(KMAland) -- It’s Football Friday, and it’s time for another look at some of the top-returning players in the area for this upcoming fall.
The complete list of previous Football Fridays is linked below.
PREVIOUS FOOTBALL FRIDAY PREVIEWS
4/14: Top-returning passers
4/21: Week-by-week look at the 2023 schedule
4/28: Top-returning rushers
5/19: Top-returning receivers
5/26: Top-returning tacklers
6/2: Top-returning offensive linemen
6/9: Top-returning havoc wreakers
Today, it’s all about the defensive players that got their hands on the ball. The fellas that changed games with their ability to create turnovers. Those that snagged interceptions and hopped on fumbles. I would also like to see Bound get with it and add forced fumbles, but those are not seen here today. Check out the list below for those that had the most interceptions and those that had the most recovered fumbles in 2022 — and are back.
As always, the athletes included here are those that play for schools from the Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa, Rolling Valley, Missouri River and Bluegrass Conferences. Today’s lists include 58 with at least two interceptions and 47 with at least two fumble recoveries. Enjoy:
1. Curtis Witte, Senior, Lewis Central — One of the state’s top two-way defensive backs/receivers, Witte was third in the entire state — all classes — with eight interceptions last season.
2. Mason Boothby, Senior, Underwood — Another two-way star, Boothby ended up with seven interceptions on the season, and he took one of them back for a touchdown.
3. Garrison Motsinger, Junior, Bedford — The top-returning junior defensive back in the area — at least in terms of total interceptions. Motsinger had six of them last season as a sophomore.
4. Nick Denning, Senior, AHSTW — Another well-known name and all-around athlete on the list, Denning had five interceptions for the Vikings last year.
4. Jackson Embree, Junior, East Mills — Embree was all around the football last year with five interceptions. You might have even called those picks the Jackson Five. Hey, I have to do things to entertain myself from time to time as I sort through these statistics.
4. Rason Grail, Senior, East Union — Another 8-Player standout in the defensive backfield, Grail had five picks for the Eagles.
4. Josh Ravlin, Senior, Underwood — Throw on the Eagles this year at your own risk. Ravlin is also within the top four of total returning interceptions with five a season ago.
4. Cael Turner, Senior, Creston — Creston returns quite a bit from a strong team a year ago, and they also bring back their top ball-getter in Turner, who had five interceptions of his own.
9. Dylan Calvin, Senior, Creston — Right below one Creston intercepter is another Creston intercepter. Calvin had four picks last season for the Panthers.
9. Gavin Ford, Junior, Stanton — I could be wrong here, but I believe this is the first listed linebacker on the list. Ford had four interceptions of his own in 2022, and he returned two of them for touchdowns.
9. Trenton Foster, Sophomore, Shenandoah — The leading returnee in KMAland in interceptions among sophomores, Foster finished with four of them last year. And you might remember three of them came against Nodaway Valley in a tight win.
9. Luke Sternberg, Junior, AHSTW — When he wasn’t running the ball all over opposing defenses, he was driving opposing quarterbacks mad. Sternberg had four interceptions for the Vikings last season.
9. DJ Vonnahme, Senior, Kuemper Catholic — Vonnahme is a beast all over the field, and he proved the with his ability to turn the ball over. He had four interceptions last season.
Here’s a list of others with at least two interceptions returning to the area this season:
14. Mason Black, Sophomore, Seymour — 3 INT
14. Caden Crow, Junior, Southeast Warren — 3 INT
14. Gabe Funk, Junior, Lenox — 3 INT
14. Owen Garside, Junior, Boyer Valley — 3 INT
14. Triton Gwinn, Senior, Mormon Trail — 3 INT
14. Noah Harris, Sophomore, Clarinda — 3 INT
14. Caleb Moore, Senior, Lewis Central — 3 INT
14. Wyatt Ragaller, Sophomore, Ar-We-Va — 3 INT
14. Dillon Reed, Sophomore, Woodbine — 3 INT
14. Easton Robertson, Junior, Underwood — 3 INT
14. Cam Seuferer, Junior, Southeast Warren — 3 INT
14. Jace Tams, Senior, Treynor — 3 INT
14. Travis White, Sophomore, Martensdale-St. Marys — 3 INT
27. Collin Bower, Sophomore, CAM — 2 INT
27. Isaac Currin, Senior, Southwest Valley — 2 INT
27. Karson Downey, Senior, Clarinda — 2 INT
27. Karson Elwood, Senior, Treynor — 2 INT
27. Aiden Flathers, Senior, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton — 2 INT
27. Spencer Fink, Junior, Harlan — 2 INT
27. Jack Follmann, Senior, CAM — 2 INT
27. Bradley Gebbie, Senior, Nodaway Valley — 2 INT
27. Gaven Goldsberry, Senior, Abraham Lincoln — 2 INT
27. Bradlee Grantz, Senior, Southwest Valley — 2 INT
27. McCoy Haines, Senior, Creston — 2 INT
27. Dayton Harrell, Senior, Sioux City North — 2 INT
27. Waylon Hein, Junior, Glidden-Ralston — 2 INT
27. Shane Helmick, Senior, Moravia — 2 INT
27. Cal Heydon, Sophomore, Coon Rapids-Bayard — 2 INT
27. Bryce Juon, Senior, Lewis Central — 2 INT
27. Danny Kinsella, Senior, Treynor — 2 INT
27. Dakton Kitzman, Senior, Lenox — 2 INT
27. Quinn Koesters, Senior, Harlan — 2 INT
27. Luke Madison, Senior, Fremont-Mills — 2 INT
27. Conner Nally, Senior, Bedford — 2 INT
27. Kace Patton, Senior, Murray — 2 INT
27. Nash Paulson, Senior, Lewis Central — 2 INT
27. Sam Schoening, Junior, Underwood — 2 INT
27. Emmett Snyder, Senior, Glidden-Ralston — 2 INT
27. Matthew Sorfonden, Senior, Harlan — 2 INT
27. Jade Spangler, Senior, Shenandoah — 2 INT
27. Brenner Sullivan, Sophomore, Woodbine — 2 INT
27. Caleb Urban, Junior, East Mills — 2 INT
27. Jack Vanfossan, Senior, Underwood — 2 INT
27. Luke Wettengel, Senior, St. Albert — 2 INT
27. Austin Williams, Senior, CAM — 2 INT
Let’s move to the list of the top-returning fumble recoverers (?) from last season…
1. Ben Langel, Junior, IKM-Manning — Langel is among four returnees from the area that had four fumble recoveries last year.
1. Jackson McDanel, Senior, Moravia — McDanel is one of the three 8-player athletes that had four fumble recoveries last year and is back this year.
1. Kooper Nelson, Senior, Stanton — Nelson is one of two that played along the defensive line among these four (Langel is the other).
1. Johnathan Riesselman, Sophomore, Ar-We-Va — Riesselman is the youngest player among these four that had four fumble recoveries.
5. Mason Black, Sophomore, Seymour — There are eight returnees that recovered three fumbles last season, and Black is the one that leads the list due to the alphabet.
5. Jaxson Bowlin, Senior, Martensdale-St. Marys — The center/defensive end also hopped on three fumbles for Martensdale-St. Marys in what could be the final year in 8-Player for the Blue Devils.
5. Brenden Connett, Senior, Twin Cedars — Connett was the top defensive player in terms of fumble recoveries last season for Twin Cedars.
5. Devin Greenwalt, Junior, Southwest Valley — Greenwalt is another defensive lineman from last season that had three fumble recoveries.
5. Levi Evans, Sophomore, Mormon Trail — Another returning sophomore on the list that had three fumble recoveries.
5. Jacob Martin, Junior, Stanton — Martin also had a big defensive year for the Vikings, hopping on three fumbles. He is one of five on the returning list with three fumble recoveries.
5. Matthew Sorfonden, Senior, Harlan — One of Harlan’s top defensive players last season, Sorfonden will lead the bunch as they try to win their third straight state title.
5. Bradley Stock, Junior, Treynor — Put your stock in Bradley, who also had three fumble recoveries last season.
The rest of the returnees with two fumble recoveries:
14. Evan Adams, Senior, Kuemper Catholic — 2 FR
14. Logan Carrell, Junior, Sioux City West — 2 FR
14. Reece Chiabotta, Sophomore, Melcher-Dallas — 2 FR
14. Braydon Draeger, Senior, Melcher-Dallas — 2 FR
14. Tate Dugan, Sophomore, Mount Ayr — 2 FR
14. Matthew Haley, Junior, East Mills — 2 FR
14. Alex Hansen, Junior, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton — 2 FR
14. Jake Hausman, Senior, Kuemper Catholic — 2 FR
14. Logan Heller, Senior, AHSTW — 2 FR
14. Dillon Inman, Senior, Southwest Valley — 2 FR
14. Jake Irlbeck, Senior, Kuemper Catholic — 2 FR
14. Evan Jalas, Senior, LeMars — 2 FR
14. Trey Jasa, Senior, IKM-Manning — 2 FR
14. Graham Jensen, Senior, Underwood — 2 FR
14. Bryce Juon, Senior, Lewis Central — 2 FR
14. Austin Lack, Senior, East Union — 2 FR
14. Wyatt Leonard, Sophomore, Lenox — 2 FR
14. JW Linkenhoker, Sophomore, Fremont-Mills — 2 FR
14. Mason Lund, Senior, Seymour — 2 FR
14. Preston Longchaya, Senior, Glenwood — 2 FR
14. Cooper Marvel, Senior, Fremont-Mills — 2 FR
14. Matthew McDanel, Senior, Moravia — 2 FR
14. Tariq Miller, Junior, Lamoni — 2 FR
14. Caden Page, Junior, Murray — 2 FR
14. Trent Patton, Senior, Glenwood — 2 FR
14. Austin Peterson, Junior, Murray — 2 FR
14. Kale Rockhold, Senior, Central Decatur — 2 FR
14. Alvin Rodriguez, Senior, Sioux City West — 2 FR
14. Ambrose Savage, Junior, Lamoni — 2 FR
14. Evan Schrader, Sophomore, Melcher-Dallas — 2 FR
14. Ashton Schubert, Senior, Thomas Jefferson — 2 FR
14. Carter Sinclair, Junior, Wayne — 2 FR
14. Owen Thomas, Senior, Lewis Central — 2 FR
14. Evan Timmerman, Senior, Southwest Valley — 2 FR
14. Silas Walston, Senior, Bedford — 2 FR
