they do the same tonight.
Ryan: West Harrison - I think West Harrison's win over Boyer Valley earlier this year was one of the games that made me ponder things for a while. I think these two teams are much closer than 36-8. If West Harrison can control the clock with their rushing attack and keep BV's aerial attack under control, I like them to move on.
Derek: West Harrison – The first result was convincing enough for me to think that the Hawkeyes may have found something in their run game that Boyer Valley can’t quite find a way to stop.
BCMoore: West Harrison by 1.46.
CLASS A: IKM-Manning (2-5) at Southwest Valley (6-2)
There hasn’t been a meeting between IKM-Manning and Southwest Valley, but I’ve found a little history here. Corning and IKM met five times between 1987 and 1991 with IKM holding a 3-2 edge. IKM also went 2-0 against Villisca in 1996 and 1997. Manilla also beat Corning in 1978, and Manning beat Villisca in 1996 and 1997, as well.
Ryan: IKM-Manning - What a tasty first-round matchup. I think both teams are comfortable playing a low-scoring defensive battle and I suspect that's exactly what we're in for. This IKM-Manning team is much better than they were early on in the year and I have a hunch they could pull the upset here.
Derek: IKM-Manning – Let’s go for an upset here. The Wolves are much better than their 2-5 record says. They’re well-tested, and I think this will be one that comes right down to the wire.
Trevor: Southwest Valley - I'm not confident in this pick because IKM-Manning might be the best 2-5 team on this side of the state, but I'm putting my faith in Brendan Knapp, Tallen Myers, Tucker Tepoel and company to give Southwest Valley their first playoff win in school history.
BCMoore: Southwest Valley by 10.71.
CLASS A: Tri-Center (2-4) at Lawton-Bronson (4-2)
These two were in the same district the last two years, and they split the two games. Tri-Center won 35-12 last year while Lawton-Bronson was the winner by a 28-13 score in 2018.
Derek: Lawton-Bronson – This should be a really tight game, too, and I don’t really know which way to go. TC will need to avoid turnovers, and that goes double with a game on the road. I’m going with the home team.
Trevor: Tri-Center - I'm calling the "upset". The Trojans did not end the regular season the way they wished, but they had an unintentional bye last week. Give me Jaxon Johnson to extend their season.
Ryan: Tri-Center - Both teams like to throw the ball quite a bit, so hold onto your hats in this one. T-C has ran into some tough luck down the stretch with their schedule, but I think this team is a lot better than 2-4.
BCMoore: Tri-Center by 5.27.
CLASS A: AHSTW (2-2) at Riverside (6-1)
You know these two teams have played. Just not this year. AHSTW has won seven of the eight matchups, dating back to 2008. BCMoore has AHSTW 2-0 in the series and AHST at 10-6. There are a ton of other variations of the matchup, and it goes like this (thanks to BCMoore):
-Carson-Macedonia 1-0 vs. AHST & AvoHa
-Series tied 1-1 between Oakland and AHST
-Oakland 3-2-1 vs. AvoHa
-Avoca 2-1 vs. Oakland
Trevor: Riverside - Riverside looks like a team poised to put the state on notice with a nice postseason run. It begins tonight.
Ryan: Riverside - Darrell Frain has the Bulldogs humming. They are playing about as well as any team in KMAland and I think they are a dangerous playoff opponent. Meanwhile, AHSTW will be playing for the first time in nearly one month. That's an uphill battle for the Vikings.
Derek: Riverside – The Bulldogs are the hot team, and AHSTW hasn’t played for a while. That can work two different ways. They can be rejuvenated and healthy, but they also might see a little rust. They can’t afford to have any against this Bulldogs team.
BCMooore: Riverside by 16.60.
CLASS A: Nodaway Valley (2-5) at North Mahaska (3-4)
This is believed to be the first meeting between the two programs.
Ryan: Nodaway Valley - This is another case where it can be really tough to compare scores across districts. Nodaway Valley gets a long road trip, despite being the better team (in my opinion). Nathan Russell continues to get better as a signal-caller and I think they have enough to get a road win here.
Derek: Nodaway Valley – Nodaway Valley is a way better team than their 2-5 record, and I don’t know if North Mahaska is as good as their 3-4 record shows. In BCMoore I trust.
Trevor: Nodaway Valley - The Wolverines' record is a bit deceiving. I think they take care of business tonight.
BCMoore: Nodaway Valley by 17.58.
CLASS 3A: Norwalk (1-5) at Glenwood (5-2)
The two programs met in the opening round of the non-expanded playoffs last year, and it was Norwalk coming out with a 42-28 win. You also might remember this matchup from the 2018 state basketball tournament when Glenwood overcame a 20-point deficit to win in a quarterfinal. And then they won the whole dang thing. People forget that.
Derek: Glenwood – Glenwood should be able to score plenty on a Norwalk defense that has allowed quite a lot of points. The Warriors, meanwhile, have a great offense of their own that could make this thing interesting if the Rams don’t win the turnover battle. But yeah, I’ve got Glenwood.
Trevor: Glenwood - I think this game is close, but the Rams are beginning to play some of the best football. Plus they likely have some extra motivation given Norwalk's 21-0 comeback on the Rams last year.
Ryan: Glenwood - This is a tough draw for the Rams. If you look at the records, you might think I'm crazy, but Nowalk is not a typical 1-5 team. They can put up a lot of points and expect this one to be a shootout. Give me Glenwood by one or two scores.
BCMoore: Glenwood by 17.20.
CLASS 4A: Sioux City West (0-7) at Thomas Jefferson (1-5)
We just had this one last week, and it was Thomas Jefferson coming out with a 41-23 win to make it a 4-4 split over the last eight matchups. There are now 21 total meetings in BCMoore’s archives with the Yellow Jackets holding a 12-9 edge.
Trevor: Thomas Jefferson - The Yellow Jackets did what they do to perfection last week. It's tough to beat a team on back-to-back weeks, but not impossible.
Ryan: Thomas Jefferson - It's tough to beat a football team twice in a season. It's even tougher to do it in back-to-back weeks. But, I have faith in the Jackets. I expect this one to feature plenty of points and a lot of running up and down the field. I'll take TJ in a close battle.
Derek: Thomas Jefferson – I’m not making the same mistake again. Give me the Jackets to make it two in a row.
BCMoore: Sioux City West by 3.66.
MISSOURI: East Atchison (4-1) at Stanberry (5-1)
Stanberry has won nine of the last 10 meetings between the two teams. The lone loss was last year’s 20-12 win for East Atchison.
Ryan: East Atchison - Both teams are right on the cusp of being the best in the state. They both have losses to top-tier teams, so things should be very close. I think the difference here is the athleticism that EA possesses.
Derek: Stanberry – The Bulldogs have been facing a litany of tests over the last several weeks, and that should harden them for what should be a great meeting between brothers-in-law Aaron Behrens and Shane Hilton.
Trevor: Stanberry - This is a salty battle, I think it's tight, but I'll take Stanberry's bevy of running backs to guide them to a win.
MISSOURI: Maryville (4-3) at Savannah (4-1)
As is the case with most of Maryville’s series history with Midland Empire Conference teams, Maryville owns it. They have won the last nine matchups. The last time Savannah beat the ‘Hounds it was a 21-14 win in 2011.
Derek: Maryville – I think Coach Matt Webb’s team is starting to peak. They were outstanding in a win over a talented Lincoln College Prep team last week, and I think they’ll get it right here to make it 10 in a row over the Sav-errrr…Savannah.
Trevor: Maryville - Last week's rout of Lincoln Prep was a "We are getting ready for the postseason" type win for the Spoofhounds. They get another one tonight.
Ryan: Maryville - The Spoofhounds have played a very challenging schedule this year and have taken their lumps at times. That will eventually pay dividends, including this week, I believe.
NEBRASKA: Falls City (4-3) at Nebraska City (2-5)
Trevor: Falls City - Contrasting styles in this game. I feel like Falls City is going to try to keep MJ Nelson on the sideline.
Ryan: Falls City - Nebraska City has hit a little skid after winning two of their first three. Meanwhile, Falls City has won the games that they should this year. I will take the Tigers.
Derek: Falls City – The Pioneers are beat up, but I do think they can make a run at ending their four-game skid this week. I will play it safe, however, and take the Tigers.
NEBRASKA: Mead (3-4) at Johnson-Brock (3-4)
Ryan: Johnson-Brock - I like Johnson-Brock's offense to keep them close in this one, but I think the game will be won on the defensive side for the Eagles. Give me J-B in a high-scoring game.
Derek: Johnson-Brock – Both teams are starting to come back from slow starts thanks to really difficult schedules. I’m going with the Eagles to win their third in a row.
Trevor: Johnson-Brock - The Eagles are playing some of their best football towards the end of the regular season. That could be scary for whoever they play in the postseason.
