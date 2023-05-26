(KMAland) -- It’s a Football Friday, and it’s time to take a look at some of the top-returning players in the area for this upcoming fall.
The complete list of previous Football Fridays is linked up below, but today it’s about the defensive standouts. And it’s a stat that can be controversial. It’s tackles.
Number one, it is almost impossible to get 100% perfect tackling statistics. Number two, there are some statisticians out there that don’t really know how to record tackles. When it comes to assisted tackles, you can only give half (or 0.5) a tackle to two people. You can’t split one tackle in four halves, for instance. Number three, there are various different tactics in recording tackles. And number four, it’s a stat that can be misleading and often comes down to opportunity. If your team is prone to getting three-and-outs, you have less opportunity to rack up tackling stats.
Still, it is more than worth it to take a look at some of the top-returning tacklers in the area. First…
Here are the top-50 returning tacklers:
1. Nick Denning, Senior, AHSTW: Denning had a huge defensive year last fall for a strong AHSTW club, finishing with 112.5 tackles, including 104 solos.
2. Jack Follmann, Senior, CAM: The top-returning tackler from the area in 8-Player, Follmann had 89.0 total tackles last season and that was buoyed by 66 solos.
2. Jackson McDanel, Senior, Moravia: McDanel is tied among 8-Player athletes in returning tackles with 89.0, posting 54 solos for the Mohawks.
4. Adam Baier, Junior, Red Oak: Baier had a monster sophomore season for the Tigers, finishing with 84.0 total tackles and 50 solos.
5. Dalton Kitzman, Senior, Lenox: Just when you think the Lenox well could potentially dry up after a pair of strong senior classes, you are reminded of Kitzman, who had 82.5 tackles and 27 solos last season.
6. Graham Jensen, Senior, Underwood: The top-returning tackler for KMAland’s top small class 11-player team, Jensen had 79.0 tackles and 64 solos at linebacker a year ago.
7. Ambrose Savage, Junior, Lamoni: The only person I know named Ambrose, and he makes it stand out with his defensive exploits that included 78.0 tackles and 48 solos last year.
8. Brayden McClain, Senior, Sioux City North: McClain ranks as the top-returning tackler in large class 11-player in KMAland. The Stars linebacker had 72.0 tackles and 48 solos.
9. Matthew Sorfonden, Senior, Harlan: Sorfonden will look to help the Cyclones defend their back-to-back state championships after posting 70.5 tackles and 41 solos last year.
10. Owen Thomas, Senior, Lewis Central: Thomas is picking up Division I interest, and he had a big year on the defense for last year’s 4A runner-up. The senior-to-be had 67.0 total tackles, including 42 solos.
11. Shane Helmick, Senior, Moravia: Helmick went for 66.5 tackles and 27 solos last year for the Mohawks while playing linebacker.
12. Landon Fitchhorn, Senior, Woodbine: Another strong two-way player in 8-Player, Fitchhorn had 65.5 total tackles and 45 solos for the Tigers last year.
13. Matthew McDanel, Senior, Moravia: A third Mohawk in the top 13 of this list, McDanel was listed as a defensive lineman last year and had 64.5 total tackles with 35 solos.
14. Creyton Ogier, Senior, Lamoni: The Lamoni linebacker had a big year with 63.5 total tackles and 38 solos.
15. Kale Rockhold, Senior, Central Decatur: Rockhold had a big year of his own for the Cardinals in posting 63.0 total tackles and 41 solos at linebacker.
16. Kayden Baxter, Junior, AHSTW: Just the third junior-to-be on this list, Baxter had 62.0 total tackles and was credited with 60 solos for the Vikings last year.
17. Riley Radke, Senior, Missouri Valley: Radke’s 61.5 total tackles included 31 solos, as he led the linebacking corps for the Big Reds last season.
18. Austin Williams, Senior, CAM: Another CAM linebacker on the list, Williams had 59.5 total tackles and 45 solos a season ago.
19. Nate Curry, Senior, Twin Cedars: Curry is another linebacker with a big year to build on. He had 59.5 total tackles and 42 solos for the Sabers.
20. Sampson Henson, Senior, Martensdale-St. Marys: Rounding out the top 20 is Henson, who will move up to 11-player with his team this year. He had 58.5 tackles and 32 solos for the Blue Devils in 2022.
20. Isaac Wohlhuter, Senior, Tri-Center: Wohlhuter, I believe, is the first listed safety on this list, and he also had 58.5 total tackles with 40 solos.
Here’s another 29 to dream on:
22. Triton Gwinn, Senior, Mormon Trail (58.0 tackles, 45 solos)
23. Jack Vanfossan, Senior, Underwood (55.0 tackles, 42 solos)
24. Henry Jaerger, Senior, Sioux City North (54.0 tackles, 29 solos)
24. Brenner Sullivan, Sophomore, Woodbine (54.0 tackles, 37 solos)
26. Trey Fisher, Junior, Southeast Warren (53.0 tackles, 36 solos)
27. Wyatt Throckmorton, Senior, Moravia (52.0 tackles, 34 solos)
28. Noah Fee, Senior, Twin Cedars (50.5 tackles, 38 solos)
28. Jase Wilmes, Senior, Clarinda (50.5 tackles, 27 solos)
30. Cutler Buban, Junior, Wayne (50.0 tackles, 36 solos)
31. Gaven Goldsberry, Senior, Abraham Lincoln (49.5 tackles, 28 solos)
31. Caden Page, Junior, Murray (49.5 tackles, 39 solos)
33. Braxton Blackburn, Senior, Fremont-Mills (49.0 tackles, 29 solos)
34. Brenden Connett, Senior, Twin Cedars (48.5 tackles, 41 solos)
35. Carter Kunze, Junior, Tri-Center (48.0 tackles, 32 solos)
36. Nolan Birdsall, Junior, West Harrison (47.5 tackles, 32 solos)
36. Caden Dorr, Senior, Abraham Lincoln (47.5 tackles, 26 solos)
36. Austin Evans, Senior, Creston (47.5 tackles, 26 solos)
39. Jackson Embree, Junior, East Mills (47.0 tackles, 30 solos)
39. Cord Hamilton, Junior, Central Decatur (47.0 tackles, 28 solos)
39. Wade Ragaller, Junior, Ar-We-Va (47.0 tackles, 27 solos)
39. Haydn Walters, Senior, East Union (47.0 tackles, 28 solos)
43. Kellum Doyle, Junior, Sioux City North (46.5 tackles, 23 solos)
43. Joey Fitzsimmons, Senior, Bishop Heelan Catholic (46.5 tackles, 21 solos)
43. Dayton Harrell, Senior, Sioux City North (46.5 tackles, 35 solos)
43. Kellen Scott, Senior, Glenwood (46.5 tackles, 38 solos)
43. Bradley Stock, Junior, Treynor (46.5 tackles, 19 solos)
43. Silas Walston, Senior, Bedford (46.5 tackles, 36 solos)
49. Zeke Konkler, Senior, Audubon (46.0 tackles, 30 solos)
50. Henry Lund, Junior, AHSTW (45.5 tackles, 42 solos)
