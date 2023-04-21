(KMAland) -- A Football Friday has arrived, and we’ve been waiting all week for this one. Last Friday morning, the Iowa High School Athletic Association officially released 2023 and 2024 schedules. Today, a week-by-week look at some of the top matchups for a season that is just over four months away.
WEEK 1
You can take your pick with this one. There are showdowns like Harlan at Lewis Central, Van Meter at Underwood and WACO against Fremont-Mills at WDM Valley. There’s also CAM at Audubon, Southeast Warren at Montezuma, Tri-Center at AHSTW and Kuemper Catholic at Bishop Heelan Catholic. And then there are some other interesting happenings like Sidney’s return to Class 8-Player when they head to East Union, the Page County Super Bowl that didn’t happen in 2022 and Dave Wiebers’ return to the sideline for Denison-Schleswig as they travel to Thomas Jefferson.
Regardless of what you choose in week one, it is loaded it up with intriguing games that you won’t want to miss.
WEEK 2
Fremont-Mills continues their tough opening stretch when they play a second state semifinalist in two weeks, traveling to Lenox. Treynor takes a trip to Tri-Center for another Western Iowa Conference rivalry, Underwood loved playing Kuemper Catholic so much the last two years that they are heading back to Carroll for a non-district battle and Southwest Valley welcomes an opponent I’m almost certain they haven’t seen in South Central Calhoun.
WEEK 3
The Taylor County Super Bowl and/or Back Forty Battle has Lenox in Bedford in 8-Player, but how about a sneaky matchup between a growing Woodbine program and one of the beasts of the class, Newell-Fonda, at Newell? I like it.
Woodbury Central and Logan-Magnolia are an annual thing now it seems, and Logan will be the host of this one in Class A. I like the sounds of AHSTW at Kuemper Catholic, although the Vikings have a great senior class to replace, and Clarinda taking another trip to Treynor in the Steve Chambers Bowl sounds appetizing. Glenwood trips to Harlan, and Lewis Central meets Iowa commit Brevin Doll and his ADM Tigers in Adel. Week 1 might be Showdown Week, but Week 3 looks to be a pretty good sequel.
WEEK 4
Clarinda’s first district opponent in their new-look district? Well, it’s the class of the state — Van Meter. The locals will get a good look at the Bulldogs, as Clarinda is the host in this one. I also like two Pride of Iowa Conference teams getting together with Central Decatur going to Mount Ayr, and IKM-Manning at Riverside seems like something a football fan might want to catch.
AHSTW has a very, very difficult schedule to open the year, and it continues here with Underwood coming to town. Southwest Valley returns to Earlham for the first time since their wild win two years ago that had some ugliness attached to it. Lewis Central keeps on getting into these heavyweight bouts and will be at Bondurant-Farrar (8-2 last season) while Sergeant Bluff-Luton and Harlan meet at Merrill Field. This is also the Council Bluffs city battle with Thomas Jefferson and Abraham Lincoln getting together at The Wick.
WEEK 5
On to Week 5, and it’s Glenwood and Lewis Central matching up in Council Bluffs for what may seem to be the 600th time in the last couple years. The Rams have been able to play with the Titans for certain segments of the game each of the last couple times, and now they have the experienced quarterback. By Week 5, though, the Titans should be good and seasoned everywhere.
The Harlan at Creston matchup should also be an intriguing matchup with the Panthers trying to take an extra step forward after a strong season a year ago. The Cyclones, of course, are two-time defending state champions of Class 3A, but many of the biggest names from those teams have graduated.
AHSTW continues to play a tough slate — in preseason theory — as they will be at home against Treynor in Week 5, and I also put down Interstate 35 hosting Clarinda as another that intrigues me. I could be dead wrong on that, but it’s a matchup we haven’t seen in 12 years.
WEEK 6
The big headliner this week, to me anyway, is Mount Ayr traveling to Lynnville-Sully. Trevor Maeder once traveled there, and all he got was a whole lot of rain on his head. Lynville-Sully had a stud senior class last year that led them to The Dome, but this one still stands out to me here on April 21st.
Southwest Valley and Riverside play in Oakland, and it’s the 8th straight year the two programs will meet on the gridiron. The Timberwolves have won the last two, but that was right after the Bulldogs ran off three in a row.
This is also a big week for Pottawattamie County with Underwood and Treynor playing their annual game in Treynor.
WEEK 7
We haven’t talked about Fremont-Mills since Week 2, but it’s time to bring the Knights back into the picture with their trip to CAM. Yes, the Knights will play three state semifinalists from the past two seasons, including a state runner-up from last year and the state champion from 2021, and none of them will be at home.
Lenox at Southeast Warren figures to be a dynamic meeting between the two Pride of Iowa Conference schools, which have won a lot of games over the last several years. The Warhawks are a year older, and they might have a legitimate shot at another trip to the Dome.
Southwest Valley at IKM-Manning intrigues me as a game that might be done by 8:30, and ACGC at Mount Ayr is yet another matchup that stands out to me as one that we haven’t seen much but sure would like to.
WEEK 8
A late-season non-district matchup between a team that is usually above the .500 mark (East Mills) and another that I see is about to explode (Woodbine). This one goes down in Malvern, USA. My other 8-Player matchup of the week has Southeast Warren traveling to Bedford for a Pride of Iowa Conference rivalry matchup.
WEEK 9
Only the three biggest classes are playing regular season games in Week 9, but there are some solid matchups, including Dallas Center-Grimes at Lewis Central and Norwalk at Glenwood. DC-G was just 3-7 last year, but you know there is talent just teeming in that school and won’t be down for long. Same for Norwalk, although they did go 5-4 last year.
ONE GAME PER WEEK
Here’s how I would line it up if I had to pick just one game with the caveat that I can only pick a team one time:
Week 1 — CAM at Audubon
Week 2 — Fremont-Mills at Lenox
Week 3 — Clarinda at Treynor
Week 4 — Lewis Central at Bondurant-Farrar
Week 5 — Harlan at Creston
Week 6 — Southwest Valley at Riverside
Week 7 — ACGC at Mount Ayr
Week 8 — Woodbine at East Mills
Week 9 — Norwalk at Glenwood
I had to change my mind on a few things a few times to keep with the caveat, but this looks like a pretty fun slate. Feel free to make your own.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.