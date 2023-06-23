(KMAland) -- It’s Football Friday, and it’s time for another look at some of the top-returning players in the area for this upcoming fall.
The complete list of previous Football Fridays is linked below.
PREVIOUS FOOTBALL FRIDAY PREVIEWS
4/14: Top-returning passers
4/21: Week-by-week look at the 2023 schedule
4/28: Top-returning rushers
5/19: Top-returning receivers
5/26: Top-returning tacklers
6/2: Top-returning offensive linemen
6/9: Top-returning havoc wreakers
6/16: Top-returning players with at least two forced turnovers
Today’s list is all about special teams. Those that made field goals, kicked long punts and returned kicks and punts. Below, you will find a list of 92 punters, kickers and/or returners, although some of them are multi-talented and are repeats. On Bound, I simply sorted for made field goals, made extra points, average punt yardage, total kick return yards and total punt return yards and went to town.
As always, the athletes included here are those that play for schools from the Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa, Rolling Valley, Missouri River and Bluegrass Conferences. Here they are:
FIELD GOALS MADE
1. Jovany Kabongo, Junior, LeMars — Kabongo comes back as the top kicker among KMAland conference players, hitting on 5 of 9 attempts with a long of 41.
2. Kyle Irwin, Sophomore, St. Albert — The St. Albert soccer star also had a strong debut in football, finishing 4/6 on field goals and hitting a long of 34.
3. Tommy Fitzsimmons, Senior, Kuemper Catholic — Fitzsimmons also connected on three field goals (on four tries) and made a long of 34 as a junior.
3. George Tsiobanos, Senior, Bishop Heelan Catholic — Tsiobanos also made three of his six attempts last season and kicked through a long of 36.
3. Seth Zwickel, Senior, Shenandoah — Zwickel was a perfect 3/3 on field goals for the Mustangs, making a long of 31.
6. Jacob Borrall, Junior, Sioux City East — Borrall had just two field goal attempts, but he made them both, including a long of 29.
7. Gus Bashore, Senior, Underwood — The Eagles were usually kicking 1s with Bashore, but he did make one field goal on one try (from 30 yards).
7. Brennan Hayes, Senior, Creston — Hayes was 1/1 on field goal attempts last season, although the distance is not specified in Bound.
7. Kale Rockhold, Senior, Central Decatur — Rockhold also had one field goal make last year, putting it through from 36.
7. Allison Smith, Senior, Abraham Lincoln — Smith was a perfect 1/1 on field goal tries last season, burying one from 24 yards.
7. Hadin Thompson, Junior, Atlantic — Thompson made a 22-yard field goal on his one field goal attempt last year.
7. Peter Young, Junior, Treynor — Young went 1/1 on field goal attempts, and it was from 27 yards.
EXTRA POINTS MADE
1. Gus Bashore, Senior, Underwood — As I wrote above, Bashore was usually kicking 1s. He had 51 extra points last season.
2. Tommy Fitzsimmons, Senior, Kuemper Catholic — Fitzsimmons was a perfect 47/47 on extra points last year for the Knights.
3. Jacob Borrall, Junior, Sioux City East — Borrall was 45/49 during his sophomore season on extra points.
4. Kayden Baxter, Junior, AHSTW — Baxter was good on 39 extra points last season for AHSTW.
5. Jovany Kabongo, Junior, LeMars — Kabongo went 31/32 last season for the Bulldogs on extra points.
6. Brennan Hayes, Senior, Creston — Hayes made 27 extra points for the Panthers during his junior season.
7. Kale Rockhold, Senior, Central Decatur — Rockhold put in 24 extra points for the Cardinals last season.
8. Mason Boothby, Senior, Underwood — A second Underwood kicker on the list. That’s how much they scored. Boothby made 22 XPs a season ago.
9. Evan Timmerman, Senior, Southwest Valley — Timmerman had 19 extra points for the Timberwolves last season.
10. Luke Cripps, Senior, Boyer Valley — Cripps put in 18 extra points during his junior season with the Bulldogs.
The rest of the top 20:
11. Hadin Thompson, Junior, Atlantic (17 XP)
12. Klemit Olney, Junior, Bedford (15 XP)
13. George Tsiobanos, Senior, Bishop Heelan Catholic (12 XP)
14. Cash Emgarten, Senior, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (9 XP)
15. Kyle Irwin, Sophomore, St. Albert (8 XP)
16. Davis Bramman, Junior, Riverside (7 XP)
16. Josh Lopez, Senior, East Union (7 XP)
18. Carlos Andrade, Senior, Abraham Lincoln (6 XP)
18. Austin Peterson, Junior, Murray (6 XP)
18. Wyatt Ragaller, Sophomore, Ar-We-Va (6 XP)
TOP RETURNING PUNTERS
1. Jacob Borrall, Junior, Sioux City East — For those with at least two punts, Borrall has the best returning average of 41.9 yards per punt.
2. Kayden Anderson, Senior, Glenwood — Anderson had 27 punts and averaged exactly 40.0 yards per punt during his junior season.
3. Aaron Ehmke, Senior, Treynor — Ehmke had 23 punts for 916 yards, which makes for a 39.8 yard per punt average.
4. Gage Swan, Sophomore, Wayne — It was only three punts, but Swan averaged 38.7 yards per kick for the Falcons in 2022.
5. Jake Fink, Senior, Denison-Schleswig — Fink averaged 37.4 yards on 30 punts last year.
6. Cal Heydon, Sophomore, Coon Rapids-Bayard — Add punting to the list of things Heydon can do, as he averaged 35.3 yards on 19 punts during his freshman season.
7. Andrew Fifita, Senior, LeMars — Fifita had just six punts, averaging 33.0 yards per kick a year ago.
8. Jacob Martin, Junior, Stanton — Martin had 10 punts last season and averaged 32.7 yards per punt.
9. George Tsiobanos, Senior, Bishop Heelan Catholic — Tsiobanos averaged 32.7 yards per punt, too, but he did it on 44 attempts this past fall.
10. Kyler Rieken, Senior, Riverside — Rieken’s 20 punts averaged 32.4 yards each time.
The rest of the top 20:
11. Titus Barber, Senior, Murray (31.9 PER)
12. Brody Pryor, Sophomore, Woodbine (31.8 PER)
13. Danny Kinsella, Senior, Treynor (31.8 PER)
14. Jack Gordon, Senior, East Mills (31.4 PER)
15. Gavin Wetzel, Sophomore, Southwest Valley (31.1 PER)
16. Scott Dickson, Senior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (30.6 PER)
17. Wyatt Ragaller, Sophomore, Ar-We-Va (30.4 PER)
18. Victor Atupra, Senior, Thomas Jefferson (29.7 PER)
19. Trey Fisher, Junior, Southeast Warren (29.7 PER)
19. Josh Lopez, Senior, East Union (29.7 PER)
TOP RETURNING KICK RETURNERS
1. Victor Atupra, Senior, Thomas Jefferson — Atupra is on the top punter list above, but he also brings back the most kick return yards of 545, averaging 26.0 yards per return.
2. Mason Black, Sophomore, Seymour — Black accumulated 437 kick return yards and returned one 75 yards to the house.
3. Payton Longmeyer, Senior, Glenwood — Longmeyer averaged 28.7 yards per kick return and finished the season with 431 total kick return yards.
4. Omarion Floyd, Senior, Coon Rapids-Bayard — Floyd had 340 total kick return yards and took one back 75 yards for a touchdown.
5. Luke Cripps, Senior, Boyer Valley — Cripps averaged 21.2 yards per return and totaled 339 for the season.
6. Wyatt Ragaller, Sophomore, Ar-We-Va — Ragaller had a 75-yard kickoff return for a touchdown among his 318 kick return yards last season.
7. Austin Lack, Senior, East Union — Lack also had a touchdown from 72 yards and finished the season with 313 yards on just 14 returns.
8. Karson Elwood, Senior, Treynor — The Division I recruit, Elwood had 299 total kick return yards for the Cardinals in 2022.
9. Jack Follmann, Senior, CAM — Follmann averaged just under 20 yards per return, posted 278 total yards on kick returns and had a touchdown along the way.
9. Sir Brandon Watts, Senior, Bishop Heelan Catholic — Watts had 278 total kick return yards last season, too, averaging 18.5 yards on his 15 returns.
The rest of the top 20:
11. Silas Walston, Senior, Bedford (277 KR yards, 1 TD)
12. Easton Robertson, Junior, Underwood (274 KR yards)
13. Kale Patton, Senior, Murray (270 KR yards)
14. Lucas Christian, Junior, Glidden-Ralston (256 KR yards)
15. Mayson Kramer, Sophomore, Thomas Jefferson (254 KR yards)
16. Adam Baier, Junior, Red Oak (241 KR yards)
17. Jake Fink, Senior, Denison-Schleswig (237 KR yards)
17. Wyatt Throckmorton, Senior, Moravia (237 KR yards, 1 TD)
19. Luke Madison, Senior, Fremont-Mills (236 KR yards, 1 TD)
20. Mason Boothby, Senior, Underwood (234 KR yards)
TOP RETURNING PUNT RETURNERS
1. Curtis Witte, Senior, Lewis Central — Witte leads all returning players with 252 total punt return yards, averaging 15.8 yards on 16 returns.
2. Triton Gwinn, Senior, Mormon Trail — Gwinn scored one touchdown on seven punt returns last year, running in from 45 yards and finished with 227 yards for the year.
3. Jake Fink, Senior, Denison-Schleswig — Fink is the ultimate special teams ace, and he also had a punt return for a touchdown while finishing with 212 yards on 10 returns.
4. Jamison Ewing, Sophomore, Southeast Warren — Ewing had a 53-yard return for a touchdown, averaging 20.1 yards on 9 returns for 181 total yards.
5. Karson Elwood, Senior, Treynor — Elwood had 179 total return yards on punts, taking back two scores, including one from 60.
6. Omarion Floyd, Senior, Coon Rapids-Bayard — Floyd had 164 punt return yards on seven attempts, averaging 23.4 yards per return.
7. Cade Sears, Senior, Harlan — The South Dakota State commit, Sears had 160 total punt return yards and took back a touchdown from 38.
8. Jaydan Broich, Senior, Central Decatur — Broich had 145 punt return yards on eight attempts (18.1 PER) last season.
9. Mason Boothby, Senior, Underwood — Boothby finished out his junior year with 141 total punt return yards on 10 attempts (14.1 PER).
10. Payton Longmeyer, Senior, Glenwood — Longmeyer had 111 punt return yards for the Rams last season, averaging 13.9 on eight attempts.
The rest of the top 20:
11. Wyatt Ragaller, Sophomore, Ar-We-Va (103 PR yards, 1 TD)
12. Jack Follmann, Senior, CAM (83 PR yards)
13. Michael Hensley, Junior, Sidney (78 PR yards)
14. Jackson McDanel, Senior, Moravia (77 PR yards)
15. Austin Lack, Senior, East Union (74 PR yards)
16. Beau Wadle, Senior, LeMars (58 PR yards)
17. Wade Ragaller, Junior, Ar-We-Va (55 PR yards, 1 TD)
18. Shamar Harrell, Senior, Sioux City West (54 PR yards)
19. Kale Patton, Senior, Murray (42 PR yards)
20. Jade Spangler, Senior, Shenandoah (40 PR yards)
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.