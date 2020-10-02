(KMAland) -- It's another Football Friday, and it figures to be moving week with some outstanding matchups on the docket.
Trevor led the week with a 9-5 record last week while Ryan was 9-6 and Derek a measly 7-8. Check out the latest standings below:
Derek: 46-29
Trevor: 41-29 (2.5 GB)
Ryan: 43-31 (2.5 GB)
Here are the Week 6 picks:
2A-9: Clarinda (2-3, 2-1) at Greene County (3-2, 1-1)
The two have played two semi-recent games, and both of them were one-score games. Greene County won a 28-21 game in 2012 and a 28-25 contest in 2013. Those appear to be the only two historical meetings between the two programs.
Derek’s Pick: Clarinda — The Cardinals had their defense in line in Weeks 3 and 4, and then their offense joined them in Week 5. Put it all together, and this makes for a tough team to beat.
Trev’s Pick: Clarinda - The Cardinals might be the best 2-3 squad in the land. They've got some beasts on the line and have been playing well defensively.
Ryan’s Pick: Clarinda - Greene County has started slow their last two games only to step on the gas later. If they start slow here, Clarinda has the size up front to grind the game away and win. Give me a Nathan Barnes FG at the end to give the Cardinals the FANTASTIC win.
BCMoore’s Pick: Clarinda by 10.41.
8-8: West Harrison (2-3, 2-3) at Boyer Valley (1-4, 1-4)
Boyer Valley has owned the series here, winning nine of the 10 meetings during the QuikStats era. The only exception was a 2012 win for the Hawkeyes, so that makes the win streak at seven for BV. There are eight other matchups between the two in BCMoore’s Iowa Scores Project. Boyer Valley has won 15 of the 18 total.
Trev’s Pick: Boyer Valley - I tip my cap to West Harrison for the strides they have made, but I think Gavin Reinecke is just too much for the Hawkeyes.
Ryan’s Pick: Boyer Valley - What a contrast of styles. West Harrison wants to run the ball and play smashmouth football, while Boyer Valley wants to chuck that pigskin all over the yard. I will roll with Boyer Valley at home in a high-scoring, fun affair.
Derek’s Pick: Boyer Valley — They’ve run into some issues lately, but the schedule has been pretty tough. This, to me, seems like an even matchup, and I think it will be a good, tight game. So, give me the home team.
BCMoore’s Pick: Boyer Valley by 11.65.
A-10: IKM-Manning (1-4, 1-2) at Westwood (2-2, 0-2)
They played twice all the way back in the 2010 and 2011 seasons, and it was all Wolves. IKM-Manning won those two games by a combined 131-0. That appears to be their only matchups.
Ryan’s Pick: IKM-Manning - Are the Wolves the best 1-4 team in Class A? BC Moore says so (Gehlen Catholic is 1-3 and ahead of them). IKM-Manning has played the 8th-toughtest schedule in the state, while Westwood has played the 45th. Every game in this district seems to be close, but I'll take the Wolves to win a tight one.
Derek’s Pick: IKM-Manning — IKM-Manning had struggled mightily heading into last week when they seemed to find something in their first win of the year. I like them to make it No. 2.
Trev's Pick: IKM-Manning - Is this the best 1-4 team? Very well could be. They'll be 2-4 after tonight. They're a sneaky team come postseason time.
BCMoore’s Pick: IKM-Manning by 3.11.
A-9: Tri-Center (2-3, 1-2) at St. Albert (2-2, 2-0)
This is the first meeting between the two teams, situated about 20 miles from one another, since the 2015 season. St. Albert won that matchup. Tri-Center won the year before, and St. Albert won the six previous to that. There’s plenty of other history in the BCMoore Iowa Scores Project, and it s how’s St. Albert has won 14 of the 15 meetings between the two.
Derek’s Pick: St. Albert — The last time we saw St. Albert they were very impressive in a win over Southwest Valley. Tri-Center lost to Southwest Valley last week. The transitive property doesn’t always work, but I’ll take it to work this time.
Trev’s Pick: St. Albert - The Falcons are well-rested because of the bye they had last week, plus they looked really, really good the last time they played -- which was a 31-7 victory over Southwest Valley, who beat Tri-Center last week.
Ryan’s Pick: St. Albert - Tri-Center has lost back-to-back one possession games. How will they respond? Meanwhile, St. Albert may have benefitted from having a week off to heal up and get right. I like the Falcons by one score.
BCMoore’s Pick: St. Albert by 7.84.
ND: Riverside (4-1, 2-1) vs. Davis County (3-1) at Leon
As you might expect, this is likely the first matchup between the two schools. It’s pretty neat that they were able to set it up.
Trev’s Pick: Riverside - Davis County's quarterback is named Carson Maeder. We may or may not be related somehow, I'm not sure. If so, I'm sorry for picking against you, Carson, but I'm taking the area team.
Ryan’s Pick: Riverside - Davis County is 3-1 but is still ranked 43rd in the BC Moore Rankings. Riverside has had a great season so far and I like them to continue their winning ways here. Plus, DC's quarterback is probably related to Trevor Maeder, so I can't support that.
Derek’s Pick: Riverside — Davis County is a Class 2A team, and this would be quite the feather in the cap of the Bulldogs. I have no real reason to pick against the KMAland school, so I’m not going to do it.
1A-9: OABCIG (5-0, 3-0) at Underwood (5-0, 3-0)
The two played in the same district in the 2014-15 cycle, and it was a split. OABCIG won a 36-7 game in 2014 before the Eagles came back in dominant fashion, taking a 62-7 victory.
Ryan’s Pick: OABCIG - We all know what OABCIG brings to the table. The Falcons are the defending Class 2A State Champs and have made the drop to 1A without missing a beat. I think Underwood has the athletes to cover OABCIG's receivers, so I think this game will come down to the end, but I will take Cooper DeJean to make a big play.
Derek’s Pick: Underwood — Let’s do this thing. Both teams are outstanding, and I figure Ryan will go with last year’s 2A champion. However, I made a promise not to pick against Underwood after they clowned my pick against them earlier this year.
Trev’s Pick: No Pick - Listen to this one on our KMAX-Stream1 tonight with Trevor and John Tiarks. If you watch a video stream, you're assumed to be a nut job.
BCMoore’s Pick: Underwood by 9.00.
1A-7: Mount Ayr (4-1, 2-1) at Interstate 35, Truro (4-1, 2-1)
The two former Pride of Iowa Conference teams have a significant history. They’ve played five times in the past four years with the Roadrunners winning four of those meetings. Mount Ayr won the last one by a 3-0 score, and they also own 2007 and 2009 wins. According to Mount Ayr defensive coordinator Daniel Showalter, this is the 18th overall meeting between the two schools. The Raiders hold a 10-7 advantage.
Derek’s Pick: Mount Ayr — The Raiders only loss came when their QB1 did not play. They were really impressive last week, even with some important players out. I will take them to nab another solid win.
Trev’s Pick: Mount Ayr - I think this game is closer than the BCMoore spread, but Mount Ayr wins. The Raiders look scary.
Ryan’s Pick: Mount Ayr - Transitive property anyone? I-35 lost to Pella Christia 21-18 in week four, while Mount Ayr beat Pella Christian 28-7 last week. I dislike the transitive property, but it backs me up here, so let's roll with it.
BCMoore’s Pick: Mount Ayr by 25.75.
3A-9: Carroll (2-3, 1-2) at Glenwood (3-2, 1-2)
Ohhhh, what a series. Glenwood has won each of the last four meetings between the two, and they’ve been by 3, 1, 3 and 16. Carroll won the 10 meetings prior to that, dating back to 2000. Can Glenwood keep their success going?
Trev’s Pick: Glenwood - The Rams were their own worst enemy last week with some early miscues against LC. They looked much better in the second half and are looking for a bounce back. I think they get it tonight.
Ryan’s Pick: Carroll - Glenwood has scuffled through some injuries through the middle part of their schedule. Meanwhile, Carroll has three losses this year and all of them are to 5-0 teams. I think Carroll will be able to win a physical contest.
Derek’s Pick: Carroll — Carroll seems to be getting better and better every week, and even if they didn’t win games against Lewis Central and Harlan, they actually played really well.
BCMoore’s Pick: Carroll by 6.80.
MO: King City (2-3) at Rock Port (3-2)
This is the third straight year the two teams have played, and the first two were split. King City won last year by a 36-16 score while Rock Port won in 2018 by a 66-20 count.
Ryan’s Pick: King City - King City has been able to move the ball in chunks this year, but that hasn't always resulted in scores. Rock Port will need to limit the explosiveness of the Wildkats if they stand a chance.
Derek’s Pick: King City — King City upended Worth County last week in an impressive win. I’ll take them to do it again.
Trev’s Pick: King City - Have you watched Parker Muff run the football? He's not easy to tackle. Give me the Wildkats.
MO: Stanberry (4-0) at North Andrew (5-0)
There’s definitely been plenty of great meetings between the two Grand River Conference schools. In their last nine, North Andrew holds a 5-4 edge. Five of those matchups have come in the postseason with the Cardinals leading by a 3-2 margin. Stanberry has won two of the last three, but North Andrew has taken three of the last five.
Derek’s Pick: North Andrew — The Cardinals have three really impressive wins. They rolled King City, Pattonsburg and North Shelby in three of their five games. Here’s another test.
Trev’s Pick: North Andrew - Picking this one gives me a headache. This could be an instant classic and I'm not confident, but I'll give North Andrew the win because they are the home team.
Ryan’s Pick: North Andrew - I'm not picking against North Andrew anytime soon. The Cardinals ability to run the ball has propelled them all year and I expect much of the same here. We should be in for a classic battle here.
MO: Maryville (3-2) at Odessa (5-0)
A late add to the schedule, and it should be a doozy. This is the fourth time the two teams have played in the MSHSAA matchup history, but it’s the first time in the regular season. Maryville won in 2018 and 2010 while Odessa was a winner in 2015.
Trev’s Pick: Odessa - This is a tough game for Maryville to prep for on a week's notice, let alone only 48 hours.
Ryan’s Pick: Odessa - The Bulldogs are a powerhouse team that is ranked second in Class 3. The Spoofhounds lost to previous No. 1 Blair Oaks to open the season and have battled quarantine and injury situations all year. I think Odessa might have a little too much firepower for the Hounds in this one.
Derek’s Pick: Odessa — Maryville has been getting off to slow starts of late. If they do so here, it might not be as easy to comeback.
B-3: Norris (4-1, 1-0) at Plattsmouth (5-0, 1-0)
Ryan’s Pick: Norris - The Blue Devils have rolled to a 5-0 start this year. But, the schedule takes a significant step up this week with Norris and its Division I TE James Carnie. Plattsmouth must find a way to slow him down, but my concern is the Blue Devils' ability to score against the Titan defense.
Derek’s Pick: Norris — Plattsmouth has been a fascinating, fun and surprising story, but Norris is going to be their toughest test of the year. I can’t pull the trigger on an upset.
Trev’s Pick: Norris - Plattsmouth has a chance to make a statement, but Norris is loaded with talent. I think it shows tonight.
D1-1: Elmwood-Murdock (3-2, 1-0) at Weeping Water (4-1, 2-0)
Derek’s Pick: Weeping Water — This is the first time Weeping Water has played a team that has won a game since September 4th. There could be some early-game shock, but I think they have enough to recover if there is.
Trev’s Pick: Weeping Water - Another pick that gives me a headache. The Indians are the more seasoned squad, so I'll roll with them.
Ryan’s Pick: Weeping Water - Elmwood-Murdock got its biggest win of the year last week against Brownell-Talbot, so they may be due for a small letdown. Weeping Water has a couple of backs who both run hard and I think they have the advantage in this one.
D1-2: Freeman (4-1, 2-0) at Lourdes Central Catholic (3-2, 1-0)
Trev’s Pick: Freeman - These Nebraska picks are tough this week and I don't have BCMoore to guide me. I flipped a coin and it told me the Falcons will spoil Lourdes' homecoming.
Ryan’s Pick: Lourdes Central Catholic - If you look at the records, you'd think Freeman is the favorite. Think again. The Knights have won three straight behind improved play from Sophomore QB Vance Weninger. I look for them to make it four-straight.
Derek’s Pick: Lourdes Central Catholic — The Knights are hot, have won three in a row and I Like them to make it four.
D6-1: Sterling (4-0, 1-0) at Dorchester (4-0)
Ryan’s Pick: Sterling - Oh boy, we're picking some six-man football and I'm here for that. Both teams are unbeaten, but Sterling has done it against a little tougher schedule. Dorchester has beaten three one-win teams and a winless team, while Sterling's shining moment came against 3-1 Parkview Christian. I'm all about the Jets getting to a state title game in Kearney this year, so I like them to roll.
Derek’s Pick: Sterling — Both teams have put up plenty of points in their 4-0 starts, but something tells me the Jets might just be a very, very tough one to beat this year.
Trev's Pick: Sterling - Six-man! It's a life dream of mine to cover one of these games sometime. Anyway, give me the local team to stay unbeaten.