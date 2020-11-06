(KMAland) -- It’s another Football Friday, and we are up to 16 picks this week from a trio that straight up killed it last week with a combined 40-4 mark.
Ryan led the charge with a 15-0 record, which we can only assume means this was rigged and we should stop the count. Derek was 13-2, and Trevor went 12-2. Here are the latest standings…
Derek: 103-46
Trevor: 94-45 (4.0 GB)
Ryan: 98-50 (4.5 GB)
Here are the 16 picks this week.
8-Man: Audubon (8-0) at Remsen St. Mary’s (9-0)
Audubon and Remsen St. Mary’s have played a whole lot in the last several years, and they’ve split their four matchups. It’s been back and forth. First, RSM in November ’17, then Audubon in August ’18, then RSM in August ’19 and then Audubon in the state semifinals last year. The Wheelers look to reverse that back and forth trend tonight.
Derek: Remsen St. Mary’s – There’s no cheering in the press box, which is fine because I’m going to be cheering from a studio in Shenandoah, Iowa. And I’ll be cheering for this pick to be wrong. It worked last week, so let’s try it again.
Trev: Audubon - Remsen is the favorite and Derek is likely being lame and trying to play it safe, so I'll take the Wheelers. They haven't been stopped yet. I say they keep me busy in Cedar Falls next week.
Ryan: Remsen St. Mary's - Audubon has thrived on the fast start all year long. It seems like you blink and the Wheelers are up 35-0 and cruise to a win. How will they respond in this game, where that will probably not be the case? I'll take R-SM in a close one.
BCMoore: Remsen St. Mary’s by 9.85.
8-Man: CAM, Anita (9-0) at Fremont-Mills (6-1)
Since 2012, the two teams have played six times, and Fremont-Mills has won all six of them in fairly dominant fashion. There was an 11-point game in 2013, but they’ve won the others by at least 30. The last time they played, though, was 2017. CAM last beat Fremont-Mills in 1996.
Trev: Fremont-Mills - I can't wait for the Seth Malcom/Lane Spieker matchup and it could be legendary, but man, is F-M's defense playing sound right now. They've found ways to stifle Layne Pryor and Jack Franey the past two weeks, I think they pull the hat trick.
Ryan: No Pick - Hear the call tonight with Ryan and Mike Wood.
Derek: Fremont-Mills – I think there’s a winning formula Fremont-Mills can find, and it’s the Lenox game. If they can control the ball, continue to move it down the field and keep the clock running – and then avoid turnovers and penalties – I think they can win. I also know CAM has the ability to flip a game on any play no matter which unit is on the field (offense, defense, special teams), so I could easily be wrong.
BCMoore: Fremont-Mills by 3.44.
A: St. Albert (7-2) at Logan-Magnolia (8-1)
There’s a significant history between the two schools on QuikStats, and the Falcons hold the edge 7-4 in the 11 meetings since 2008. However, Lo-Ma has won four of the last seven, including a 28-7 victory earlier this year. In BCMoore’s Iowa Scores Project, St. Albert has won 15 of 21 meetings since 2000. For those wondering about November meetings, St. Albert won in 2005, 2006, 2010 and 2011.
Ryan: St. Albert - St. Albert is playing about as well as any team in KMAland right now. The Falcons are a completely different team from the one that lost 28-7 to Lo-Ma earlier this year. I like Sam Wilber kicking a late FG to send St. Albert to the Dome.
Derek: St. Albert – Not an easy pick, whatsoever, but St. Albert has improved immensely since week two. I’m not sure they will be able to physically march their way down the field, but they do have a speed advantage that could make the game for them.
Trev: St. Albert - This is a much better Falcons team than when they played in week two. They've moved some guys around since then and are, in my opinion, the scariest team in KMAland at the moment. Revenge is sweet.
BCMoore: Logan-Magnolia by 6.82.
1A: Underwood (9-1) at Van Meter (9-0)
This is the second playoff meeting between the two teams, as Van Meter took a 34-12 win over the Eagles in the 2014 postseason. That appears to be the only previous meeting between the two schools.
Derek: Underwood – Let’s do it. There’s a decent chance these are two of the best three teams in the state, but the draw leads us to this, unfortunately. Van Meter is still as good as ever, but I think the Eagles have one of their best teams of all-time. Why not top that with a trip to the Dome?
Trev: No Pick - Hear Trevor and John Tiarks on the call tonight.
Ryan: Van Meter - I think Underwood has the firepower to hang around and make this one interesting, but I think the experience and tradition of Van Meter wins out.
BCMoore: Van Meter by 9.60.
3A: Lewis Central (8-1) at Harlan (9-0)
Oh, they’ve played plenty. Harlan has won 11 of the 16 meetings in QuikStats’ history, including the 28-10 victory from just under a month ago. LC did have a four-game win streak before Harlan’s win last year, and the Cyclones won all the meetings between 2006 and 2013. Adding BCMoore’s Iowa Scores Project to that, Harlan has won 48 of 55 meetings between the two.
Trev: Lewis Central - I did the first battle between those two and it seemed to me like LC shot themselves in the foot many times in that game and Braylon Kammrad was still getting his feet wet, he's balled out since then. I'll take the Titans in a classic.
Ryan: Lewis Central - LC seems to have fine-tuned its formula in the weeks since it lost to Harlan. The Titans are starting to click on all cylinders and I like them to go back to the Dome.
Derek: Lewis Central – One of my biggest tricks in all sports is to pick the team that lost the first meeting when I feel it’s a pretty even matchup. Hey, if Harlan can beat LC twice – and Lo-Ma can beat St. Albert twice – then more power to those amazing teams. They’ve earned their trip to the Dome. For now, I’m going to pick LC to get back to Cedar Falls.
BCMoore: Lewis Central by 3.72.
MO 8-Man: Pattonsburg (6-4) at North Andrew (10-0)
North Andrew has won five of the seven meetings between the two schools since 2014, including a 74-38 victory earlier this season.
Ryan: North Andrew - I don't think Pattonsburg can overcome the 74-38 deficit that happened the last time these two teams played. I do think this one will be a little closer, but I like the steady play of NA.
Derek: North Andrew – We learned how these two teams matchup earlier this year, and I think the Cardinals will make it work again.
Trev: North Andrew - No revenge in this one. The secret to stopping Pattonsburg is a potent ground game that chews clock and keeps them waiting. North Andrew has that.
MO 8-Man: King City (5-5) at South Holt/Nodaway-Holt (7-1)
The matchup history is silent between these two, which makes sense with King City’s recent move to 8-man.
Derek: King City – King City has played a very difficult schedule, and they’ve played some good football down the stretch. Upset? Maybe.
Trev: SHNH - I think King City has the best player you haven't heard much about (Parker Muff), but SHNH is the better team.
Ryan: SHNH - I think this game will feature plenty of points and will be one of our more fun matchups Friday night. I will take SHNH to outscore the Wildkats.
MO 8-Man: Rock Port (4-3) at Stanberry (8-1)
Stanberry has won all eight meetings between the two schools since 2012, and that includes four matchups in the playoffs.
Trev: Stanberry - No commentary because Trev is wild.
Ryan: Stanberry - Rock Port has had a lot of start and stop this season due to COVID. They've only played one game since October 2nd. I think they could be a little sluggish and that's a tough thing against a very physical Stanberry team.
Derek: Stanberry – They’re the favorite, and I think the Bulldogs will take care of business with a dynamic offense that can beat you on the ground or through the air.
MO 8-Man: Worth County (5-4) at East Atchison (6-2)
The two programs have met 11 times since 2010, and they’ve all gone the way of Worth County. That also includes five playoff meetings between the two in 2010, 2012, 2013, 2017 and 2018.
Ryan: Worth County - Worth County is the best 5-4 team in the state. If they are playing with a full deck, they should win this one, but I think EA keeps it close.
Derek: Worth County – The Tigers are much healthier than they were throughout the season. I don’t know for sure that they have everybody there, but if they do this is a team that I voted the preseason No. 1 in 8-Man.
Trev: East Atchison - No commentary because Trev is a mess.
MO 3: Cameron (7-3) at Maryville (7-3)
Since 2010, Maryville has won all 13 matchups with Cameron. This is the third time they’ve played in the postseason, and the ‘Hounds rolled in 2013 and 2016.
Derek: Maryville – Hey, I’m not about to bet against history.
Trev: Maryville - The Spoofhounds are scary at the moment. I don't see them losing.
Ryan: Maryville - The Spoofhounds are another team that seems like they are getting healthy and getting everyone back. I think this margin is greater than the 20-point win the 'Hounds had earlier this year.
NE B: Plattsmouth (7-2) at Bennington (9-1)
Trev: Bennington - I tip my cap to the job Bob Dzuris did at Plattsmouth this year and I hope I'm wrong about this pick, but I feel like Kale Bird might just be too much for the Blue Devils to overcome.
Ryan: Bennington - I have a lot of respect for what the Blue Devils have done this season. Bennington's offense is high-powered and balanced (over 2,000 yards rushing and passing). Kale Bird is an animal to slow down. I think Plattsmouth can hang around if they keep the ball on the ground and run the clock, but I think the Badgers prevail.
Derek: Bennington – It’s tough to pick against a Bennington team that has some really impressive teams this year, including Northwest, Aurora, Norris, Blair and Elkhorn – all winning teams.
NE C-1: Adams Central (8-2) at Ashland-Greenwood (10-0)
Ryan: Ashland-Greenwood - This A-G team just finds a way to win week-in and week-out. I'm not picking against them here.
Derek: Ashland-Greenwood – The most-tested C-1 team in the entire bracket will continue their winning ways here.
Trev: Ashland-Greenwood - I will not pick against Ashland-Greenwood. That's all I got.
NE C-1: Auburn (8-1) at Kearney Catholic (8-1)
Derek: Kearney Catholic – Long trip, Heinrich Haarberg is really good and he’s not alone. I would be very, very impressed with an Auburn win, but it’s not impossible.
Trev: Kearney Catholic - Another Nebraska matchup where I hope the KMAland team proves me wrong, but I'll put my faith in future Nebraska quarterback Henrich Haarberg.
Ryan: Auburn - Auburn is one early-season play away from being undefeated. The Bulldogs just keep on plugging away with solid play on both sides of the ball. They have a longer road trip this week and get to deal with Nebraska commit Heinrich Haarberg, but I think Tony Janssen will come up with something to slow him down.
NE D-1: Weeping Water (8-1) at Tri County (9-0)
Trev: Weeping Water - Gotta risk it for the biscuit. If you can't tell, I like revenge this week. The Indians are riding high after their comeback win last week. I think they continue their magical run into the semis.
Ryan: Tri County - Weeping Water did SE Nebraska proud with their win at Lutheran High NE last week, but the competition steps up another notch this week. The Trojans have so many weapons, especially on the ground and are a nightmare to gameplan for.
Derek: Tri County – I actually picked Weeping Water for this matchup earlier this year, but Tri County has proven to be one of the top teams in all of D-1. Weeping Water is improved and will make a better run at it this time.
NE D-2: Osceola (9-0) at Falls City Sacred Heart (8-1)
Ryan: Falls City Sacred Heart - I think we may see FCSH go to power football and try to limit possessions for this explosive Osceola offense. In the end, I think the Irish have too many athletes and have the genius of Doug Goltz working in their favor.
Derek: Falls City Sacred Heart – If Osceola follows up a win over Humphrey St. Francis with a win over Sacred Heart, it would be one of the best two-steps you could pull in D-2. I will, however, take the Irish to move along.
Trev: Falls City Sacred Heart - The Irish are a well-oiled machine. Containing Osceola's rushing attack won't be easy, but this isn't Doug Goltz's first rodeo. He will have a plan and the Irish will get a win.
NE 6-Man: Red Cloud (8-0) at Sterling (8-0)
Derek: Sterling – Let’s play a little transitive property game. Sterling beat Dorchester by 62. Red Cloud beat Dorchester by 14. Go Jets.
Trev: Sterling - Man, I really want to cover a 6-man game. That's the only analysis I have. Oh, and I'll take the J-E-T-S, JETS, JETS, JETS!
Ryan: Sterling - Sterling will need to find a way to slow Red Cloud's Carson McCleary, who has gone for over 1,000 yards this year on the ground. But, the Jets have been up to the task all year and are putting together a great season. Give me Sterling.