(KMAland) -- Another Football Friday has arrived, and we are 119 days away from the week one kickoff.
In previous iterations of Football Friday, we’ve written about the top-returning passers in the area and done a deep-dive into the 2023 schedule. Today, it’s a look at the top-40 returning rushers in KMAland.
1. Luke Sternberg, Junior, AHSTW — The top-returning rusher in the area will be back in 2024, too. Sternberg rushed for 1,791 yards and 25 touchdowns in a major breakout campaign for a Vikings team that finished one win shy of The Dome.
2. Brennan Hayes, Senior, Creston — Hayes averaged 7.3 yards per carry last season, finishing with 1,338 yards and 11 touchdowns for a Panthers team that qualified for the playoffs.
3. Trey Fisher, Junior, Southeast Warren — Down in Class 8-Player, Southeast Warren’s Fisher was impossible to stop by opposing defenses. Fisher ranked 56th in the state last year with 1,288 yards and scored 19 touchdowns while averaging 6.8 yards per carry.
4. Kade Mullins, Senior, Martensdale-St. Marys — Martensdale-St. Marys changed how they made the sausage last year, and Mullins was the beneficiary of it. The senior-to-be ended up with 1,247 yards and scored 20 touchdowns on the ground. The Blue Devils will need him as they move back to the 11-Player game.
5. Demarico Young, Senior, Sioux City North — Young is the top-returning rusher in KMAland Class 5A, and we will get another year of his abilities on the gridiron after he went for 1,191 yards and 18 touchdowns to lead the Stars.
6. Aaron Olsen, Junior, Audubon — The top-returning rushing quarterback, Olsen replaced Gavin Smith and did it well to the tune of 1,159 yards and 23 rushing scores.
7. Evan Timmerman, Senior, Southwest Valley — Not far behind Olsen was Timmerman, who is the top-returning area rushing quarterback that played in 11-Player. Timmerman had 1,047 yards rushing and scored 15 touchdowns on the ground.
8. Braxton Blackburn, Senior, Fremont-Mills — Another 8-Player rushing standout, Blackburn averaged nearly nine yards every time he carried the ball and finished his junior year with 1,035 yards and 17 touchdowns. He is the last returning 1,000-yard rusher.
9. Austin Williams, Senior, CAM — CAM spread the ball around plenty last year, and Williams was a part of that on his way to rushing for 851 yards and 16 touchdowns.
10. Maddox Nelson, Senior, Underwood — The Underwood offense was built around Alex Ravlin’s arm, but there may not have been as much space without the abilities of Nelson on the ground. He went for 789 yards and 15 touchdowns while averaging 7.5 yards per carry.
11. Isaac Currin, Senior, Southwest Valley — Southwest Valley returns two of the top 11 rushers in the area with Currin coming back into the fold after going for 774 yards and two touchdowns last season.
12. Silas Walston, Senior, Bedford — Walston found a breakout for the Bulldogs in his junior season, finishing with 767 yards and nine touchdowns. He averaged 7.7 yards per carry.
13. Triton Gwinn, Senior, Mormon Trail — Gwinn posted 7.1 yards per carry last year, finishing out his junior season with 750 yards and 15 touchdowns.
14. Evan Roden, Junior, Logan-Magnolia — Logan-Magnolia’s vaunted rushing attack will likely be spearheaded next year by Roden, who had 731 yards rushing and eight touchdowns.
15. Gabe Funk, Junior, Lenox — The odds-on favorite for next season’s KMAland 8-Player Offensive Player of the Year, Funk hopes to follow up a strong sophomore season that ended in The Dome with another. He posted 717 yards and nine touchdowns and averaged 7.0 yards per tote.
16. Isaiah Favors, Senior, Bishop Heelan Catholic — Isaiah did no favors to opposing defenses in finishing his junior season with 704 yards rushing and 6.5 yards per carry. He scored four rushing touchdowns.
17. Calvin Collins, Senior, Logan-Magnolia — Collins is another returning chess piece in the Matt Straight running game. He finished with 638 yards rushing and six touchdowns as a junior.
18. Dante Hedrington, Senior, Atlantic — Hedrington led the Atlantic rushing attack last year, despite being a bit banged-up late in the season, and posted 606 yards rushing with four touchdowns on the ground.
19. Ambrose Savage, Junior, Lamoni — The final returning back in the area that went for over 600 yards, Savage was a workhorse and finished the season with 604 yards and three touchdowns on the ground.
20. Jack Follmann, Senior, CAM — A big play waiting to happen every time he touches the ball, Follmann averaged 10.1 yards per carry and finished the season with 544 yards and 11 touchdowns.
21. Graham Jensen, Senior, Underwood — Could Underwood turn into a power run team this year? Jensen is the second Eagle on this list. He had 540 yards rushing and 12 touchdowns in 2022.
22. Zayvion Ellington, Junior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton — It was an atypical year for Sergeant Bluff-Luton in terms of wins and losses, but Ellington had a strong sophomore season with 524 yards rushing and found the end zone 10 times.
23. Wyatt Ragaller, Sophomore, Ar-We-Va — Ragaller is the top-returning sophomore in this category, and he finished the year with 518 yards and seven touchdowns rushing.
24. Jaxon Gordon, Sophomore, Riverside — Gordon isn’t too far behind where Ragaller ended the season. He had 516 yards rushing and seven touchdowns for the youthful Bulldogs.
25. Wade Ragaller, Junior, Ar-We-Va — The second Ragallar in three spots, Wade had 512 yards and five touchdowns as a sophomore.
26. Ben Langel, Junior, IKM-Manning — Langel carried just 93 times and finished the year with 473 yards and five touchdowns.
27. Shane Helmick, Senior, Moravia — Helmick is also the top-returning passer in the area. Along with his passing exploits, Helmick rushed for 451 yards and 10 touchdowns.
28. Ben Hansen, Senior, Missouri Valley — With the graduation of Alexis Manzo, the carries should open up even more for Hansen, who had 411 yards rushing and a touchdown.
29. Nate Curry, Senior, Twin Cedars — The final returning player from KMAland with at least 400 yards rushing, Curry had exactly that and scored one touchdown.
30. Kendrick Mastin, Senior, Murray — Mastin was right under that 400-yard mark and posted 397 yards and five touchdowns as a junior.
31. Conner Nally, Senior, Bedford — Nally had 391 yards rushing and nine touchdowns while directing the Bulldogs offense as the team’s QB.
32. Noah Schmitz, Senior, Harlan — If you’re wondering who might be the offensive leader for the two-time defending champions of Class 3A, Schmitz is a solid option. He had 386 yards and six touchdowns on the ground for the Cyclones.
33. Evan Alt, Senior, Audubon — Alt gave plenty of help to the Olsen-centric Audubon offense and finished the year with 382 yards and seven touchdowns.
34. DJ Vonnahme, Senior, Kuemper Catholic — Vonnahme has to be a nightmare to tackle once he gets rolling. He finished last season with 380 yards rushing and nine touchdowns.
35. Omarion Floyd, Senior, Coon Rapids-Bayard — I’d put some money on Floyd also seeing a major breakout after he averaged 7.0 yards per carry and finished the season with 378 yards and four touchdowns for the Crusaders.
36. Zach Thornburg, Senior, East Mills — Another dual-threat quarterback that is a whiz inside and outside the pocket. Thornburg had 371 yards rushing and nine touchdowns as a junior.
37. Zane Johnson, Junior, Griswold — Johnson posted 369 yards rushing and scored three touchdowns for the Tigers as a sophomore.
38. Wyatt Oswald, Junior, Coon Rapids-Bayard — The Coon Rapids-Bayard quarterback had 360 yards rushing and six touchdowns as a sophomore.
39. Wyatt Throckmorton, Senior, Moravia — Throckmorton is probably due for a few more carries per game after averaging 8.9 yards on each tote last year. He finished with 354 yards and six touchdowns.
40. Boudyn White, Senior, Wayne — One final returning rusher. White went for 326 yards and five touchdowns as a dual-threat quarterback a season ago.
The next 10: Caden Page, Junior, Murray (308 yards, 11 TD); Luke Madison, Senior, Fremont-Mills (304 yards, 2 TD); Victor Atupra, Senior, Thomas Jefferson (296 yards, 2 TD); Nolan Grebin, Senior, Stanton (284 yards, TD); Tristan Meier, Junior, Glenwood (281 yards, TD); Jackson McDanel, Senior, Moravia (265 yards, 8 TD); Emmett Snyder, Senior, Glidden-Ralston (258 yards, TD); Bradlee Grantz, Senior, Southwest Valley (257 yards, 3 TD); Karson Downey, Senior, Clarinda (256 yards, 3 TD); Quinn Olson, Senior, Bishop Heelan Catholic (255 yards, 3 TD)
