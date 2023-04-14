(KMAland) -- This Friday blog spot has been known for a couple things over the years. There is, of course, the Random Thoughts Friday blog. There has also been the Football Friday blog, highlighting some of the area players and/or previewing area districts. Today, it is the latter.
Since it’s never too early for a little football chatter, here is a look at the top 25 returning passers from a KMAland conference for the 2023 season.
1. Shane Helmick, Senior, Moravia: Did you know tiny Moravia returns the top passing quarterback among KMAland conference athletes? Well, it’s true. The 8-Player signal-caller threw for 2400 yards and 39 touchdowns this past fall.
2. Brodyn Pryor, Sophomore, Woodbine: The top passing quarterback from the upcoming sophomore class in the entire state, Pryor burst on to the scene with 2,327 yards and 30 touchdowns through the air this past fall.
3. Kayden Anderson, Senior, Glenwood: The Nebraska baseball commit is the top-returning passer for those that play with 11 players on the field in KMAland. Anderson threw for 2,272 yards and 24 touchdowns as a junior.
4. Sam Boothe, Senior, Central Decatur: Boothe put together a strong junior campaign with 1,727 yards and 12 touchdowns.
5. Chase Spieker, Junior, CAM: The top-returning junior passer in KMAland, Spieker had 1,652 yards and 26 touchdowns in taking over the offensive reins from his brother, Lane.
6. Teagan Kasel, Senior, LeMars: Back to the 11-Player game, where Kasel had 1,373 yards and 12 touchdowns for the Bulldogs as a junior.
7. DJ Vonnahme, Senior, Kuemper Catholic: An incredible athlete, Vonnahme broke out with 1,339 yards passing and had 20 touchdowns to just three interceptions as a junior.
8. Dallas Smith, Junior, Twin Cedars: Another 8-Player quarterback, Smith posted 1,302 yards and had 11 touchdowns through the air as a sophomore.
9. Grady Jeppesen, Senior, Riverside: A big year is ahead for Jeppesen, who threw for 1,277 yards and 11 touchdowns this past season.
10. Seth Hudson, Senior, East Union: Hudson had a strong season of passing for the Eagles in posting 1,181 yards and 15 touchdowns during his junior year.
11. Zach Thornburg, Senior, East Mills: Thornburg made plenty of big plays last year for the Wolverines, finishing with 1,170 yards and 16 touchdowns.
12. Cooper Oberbroeckling, Senior, Martensdale-St. Marys: Martensdale-St. Marys will be back to 11-Player next season, and Oberbroeckling will have plenty of confidence under center after throwing for 1,072 yards and 13 touchdowns.
13. Mason McIntosh, Senior, West Harrison: An incredible senior class will be gone, but McIntosh is back for the Hawkeyes. He threw for 1,003 yards and 16 touchdowns.
14. Luke Wiebers, Senior, Denison-Schleswig: Luke’s dad and the greatest football coach in Denison history — Dave Wiebers — is back as the head coach for his son’s senior season. Wiebers had 969 yards and five touchdowns passing last season.
15. Etienne Higgins, Junior, Abraham Lincoln: The only player on this list that will play 5A football this upcoming fall, Higgins had a strong sophomore campaign with 912 yards and six touchdowns.
16. Quinn Olson, Senior, Bishop Heelan Catholic: As Heelan attempts to turn things back around, they might lean on Olson, who had 880 yards and four touchdowns passing.
17. Blayne Smith, Junior, Ar-We-Va: Back to the world of 8-Player football, Smith had 869 yards and 10 touchdowns as a sophomore.
18. Gabe Funk, Junior, Lenox: A state semifinalist last year, Funk will be the unquestioned leader of the Tigers this upcoming year. He threw for 803 yards and had 15 touchdowns against just three picks.
19. Nolan Grebin, Senior, Stanton: Grebin was plenty efficient, throwing 16 touchdowns on 57 completions last season, while also finishing with 746 yards.
20. Ross Kusel, Senior, IKM-Manning: The IKM-Manning signal-caller is back after throwing for 673 yards and five touchdowns last season.
21. Owen Marshall, Junior, St. Albert: Marshall had 645 yards passing and five touchdowns for St. Albert during his sophomore season.
22. Aaron Olsen, Junior, Audubon: Olsen can score from anywhere on the field while using his superstar speed, but he also threw for 641 yards and eight touchdowns.
23. Caden Page, Junior, Murray: The Zack Belden era now turns into the Caden Page era for Murray. Page had 597 yards and seven touchdowns.
24. Wyatt Oswald, Junior, Coon Rapids-Bayard: Oswald took over for his brother last season and finished with 577 yards and seven touchdowns against just three picks.
25. Cole Scamman, Junior, Shenandoah: Shenandoah makes the move to 1A football and could have their quarterback leading that after Scamman threw for 535 yards and three touchdowns.
