Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Windy with a mix of clouds and sun. High 84F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 51F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph, becoming NNW and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.