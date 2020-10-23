(KMAland) -- It’s another Football Friday with a round of 15 picks made by the three KMA Sports geniuses that combined for a 33-11 record last week.
Derek was the winner with a 13-2 mark while Trevor went 10-4 and Ryan had a 10-5 week. Here are the latest standings:
Derek: 79-40
Trevor: 70-41 (5.0 GB)
Ryan: 71-47 (7.5 GB)
Here are the week nine picks (enjoy the group-think)!
2A: Clarinda (4-4) at Greene County (6-2)
Since the advent of QuikStats, Clarinda and Greene County have played three times. All three of those games have been decided by one score. All three of them have been won by the Rams, including an overtime victory earlier this month.
Derek: Clarinda – History is not on my side here, but the fact that all three games have been close, including the overtime win for the Rams, tells me it’s a toss-up. And it’s time for Clarinda to win one of them.
Trevor: Clarinda - The Cardinals are beginning to play their best and have been hoping for another shot at Greene County since dropping the overtime thriller. They get revenge tonight.
Ryan: Clarinda - The Cardinals were so close to pulling this one out the last time these two teams played. I think this game comes down to control. If Clarinda can control the line of scrimmage and the clock, they will be able to limit Greene County's explosive offense from being on the field. I like Clarinda in a close one.
BCMoore: Clarinda by 2.03
2A: Des Moines Christian (4-2) at Atlantic (6-1)
Atlantic won the matchup 38-0 earlier this year, which appears to be the only meeting between the two schools in the history of the world.
Trevor: Atlantic - Des Moines Christian was coming out of quarantine the last time they played, so I think it is closer than 38-0, but the Trojans are so dang talented and hard to score off.
Ryan: Atlantic - I almost pulled the trigger on a big upset here, thinking maybe DMC was a little depleted in the first matchup. In looking through stats, it doesn't look like the Lions were missing many of their regular skill players in that first matchup (I'm not sure about linemen). I definitely think this one is closer than 38-0, but I'll take the Trojans.
Derek: Atlantic – Unless something has drastically changed since their meeting in September, I see no reason to pick against the Trojans, which will go for their seventh straight win.
BCMoore: Atlantic by 26.74.
8-Man: Woodbine (6-1) at Fremont-Mills (4-1)
This marks the sixth meeting since 2011 between these two schools. The Knights have won the first five and all came in pretty dominant fashion. They’ve won by 30, 35, 40, 57 and 75. Those are also the only five meetings in BCMoore’s Iowa Scores Project.
Ryan: Fremont-Mills - Maeder should be in for a good one with two DI players on the field in the same game. Seth Malcom and Layne Pryor could meet up quite a bit in this game and that will be fun. I think Fremont-Mills is a little bit deeper across the board and might have a slight advantage with their offense vs. the Woodbine defense.
Derek: Fremont-Mills – I don’t see this one being a 30-point difference or more. I think it’s going to be one of the hardest hitting and most physical games in the area this week, and I also see it as more of a toss-up than my pal BCMoore. But…I am taking the home team here.
Trevor: No Pick – Listen to Big Trev and Mike “The Viper” Wood on our KMAX-Stream tonight.
BCMoore: Fremont-Mills by 11.52.
8-Man: Stanton-Essex (4-3) at CAM (7-0)
This marks the 12th meeting between these two schools since 2007. It’s also the second matchup this year after CAM won in week seven by a 34-20 final – a game that was probably even closer than that. Stanton/Stanton-Essex holds a 6-5 advantage in the previous meetings. Stanton also won in 2006 and beat Cumberland-Massena in 1984.
Derek: CAM – This is an enticing upset possibility, but I’m in the lead. I’m here playing it safe because I should play it safe. I’m making the smart choices. It’s these other two yahoos that refuse to go out on a limb that will never catch me by playing it safe.
Trevor: CAM - I'm not sure what to think of the first matchup between these two. I do think Stanton-Essex is much better than their record, but I smell a statement from CAM. Plus, I wouldn't want anyone to think that I, a Villisca grad, am biased towards Stanton. (Editor's Note: He IS biased towards Stanton! It's going all around town!)
Ryan: CAM - Stanton-Essex gave CAM one of their tightest battles of the year just a few weeks ago. I like the way the Vikings are playing at this point in the season, but it's really hard to pick against CAM with Lane Spieker on the field. He's so dynamic and can score from anywhere and by any way on the field.
BCMoore: CAM by 29.86.
8-Man: Lamoni (6-2) at Southeast Warren (7-1)
This series has been fun over the last several years, and this is now the fourth time they’ve played since 2018. Southeast Warren has won two of them, including this year’s matchup when they won 36-30 in a great, great game that needed a late comeback from the Warhawks. Southeast Warren also won matchups in 1987, 1971 and 1964, according to the BCMoore Iowa Scores Project.
Trevor: Lamoni - Like Clarinda/Greene County, I'm leaning on the team that has extra motivation given the heartbreaking loss they suffered to their opponent.
Ryan: Lamoni - The first time these teams played two weeks ago was an absolute classic with SE Warren pulling off the big comeback. I had actually picked Lamoni in that game and felt great early on. Maybe I'm not smart and don't learn from my past mistakes, but I think that margin is so slim, the Demons could pull this one off.
Derek: Southeast Warren – This was such an incredible game last time around that I could see this one going either way. I am, however, going to play it safe again and take the favorite. You think these other two yahoos will also play it safe?
BCMoore: Southeast Warren by 7.85.
8-Man: Harris-Lake Park (5-2) at Coon Rapids-Bayard (6-0)
A rare matchup between two historically good 8-man programs. Harris-Lake Park beat the Crusaders 30-9 back in a non-district matchup in August 2007. They also played in 2006 with H-LP winning 47-0.
Ryan: Coon Rapids-Bayard - Harris-Lake Park hasn't lost since September 4th, while CR-B hasn't really been in a close game since their opening week. I don't know of many 8-man teams that can compete with the hosses up front of the Crusaders, so I'll roll with them in this round.
Derek: Coon Rapids-Byard – H-LP has been rolling since losing their first two games of the season to Newell-Fonda and Remsen, St. Mary’s. CR-B has been rolling since an opening week scare to Ar-We-Va (while playing without several starters). To me, this represents a very difficult task for a team that received one of three byes in 8-man, but I like the Crusaders to get another victory. A close victory, though.
Trevor: Coon Rapids-Bayard - The Crusaders are big and have run wild over everyone they've faced this year. This might be their toughest test to date, but I'm taking the Crusaders.
BCMoore: Coon Rapids-Bayard by 5.74.
A: Riverside (7-1) at Lawton-Bronson (5-2)
This appears to be the first meeting between any representation of Riverside and Lawton-Bronson. History is made tonight in Lawton.
Derek: Riverside – I feel really, really good about this pick. The Bulldogs are playing great, and they’re starting to realize they can dominate games. I don’t know for sure if they dominate here, but I wouldn’t be surprised if they did.
Trevor: Riverside - This is a rare case where the significant favorite is the road team. I don't think it matters. The Bulldogs are playing well right now and get to the final 16.
Ryan: Riverside - The fact that Riverside has to go on the road for this round is a travesty. I have no doubt that the Bulldogs are the better team in this matchup. I do expect this one to be low-scoring and hard-fought, but the Bulldogs have proven they can win those types of games.
BCMoore: Riverside by 17.53.
A: Woodbury Central (5-3) vs. St. Albert (5-2) at Missouri Valley
This also appears to be the first meeting between the two teams in the history of the world.
Trevor: St. Albert - This is a sneaky good matchup. I say St. Albert keeps the good times rolling.
Ryan: St. Albert - The Falcons are among the hottest teams in KMAland right now. They played a brutal schedule to open the year and are now reaping the benefits of that. WC QB Jase Manker provides a tough challenge, but I think St. Albert's defense is up to the task.
Derek: St. Albert – According to BCMoore, Missouri Valley is host to two of the top 11 teams in Class A this year. Woodbury Central played Logan-Magnolia tighter than St. Albert did, but the Falcons are a much better team now than they were in week two. I’ll take them to defend their home---err Missouri Valley’s home turf.
BCMoore: St. Albert by 5.05.
A: Nodaway Valley (3-5) at Earlham (4-2)
Since 2014, Earlham and Nodaway Valley have played seven times. Earlham has won all seven of those matchups, but the first and last meetings were the closest. In 2014, the Cardinals won by one point. Just three weeks ago, it was a seven-point win. Earlham is also 3-0 all-time against Bridgewater-Fontanelle (1969, 1971, 1979) and 1-0 vs. Fontanelle (1951).
Ryan: Earlham - Nodaway Valley actually did a really good job the first time they played Earlham. They were able to keep the Cardinal rushing attack from going crazy and Head Coach Duane Matthess told me that they had several big plays called back by penalties. However, I think Earlham has the ability to control the clock and limit NV's possession to get a win.
Derek: Earlham – I have no doubt that Nodaway Valley is going to be in this game and have a chance to win this game. That’s been the case in every single game for Coach Duane Matthess’ squad this year, save for the Mount Ayr game. I will, however, take the favorite and the home team.
Trevor: Nodaway Valley - Picking a team to get revenge seems to be my theme this week. The Wolverines had some costly miscues in the first meeting. If they don't do that again, they win.
BCMoore: Earlham by 14.17.
1A: Woodward-Granger (6-2) at Underwood (7-1)
This marks the first meeting between the two teams in almost exactly eight years. Woodward-Granger beat Underwood 38-7 in the 2012 playoffs (the date was October 24th). That appears to be the only meeting between the two schools – until tonight.
Derek: Underwood – This is another tough second round matchup for one of the state’s top teams. Woodward-Granger is no joke and comes from one of the top 1A districts in the state. That said, I like the Eagles to keep the ball rolling.
Trevor: Underwood - There could be a lot of points in this one. I give Underwood the edge due to their speed.
Ryan: Underwood - This is a very tough draw for a round of 32 game for the Eagles. Both running backs for W-G are big and physical and they play a different style than Underwood. My confidence rests in the Underwood offense to put up some points and get them through to the next round.
BCMoore: Underwood by 20.17.
1A: Interstate 35 (6-2) at Mount Ayr (6-1)
There is plenty of history between the two former Pride of Iowa Conference rivals. They’ve played eight times since 2007 with Mount Ayr winning the first two and the last two of those eight. I-35 had a four-game run from 2016 through 2018 (they played twice in 2018). Mount Ayr was victorious three weeks ago by a 26-6 final. According to Mount Ayr’s Daniel Showalter, the Raiders hold an all-time series advantage of 11-7.
Trevor: Mount Ayr - This was a treat the first time and I'm breaking my own theme of picking the revenge, but I can't go against the Raiders.
Ryan: Mount Ayr - Jaixen Frost played like a man on a mission in the first matchup of these teams. The good thing for Mount Ayr is that they have so many weapons and their system can take advantage of the hot hand. I think that presents a ton of challenges to I-35.
Derek: Mount Ayr – The Raiders have been on one since falling to Pleasantville. A week off helped them get even healthier, and I think they’ll put together one of their finest performances of the year tonight.
BCMoore: Mount Ayr by 15.57.
1A: Treynor (5-3) at Western Christian (4-3)
Treynor beat Western Christian in the playoffs last season, picking up an impressive 21-10 victory over the Wolfpack. That appears to be the only meeting between the two schools in the history of the world.
Ryan: Western Christian - Both teams are very battle-tested heading into this one. I think Treynor has a great shot if they can keep the ball out of the hands of the Wolfpack offense. I just have a hunch here that Western Christian will have a little too much offense for the Cardinals to overcome.
Derek: Western Christian – Western Christian has played one of the toughest schedules in the state with losses to Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley, Sioux Center and West Sioux. They’ve also nabbed some really impressive wins. This is a tough task for the Cardinals.
Trevor: Western Christian - I think Treynor keeps this close, but Western Christian's balanced offense might be too much for the Cardinals. I'm OK with being wrong, though.
BCMoore: Western Christian by 22.30.
3A: Bondurant-Farrar (5-3) at Harlan (7-0)
Harlan has a pretty extensive history in BCMoore’s Iowa Scores Project, but there is no prior matchup between the Cyclones and Bondurant-Farrar.
Derek: Harlan – Yet another tough test for the Cyclones, which has wins over four teams with at least five wins. I’ve got them making it five.
Trevor: Harlan - Every once in a while I agree with Derek. I'm not picking against Harlan.
Ryan: Harlan - It's hard to pick against Harlan at any stage in the season. The Cyclones possess an explosive offense with a lot of weapons and a physical defense. I think they move on easily.
BCMoore: Harlan by 11.82.
4A: WDM Valley (2-4) at Abraham Lincoln (5-2)
This is the fifth meeting between the two schools since 2014. Valley won the previous four, and they did it in dominant fashion with wins by 56, 69, 77 and 43 in 2014, 2015, 2018 and 2019. The BCMoore Iowa Scores Project shows three other meetings between the two in 1998, 2000 and 2001 – all wins for Valley.
Trevor: WDM Valley - I make this pick while rooting for AL to make a statement, but Valley is coming in with some momentum after a win over Ankeny Centennial. Although, the last time Valley played a Council Bluffs school in the playoffs, it didn't go so well.
Ryan: WDM Valley - This season has been magical for AL. They have put together a great year and their reward from the state is the beast that is Valley. The Tigers have stumbled a little this year and are missing their future DI QB in Jake Rubley. But, I'm going to guess Valley will have no problem filling out a roster with loads of talent.
Derek: WDM Valley – If there were ever a year for AL to make a run at an upset win, this would be the year. However, Valley’s four losses came to Dowling, Southeast Polk, Ankeny and Waukee – or teams that are a combined 22-4. They might not be one of the top teams in the CIML, but there’s still plenty of talent all over that roster. There’s a decent chance this is an entertaining game.
BCMoore: WDM Valley by 17.58.
MO: Worth County (4-3) at Stanberry (6-1)
A Grand River Conference rivalry as old as the day is long. Worth County holds the edge over the last 14 meetings by a 9-5 margin, and they’ve won four of the last five.
Ryan: Stanberry - Don't let Worth County's record fool you. After missing some key players for a large chunk of the year, they are back and loaded. However, I like Stanberry's work in close games this year and their comfortability with winning. That goes a long way.
Derek: Stanberry – The Bulldogs keep finding ways to win, and while Worth County is healthier than they’ve been all year, I think I’m going to stick with Stanberry. There’s just something about this team. Also, I’m the guy with the lead and playing it safe. Why do you think these losers keep doing it?
Trevor: Stanberry - This contest always brings backs memories of the Stanberry/Worth County state quarterfinal I covered in below zero wind chills. I think the Bulldogs' rushing attack reigns supreme tonight.