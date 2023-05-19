(KMAland) -- It’s Football Friday, and it’s time to take a look at some of the top-returning athletes in the area.
We’ve already showed you the top-returning passers and the top-returning rushers, as well as a week-by-week look at the schedule this fall. Today, it’s all about the top-returning receivers, as sorted by receiving yards. Here are 40 of them:
1. Curtis Witte, Senior, Lewis Central: Witte had 998 yards receiving and 13 touchdowns on 51 receptions last season, averaging 19.6 yards per reception.
2. Cade Sears, Senior, Harlan: Very similar to Witte in terms of style, Sears had 46 grabs for 973 yards and 15 touchdowns while averaging 21.2 yards per grab.
3. Triton Gwinn, Senior, Mormon Trail: The top-returning area 8-Player receiver is Gwinn, who had 62 receptions for 943 yards and 13 touchdowns.
4. Mason Boothby, Senior, Underwood: Boothby really broke out as a receiver last fall, posting 40 receptions and a 23.4 yards per catch average while finishing with 936 yards and 11 touchdowns.
5. Colton Rasmussen, Senior, Atlantic: The lengthy Rasmussen had 38 receptions with 12 of them going for touchdowns, and he finished with 762 yards and an average of 20.1 yards per catch.
6. Karson Elwood, Senior, Treynor: Do you all notice a theme? These guys are all dogs in track, and Elwood is no different, as he had 49 receptions for 742 yards and eight touchdowns.
7. Cash Emgarten, Senior, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton: Another speedster that is preparing to run in a sprint final on Saturday, Emgarten had 23.4 yards per catch in finishing with 27 receptions for 633 yards and nine touchdowns.
8. Josh Ravlin, Senior, Underwood: Another returning Underwood receiver, Ravlin had 43 receptions from his brother Alex and posted 535 yards and eight touchdowns.
9. Cael Turner, Senior, Creston: Turner had a strong junior campaign with 34 receptions for 532 yards and four touchdowns.
10. Payton Longmeyer, Senior, Glenwood: Another Hawkeye Ten Conference standout receiver returning, Longmeyer finish with 36 receptions for 515 yards and seven touchdowns.
11. Jack Follmann, Senior, CAM: A versatile athlete for the Cougars, Follmann had 36 receptions for 509 yards and six touchdowns.
12. Nate Curry, Senior, Twin Cedars: Curry had a big year of his own for the Sabers with 42 receptions for 476 yards and two touchdowns.
13. Jaydan Broich, Senior, Central Decatur: The top-returning receiver from the Pride of Iowa Conference, Broich had 473 yards and two touchdowns on 28 grabs.
14. Rason Grail, Senior, East Union: Another Pride of Iowa guy, Grail had 26 receptions for 453 yards and seven touchdowns with a 17.4 yard per catch average.
15. Jack Vanfossan, Senior, Underwood: Yet another receiving weapon for the Eagles, Vanfossan had 32 receptions for 439 yards and seven touchdowns as a junior.
16. Riley Nichols, Senior, Martensdale-St. Marys: Martensdale-St. Marys will move back to the 11-player game, and Nichols will look to add to his totals of 25 receptions, 436 yards and 4 TD from last season.
17. William Denny, Senior, Martensdale-St. Marys: Another Blue Devil that can grab the ball, Denny had 30 receptions for 434 yards and four touchdown snags.
18. Austin Lack, Senior, East Union: The run of POI receivers continues with Lack tallying 26 receptions for 433 yards and five touchdowns.
19. Brandon Briley, Senior, Creston: This Creston senior class is hoping for some big things, and Briley will be a part of that after 26 catches for 398 yards and two touchdowns.
20. Jackson McDanel, Senior, Moravia: The 8-player standout, McDanel had a strong 30-catch, 396-yard, 7-TD season for the Mohawks.
The rest of the top 40:
21. Brenner Sullivan, Sophomore, Woodbine (22 receptions, 391 yards, 4 TD)
22. Lual Maker, Senior, Lewis Central (18 receptions, 376 yards, 3 TD)
23. Jake Fink, Senior, Denison-Schleswig (28 receptions, 371 yards, TD)
24. Easton Robertson, Junior, Underwood (23 receptions, 367 yards, 3 TD)
25. Dylan Calvin, Senior, Creston (24 receptions, 363 yards, TD)
26. Dayton Harrell, Senior, Sioux City North (29 receptions, 347 yards, 5 TD)
27. Jace Tams, Senior, Treynor (22 receptions, 345 yards, 3 TD)
28. Aiden Buckholtz, Senior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (16 receptions, 344 yards, TD)
29. Beau Wadle, Senior, LeMars (20 receptions, 342 yards, 4 TD)
30. Benjamin Gerken, Senior, Kuemper Catholic (15 receptions, 314 yards, 7 TD)
31. Wyatt Ragaller, Sophomore, Ar-We-Va (30 receptions, 313 yards, 2 TD)
32. Trey Fisher, Junior, Southeast Warren (12 receptions, 312 yards, 5 TD)
33. Wyatt Throckmorton, Senior, Moravia (15 receptions, 304 yards, 2 TD)
34. Wade Ragaller, Junior, Ar-We-Va (22 receptions, 291 yards, 5 TD)
35. Sir Brandon Watts, Senior, Bishop Heelan Catholic (23 receptions, 288 yards, TD)
36. Braydon Draeger, Senior, Melcher-Dallas (13 receptions, 267 yards, 4 TD)
37. Nick Denning, Senior, AHSTW (21 receptions, 266 yards, 7 TD)
38. Kale Rockhold, Senior, Central Decatur (24 receptions, 266 yards, 3 TD)
39. Luke Cripps, Senior, Boyer Valley (19 receptions, 250 yards, 3 TD)
40. Wyatt Findley, Senior, Twin Cedars (22 receptions, 247 yards, TD)
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.