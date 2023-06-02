(KMAland) -- It’s Football Friday, and it’s time to take a look at some of the top-returning players in the area for this upcoming fall.
The complete list of previous Football Fridays is linked below.
PREVIOUS FOOTBALL FRIDAY PREVIEWS
4/14: Top-returning passers
4/21: Week-by-week look at the 2023 schedule
4/28: Top-returning rushers
5/19: Top-returning receivers
5/26: Top-returning tacklers
Today, it's a look at the big fellas up front. I scoured the all-district teams from last year to find the top-returning offensive linemen in the area.
As always, KMAland schools include those from the Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa, Rolling Valley, Missouri River and Bluegrass Conferences. I did not include honorable mentions with this list, as most districts don’t specify a position for their honorable mentions.
Below, you will find a list of 28 returning first team or second team all-district offensive linemen from KMAland (this does not include defensive linemen). Among those 28, there are seven teams from the area with two on the list: Clarinda, Lewis Central, Fremont-Mills, AHSTW, Mount Ayr, Central Decatur and Martensdale-St. Marys. So, half of the 28 are from seven teams with 14 other teams touting one returning all-district offensive lineman. Additionally, there are 11 first team returnees and 17 second team returnees.
Without further ado, here is the alphabetical list of returning all-district offensive linemen in KMAland:
•Evan Adams, Senior, Kuemper Catholic (First Team 1A-8)
•Nate Beyenhof, Junior, Lewis Central (Second Team 4A-6)
•Jaxon Bowlin, Senior, Martensdale-St. Marys (Second Team 8P-8)
•Caleb Brandt, Senior, Fremont-Mills (Second Team 8P-9)
•Grant Brix, Senior, Logan-Magnolia (First Team A-8)
•James Cleary, Senior, Bishop Heelan Catholic (Second Team 3A-1)
•Tate Dierking, Senior, Southeast Warren (First Team 8P-8)
•Colton Dredge, Senior, Mount Ayr (Second Team A-7)
•Quinten Fuller, Senior, Creston (Second Team 3A-6)
•Bryson Harris, Junior, Clarinda (First Team 2A-8)
•Sampson Henson, Senior, Martensdale-St. Marys (First Team 8P-8)
•Evan Jalas, Senior, LeMars (First Team 4A-1A)
•Grant Juon, Senior, Lewis Central (Second Team 4A-6)
•Gage Kelley, Junior, Central Decatur (First Team 1A-6)
•Gavin Kelley, Senior, Woodbine (Second Team 8P-10)
•Nolan Kerkhoff, Senior, IKM-Manning (Second Team A-8)
•Sawyer Kiesel, Senior, AHSTW (Second Team A-7)
•Matt Larson, Senior, Mount Ayr (First Team A-7)
•Dean Layton, Senior, Central Decatur (Second Team 1A-6)
•Henry Lund, Junior, AHSTW (First Team A-7)
•Cooper Marvel, Senior, Fremont-Mills (First Team 8P-9)
•Brandon McCall, Senior, St. Albert (Second Team A-7)
•Matthew McDanel, Senior, Moravia (Second Team 8P-8)
•Tyler Mohr, Junior, Coon Rapids-Bayard (First Team 8P-10)
•Jayden Scott, Junior, Thomas Jefferson (Second Team 4A-6)
•Dylan Stormer, Junior, Southwest Valley (Second Team A-7)
•Eli Vorhies, Senior, Clarinda (Second Team 2A-8)
•Reid Woodward, Junior, Atlantic (Second Team 3A-6)
