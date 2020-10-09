(KMAland) -- It's another Football Friday where three of the greatest high school football gurus in all of KMAland matchup in a test of wills.
Ryan went 12-3 last week while Trevor was 11-3 and Derek went 11-4. Here are the latest standings:
Derek: 57-33
Ryan: 55-34 (1.5 GB)
Trevor: 52-32 (2.0 GB)
It's anybody's game. Here are the Week 7 picks.
2A-9: Clarinda (2-4, 2-2) at Des Moines Christian (3-2, 1-1)
This appears to be the first-ever meeting between Clarinda and Des Moines Christian, and we are making this momentous occasion by broadcasting it on the KMAX-Stream2 tonight.
Derek’s Pick: Clarinda — It seems Des Moines Christian hasn’t quite recovered from their two-week respite from the season. They’ve had their struggles, and I’m going to take the chance that Clarinda can put together a winning performance on the road tonight.
Trev’s Pick: Clarinda - The Cardinals have been in each of their four losses because the defense has been playing well. I say the offense gets it going tonight.
Ryan’s Pick: Clarinda - Clarinda lost a heartbreaker last week, so how do they respond here with their second long road trip in as many weeks? We're not quite sure what DMC has at this point in terms of personnel, so I'll roll with the known commodity in Clarinda.
8-Man: Pattonsburg (4-2) at East Mills (3-3)
It’s my guess that this is also the first meeting between these two teams. I mean, what other situation other than the one we are in right now could give us this kind of matchup?
Trev’s Pick: East Mills - If this game happened last year, there would have been 120 passes and 180 points. Pattonsburg loves to throw it and East Mills has a rich history of doing the same, but has shown more balance this year. I'm intrigued by the Iowa vs. Missouri matchup. East Mills offensive coach Kevin Schafer is a savvy veteran and probably has a few tricks up his sleeve. I'll take the Wolverines in a doozy.
Ryan’s Pick: East Mills - Man, I wish we could have seen this matchup up 2-3 years ago (check the record books for most pass attempts in a game). It's always hard for me to predict how Missouri and Iowa 8-man teams will match up, so I'll go with the home team in East Mills.
Derek’s Pick: East Mills — Pattonsburg is going to throw the ball all over the yard, and they’re probably going to get some points. However, the kind of offense East Mills likes to run with is the offense Pattonsburg has struggled to stop this year.
8-Man: Central Valley (5-0) at Fremont-Mills (3-0)
Yeah, I’m also going to guess this is the first time these two teams have ever played, too. Actually, I’m going to guess it’s the first time these two have ever even thought about playing.
Ryan’s Pick: Fremont-Mills - The Knights return to action for the first time in almost one month, so how rusty will they be? They will need to slow down the Cougars, who really spread the ball around well and have a very efficient signal-caller in Ty Nekoliczak. I'll take F-M in a classic.
Derek’s Pick: Fremont-Mills — The Knights, if nothing else, are well-rested. They’re also tough, physical and have been frothing at the mouth for a chance to play again.
Trev’s Pick: Fremont-Mills - F-M has not played a game since September 11th. They are either going to be champing at the bit to play or be rusty. I'm not sure which, but it's homecoming in Tabor, so I'll put my faith in the Knights to nab the dub.
8-8: West Harrison (3-3, 3-3) at Ar-We-Va (2-4, 2-4)
Ar-We-Va has won the last four meetings between the two teams, and they won all of those in dominant fashion from 2014 through 2017. West Harrison, though, won in 2012 and 2013. In BCMoore’s Iowa Scores Project, there are 23 meetings between the two programs, dating back to 1969. West Harrison won the first three, Ar-We-Va the next 11, West Harrison the next five and then the aforementioned last four from the Rockets.
Derek’s Pick: West Harrison — I went against West Harrison last week, and that turned into a terrible decision. Really, this is one of the toughest picks of the year, I think. Not even kidding. I’m going to go with the triple-option ways of the Hawkeyes, but I really see this one as a coin flip.
Trev’s Pick: Ar-We-Va - Somebody is going to have a streak snapped. Man, this is a balanced matchup. I'll take the home team.
Ryan’s Pick: West Harrison - I was very impressed with West Harrison's ability to run the ball, slow the game down and keep Boyer Valley out of the end zone last week. I think they do something similar here to limit Ar-We-Va's new look offense.
8-6: Lamoni (5-1, 5-1) at Southeast Warren (5-1, 5-1)
The 8-man rivalry between these two schools was born two years ago with Southeast Warren opening with a 65-22 win. Lamoni answered last year with a huge 50-21 victory to clinch a spot in the playoffs and the district championship. There are three other meetings in BCMoore’s archives, which Southeast Warren won — in 1965, 1971 and 1987.
Trev’s Pick: Southeast Warren - I tip my cap to the season Lamoni has had, but Southeast Warren has weapons galore and more depth.
Ryan’s Pick: Lamoni - I went back-and-forth on this one quite a bit. I think I like Lamoni's ability to spread the ball around a little bit more and play defense to win a close battle.
Derek’s Pick: Southeast Warren — Another difficult pick, but I I think the Warhawks’ depth comes into play here.
A-9: AHSTW (2-2, 1-1) at Tri-Center (2-4, 1-3)
This is the first time the two teams have played since 2017, but they played for six straight years between 2012 and 2017. AHSTW won five of those — each of the last five, actually — and the last four were by 40 or more. In fact, I don’t think T-C has ever beat AHSTW (0-4), but they were 7-8 against AHST and 1-4-1 against Avo-Ha, according to BCMoore’s archives.
Ryan’s Pick: Tri-Center - Tri-Center has fallen on hard luck and a hard schedule through the last few weeks, while AHSTW hasn't played since September 18th. This could be a big game in terms of a potential home game in the first round of the playoffs. Give me the Trojans.
Derek’s Pick: Tri-Center — Not an easy pick, considering AHSTW is coming off a couple weeks off. It’s not that easy to turn it off and on, but I think it will be a great game. I will pick the home team, though.
Trev’s Pick: Tri-Center - AHSTW hasn't played since September 18th and Tri-Center is coming off three straight losses, two of which I imagine they feel should have been wins. I think T-C gets off the schneid tonight.
A-9: Southwest Valley (6-1, 3-1) at Riverside (5-1, 2-1)
Riverside has had Southwest Valley’s number the last two years, rolling to 45-0 and 42-0 victories. Southwest Valley, though, won 65-0 in 2017 and 36-7 in 2016. Those are the only two meetings between the two schools as it stands now. Riverside, though, was 9-1 all-time against Corning while Oakland was 2-1 and Carson-Macedonia was 0-1 against Villisca — all according to BCMoore.
Derek’s Pick: Riverside — Riverside is just getting better and better every week, and they were competitive in their one loss (to St. Albert). I do expect this to be a game that could go either way, though.
Trev’s Pick: Riverside - Aside from Harlan/LC, this is my favorite game of the week. I Southwest Valley was my district pick to start the year, but I'm taking my sleeper to get the victory in a thriller.
Ryan’s Pick: Riverside - This is a really fun matchup between two very fundamentally sound teams. I think Riverside stepping up to Class 2A Davis County last week could have some benefit for them as they deal with the big boys up front of Southwest Valley. I'll roll with Coach Frain and the Bulldogs by a score.
3A-9: Lewis Central (5-0, 3-0) at Harlan (6-0, 4-0)
Despite what Trevor Maeder says, Harlan’s wins last year over Lewis Central was NOT the first in school history. The Cyclones are 10-5 against LC in the QuikStats era, but the Titans have won five of the last seven matchups. According to BCMoore’s Iowa Scores Project, Harlan is 47-7 all-time against their Hawkeye Ten counterpart.
Trev’s Pick: No Pick - Hear the call with Trevor and Brian Bertini tonight on our KMAX-Stream 1.
Ryan’s Pick: Lewis Central - These two teams have been on a collision course all year long and I think I've thought about how this matchup might shake out each week. I've landed on the Titans because I think their defense will be the stiffest test the Cyclone offense has seen this year. I'll take LC in a nail-biter.
Derek’s Pick: Harlan — I made vows to not pick against either of these teams the rest of the year, but I can’t just say no pick like that Maeder kid. I have to make a choice, though, and I’m taking the home team to get yet another win over a state-ranked team.
4A: Thomas Jefferson (0-5) at Sioux City West (0-6)
Sioux City West has the slight 4-3 advantage in QuikStats history, but TJ has won three of the last four, including last season when they rolled to a 31-6 W. There are 20 total meetings in the BCMoore archives with the Yellow Jackets holding an 11-9 edge. The average score in those 20 meetings is 23.5 to 22.1, so that’s pretty tight.
Ryan’s Pick: Sioux City West - Things have gone down hill a little for TJ this year. They've shown some flashes on offense, but West has the ability to move the ball and score, which could pose some problems for the Jackets.
Derek’s Pick: Sioux City West — The Wolverines seem to be playing better of late, as they pushed Sioux City North to a tight game last week. They also were within a couple scores of South Sioux City. This could all blow up in my face, but I’m taking West.
Trev's Pick: Sioux City West - Somebody is getting their first win. I'm going to trust BCMoore and take West.
4A: Sioux City East (5-1) at Abraham Lincoln (5-1)
Sioux City East has won the last five meetings between the two programs and six of eight matchups in QuikStats history. The last time AL beat East it was 2010. In BCMoore’s archives, the Black Raiders have won 13 of the 19 games.
Derek’s Pick: Sioux City East — I was really impressed with East beating Fort Dodge last week to avenge their lone loss of the season. AL has been really dominant the last several weeks, but the competition is amping up this week. It should be a great game, but I’ll go with East.
Trev’s Pick: Abraham Lincoln - The Lynx have a chance to make a statement tonight. I don't like going against BCMoore, but I'm doing so. It's been a great season for AL, that continues tonight.
Ryan’s Pick: Abraham Lincoln - Two more teams that have been on a collision course this year. SC East avenged its only loss of the season last week against Fort Dodge, while AL's only loss is to an undefeated Urbandale squad. I think SC East might have more depth, so AL's margin of error is slim, but I'll take them to get it done at home.
MO: Mound City (5-1) at South Holt/Nodaway-Holt (4-1)
As you would expect, Mound City has been pretty dominant in this series with eight wins in their last 11 matchups. However, South Holt/Nodawy-Holt did have a solid stretch of wins over the Panthers in 2015 and 2016 (three total).
Trev’s Pick: South Holt/Nodaway-Holt - I'm making this pick under the assumption Tony Osburn and Landon Poppa are out. A little birdie told me they likely will be. If that's the case, I think SHNH's offense is just too much.
Ryan’s Pick: South Holt/Nodaway-Holt - What is the status of Mound City's top guys who were either sick or injured last week? If they get Tony Osburn and Landon Poppa back, I like the Panthers to get back on track with a win here, but until I'm told otherwise, let's go with the Spartans.
Derek’s Pick: South Holt/Nodaway-Holt — A lot depends on Mound City’s health, as they didn’t have their two best players for much of or all of the game last week. If they aren’t ready to go, then this makes the job that much easier for SHNH.
MO: Stanberry (4-1) at North Shelby (5-1)
North Shelby picked up a tight 22-16 win over Stanberry last year, but it was all Bulldogs in their 2016, 2017 and 2018 matchups.
Ryan’s Pick: North Shelby - Both teams have had success running the ball and spreading the wealth around. I think North Shelby has a little bit of an advantage in the trenches, so I'll take them to win.
Derek’s Pick: North Shelby — Stanberry wasn’t completely healthy last week in their loss to North Andrew, and that might be an issue again this week. I also tend to think the long drives like this favor the home team in a big way.
Trev’s Pick: Stanberry - Stanberry is reeling from a loss to now No. 1 North Andrew. They bounce back this week.
B-3: Plattsmouth (5-1, 1-1) at Waverly (4-2, 1-0)
Derek’s Pick: Waverly — I think it’s difficult to follow up a physical battle with Norris and come right back and take a shot at another strong and physical team like Waverly. However, I will say that Plattsmouth certainly proved they’re for real last week.
Trev’s Pick: Plattsmouth - It is possible to look impressive in losses and Plattsmouth did so last week. I say they look impressive in a win this week.
Ryan’s Pick: Plattsmouth - The second big test in as many weeks for the Blue Devils. Waverly is a very good football team, but so is Plattsmouth. I like the Blue Devils to ride the back of Christian Meneses to get a grind-it-out win.
C1-2: Ashland-Greenwood (6-0, 2-0) at Wahoo (4-1, 2-0)
Trev’s Pick: Ashland-Greenwood - I'm all aboard the A-G train. They keep finding a way. I think they do it again for their third win over a ranked team.
Ryan’s Pick: Ashland-Greenwood - The Blue Jays have put together a fantastic season and have even survived a few key injuries. As they get healthy, this is a scary team.
Derek’s Pick: Wahoo — Gut feeling here. Ashland-Greenwood is definitely the more tested team, and they have been the more impressive team. However, their schedule has just been a flurry of great teams week in and week out. Will that catch up with them this week? Just a gut feeling that it will. Plus, I’m tired of the groupthink around here.
D2-1: Johnson-Brock (2-4, 1-1) at Diller-Odell (3-3, 1-1)
Ryan’s Pick: Johnson-Brock - Trying to compare scores for these two teams and their common opponents just made this pick a little more murky for me. They are very evenly matched, but I'll take Caleb Fossenbarger to lead the Eagles to a win.
Derek’s Pick: Johnson-Brock — The Eagles had a get-right game last week after a run of facing the top teams around. This one is more than their size, and they’ll need it in order to get into the playoffs.
Trev’s Pick: Diller-Odell - This is a very young J-B team and I hate to pick against the area team, but I just feel like the Griffins are too balanced.