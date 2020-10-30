(KMAland) -- It’s another Football Friday with 15 more picks from the trio of KMA Sports geniuses. The group had another big week with a combined 35-9 record in week nine.
Trevor was the winner with a 12-2 mark while Ryan was 12-3 and Derek went 11-4. The latest standings:
Derek: 90-44
Trevor: 82-43 (3.5 GB)
Ryan: 83-50 (6.5 GB)
8-MAN: Newell-Fonda (8-1) at Audubon (7-0)
These two teams last played in the 2017 playoffs, and it was Audubon picking up a solid 45-33 victory. That appears to be the only meeting between the schools.
Derek: Newell-Fonda – This was a really tough draw for Audubon, as they got slapped into the NW Iowa pod thanks to being the northern-most KMAland 8-Man team remaining. The Mustangs lone loss was by two points to Remsen St. Mary’s, which seems to be pretty impressive. I’m not hugely confident on this pick, but maybe it can give the Wheelers a little motivation. I’m always willing to help.
Trev: Audubon - The BCMoore line is surprising to me. This one should be a doozy and I'm not confident in this pick. But I can't afford to play it safe this week and nobody has been able to stop Audubon yet.
Ryan: Audubon - The Wheelers have been so darn good at starting fast. They get out early and often and put teams away to win. I don't think the formula changes in this one.
BCMoore: Newell-Fonda by 15.16.
8-MAN: Lamoni (7-2) at CAM (8-0)
The Cougars have one all three of their meetings over the past 10 seasons, including a 62-24 win in the playoffs last year. They also won in 2010 and 2011. Those appear to be the only three matchups ever between the two schools.
Trev: CAM - Lane Spieker is good at football. I know that. You know that. Lamoni knows that. I'll take the Cougars behind another big game from him.
Ryan: CAM - Lane Spieker is going to get his touches and his yards, it's just a matter of defenses trying to limit him as much as possible. The difference for me here is CAM's defense vs. Lamoni's offense. I like the Cougars.
Derek: CAM – The Cougars were downright impressive in their win over Stanton-Essex last week, and I think they’ll keep it rolling.
BCMoore: CAM by 54.80.
8-MAN: Fremont-Mills at Martensdale-St. Marys
I thought there might have been an off chance they were in the same 11-man district years and years ago, but as it turns out, that didn’t happen. This appears to be the first meeting ever between the two schools.
Ryan: Fremont-Mills - This is probably the most intriguing matchup in the 8-man playoffs statewide. Neither of these teams has lost to an Iowa opponent, but I think F-M is really starting to click after having to take a large chunk of the season off.
Derek: Fremont-Mills – BCMoore is not a fan of Martensdale-St. Marys this year, and I have to wonder how much of that is still bias from last year when they played zero 8-man games. I don’t know how it works for sure, but I think it’ll be closer than the margin it suggests. That said, I do like the Knights to win.
Trev: No Pick - It is illegal to pick a game you are doing play-by-play of, and Trevor is doing play-by-play of this game on our KMAX-Stream1.
BCMoore: Fremont-Mills by 37.87.
A: South O’Brien (6-3) at St. Albert (6-2)
There aren’t any previous matchups between South O’Brien and St. Albert in the BCMoore Iowa Scores Project. This could very well be the first time they’ve met.
Derek: St. Albert – There are many times a record from a NW Iowa team can be a little bit misleading. However, I think 6-3 is about right for SOB, and I think St. Albert gets revenge from the Class 1A state basketball championship in 2016.
Trev: St. Albert - Speed kills, or at least wins lots of games. I think that's the case tonight.
Ryan: St. Albert - I'm not sure if there's a hotter team in KMAland than the Falcons. They are athletic and able to give the ball to a number of guys. The Wolverines like to run the ball and are physical, but I think SA can make them one-dimensional and get a win.
BCMoore: St. Albert by 21.28.
A: Riverside (8-1) at Logan-Magnolia (7-1)
Logan-Magnolia has won eight of the last nine meetings, dating back to 2005. Most of them have been of the blowout variety. The lone win for Riverside was in 2013 when they won 21-20. The Iowa Scores Project on the BCMoore website has the Panthers with an 8-4 record against Riverside. There is also a 1-1 record for Lo-Ma against previous schools that now make up Riverside (0-1 vs. Oakland, 1-0 vs. Carson-Macedonia).
Trev: Riverside - I have to risk it for the biscuit. Riverside's defense is no slouch and is capable of matching Lo-Ma's physicality. They just need some big plays on offense. I'm rolling the dice and saying they get those.
Ryan: Logan-Magnolia - I've gone back-and-forth on this a lot. I don't know if I've picked against Riverside all year long, but I think Lo-Ma presents too much of a stylistic problem. I'll take the Panthers by a tight margin.
Derek: Logan-Magnolia – This has been the first time in a long while that I picked against Riverside. I also haven’t done much (or any) picking against Logan-Magnolia. However, I’m going to go with the home team to win a tight battle. It should be an awesome game, either way.
BCMoore: Logan-Magnolia by 12.13.
A: Nodaway Valley (4-5) at Grundy Center (8-0)
This is a great rivalry that goes back hundreds and hundreds of years. Just kidding. These two have never, ever, ever, ever played. Until now.
Ryan: Grundy Center - I've loved the things Duane Matthess has done at Nodaway Valley this year, but the competition takes a big step up with Grundy Center. They average nearly 10 yards per rush and are a well-oiled machine.
Derek: Grundy Center – Boy, this is a really good Grundy Center team that has pitched shutouts in five games this year. That’s only part of the reason I’m going with them. The other is that my pick against Nodaway Valley last week “fired up” the Wolverines on their way to a dominant win at Earlham. Let’s do that again.
Trev: Grundy Center - I tip my cap to what Duane Matthess has done in his first year at Nodaway Valley and I want them to prove me wrong, but the defending state runner-up might be a too tall of a task for the Wolverines.
BCMoore: Grundy Center by 42.29.
1A: Underwood (8-1) at Mount Ayr (7-1)
According to Mount Ayr defensive coordinator Daniel Showalter, this is the first meeting between the two programs.
Derek: Underwood – Mount Ayr coach Derek Lambert said ‘wow’ when he was talking about Underwood. I agree. They have been impressively dominant all year. This is a tough, tough road test, but I’ll take them to come home with the win.
Trev: Underwood - I've been thinking about this one all week. Underwood just has too many playmakers and has been flawless this year except for the second half against OABCIG.
Ryan: Underwood - What style wins out here? Underwood wants to spread the ball out, while Mount Ayr goes horizontal with the option. In the end, I think Underwood has just a few more athletes.
BCMoore: Underwood by 28.60.
2A: Atlantic (7-1) at West Marshall (7-1)
Guess what? Another first-time matchup, as far as I can find.
Trev: Atlantic - Again, I can't catch Derek by rolling with the favorites. You have to score points to win football games and nobody has scored on Atlantic since September 11th. They also have a little bit of extra motivation. I say they ride the wave of emotions into a state quarterfinal.
Ryan: West Marshall - I want to pick Atlantic in this one very badly. It's been an emotional week for the community and for schools around KMAland that were rocked by what went on there. However, West Marshall just looks too good on paper.
Derek: West Marshall – There will be a ton of emotions for Atlantic coming into this game with the ongoing situation with Steele McLaren. I would love nothing more than for the Trojans to keep this thing rolling, and this will be just the third winning team West Marshall has played all year, but I do think they have the edge.
BCMoore: West Marshall by 14.14.
3A: Sergeant Bluff-Luton (6-2) at Webster City (8-0)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton was a 55-35 winner over the Lynx during the 2015 playoffs when both teams rushed for like a million yards. That was the only meeting between the two teams, according to the Iowa Scores Project.
Ryan: Webster City - I've been really impressed with SB-L's ability to bounce back this year after everything that they lost. Webster City is always a tough matchup, especially when you don't see them each year and you only have a week to prepare for their scheme.
Derek: Webster City – Sergeant Bluff-Luton has some history in preparing for the uniqueness of the Webster City offense, but this is one of the best Lynx teams we’ve seen in a bit. The better defense will win this game.
Trev: Webster City - SBL's most recent loss -- to Spencer -- came because they were gashed in the running game. The Lynx have a monster run game, which is an area of concern for the Warriors.
BCMoore: Webster City by 14.87.
3A: Ballard (8-1) at Lewis Central (7-1)
Another first-time meeting as far as my research takes me.
Derek: Lewis Central – One of the toughest picks on the slate. Ballard has played a very difficult schedule and been tested plenty. Lewis Central also played a challenging slate. Speaking of challenging, this pick is that, but I’ll take the Titans.
Trev: Lewis Central - Yes, I'm taking the "underdog". The Titans have looked like a different team since their hiccup to Harlan. They want a rematch.
Ryan: Lewis Central - I think this game will be lower-scoring than LC might like. Ballard's lone loss is 8-7 to Webster City, so the Bombers are battle-tested. I think LC has an advantage with the explosiveness of their offense.
BCMoore: Ballard by 5.61.
3A: Carlisle (6-3) at Harlan (8-0)
They’ve played semi-recently in girls basketball, but this appears to be the first time the two football clubs have squared off.
Trev: Harlan - The Cyclones have their hands full with Carlise's run game, but I'm smelling a LC/Harlan rematch with a trip to the dome at stake.
Ryan: Harlan - Another game where I think the Harlan offense will be the difference. Carlisle will run the veer and that can give teams fits on defense, but it's the Cyclone offense that can put up enough points to win.
Derek: Harlan – The Cyclones nabbed their fifth win over a team with at least five wins last Friday evening. Carlisle put it all together last week with one of the most impressive wins of the season (49-7 over DCG). Still, I like Harlan to keep things rolling.
BCMoore: Harlan by 11.41.
MO: Worth County (4-4) at Mound City (6-3)
Mound City has won three of the past four meetings between the two perennial powers. The last one was in the 2018 state championship game by a 36-32 score. What a game that was, huh?
Ryan: Worth County - Can I put the 'I don't know' emoji guy here? There are a lot of question marks around who will play in this game and that makes a big difference. I'll take Worth County, because I am more confident in who I know they have playing.
Derek: Worth County – Mound City has been battling all kinds of injuries and bugs over the last several years. If they’re healthy – and I don’t know that they’re not – they would be one of the top teams in the state. I’m going to pick the Tigers to nab the victory, though.
Trev: Worth County - I keep going back and forth on this one, but I just don't know how healthy Mound City is at this point, and that's unfortunate.
NE: McCook (6-2) at Plattsmouth (6-2)
Derek: Plattsmouth – I sat back in my chair and thought a long while about this one. I think it’ll be a knockdown drag-em-out battle in Plattsmouth this afternoon. And I’ll take the home team.
Trev: Plattsmouth - The Blue Devils are rested and looking for just their second postseason win in 41 years. I think Christian Meneses guides them to it tonight.
Ryan: Plattsmouth - Have I ever mentioned that I love the Nebraska postseason? Teams from different time zones driving hours and hours to play. I love it. The Blue Devils have the roadmap to win. Control the clock. Feed Christian Meneses. Play good defense.
NE: Battle Creek (6-3) at Auburn (7-1)
Trev: Auburn - They need to contain Reece Bode, which won't be easy, but the Bulldogs have answered the challenge every week to this point. I'll put my faith in them doing it again.
Ryan: Auburn - Auburn is a two-point conversion away from being undefeated and the No. 1 seed. They will need to put on their big boy pants to slow down Reece Bode and the big Battle Creek o-line, but I think they are up to the challenge.
Derek: Auburn – How close are the Bulldogs to one of the top two or three seeds? One point, which is what they lost to Ashland-Greenwood by in week one. They’ve been too good to lose this one.
NE: Weeping Water (6-1) at Lutheran High Northeast (7-1)
Ryan: Weeping Water - I think there will be some points scored in this one. Both teams have put up plenty of them this year. Give me the Indians on the road.
Derek: Lutheran High Northeast – I have no real analysis on this game other than it’s a long drive to Madison County.
Trev: Weeping Water - I wish I had something better than transitive property to base this pick off of, but....Weeping Water beat Elmwood-Murdock by 34. Lutheran Northeast won by 28. I'll take the Indians by a touchdown.